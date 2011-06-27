Estimated values
1991 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values
1991 Volkswagen Jetta GL Diesel 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values
1991 Volkswagen Jetta GL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values
1991 Volkswagen Jetta Carat 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values
1991 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 16V 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values
1991 Volkswagen Jetta GL Diesel 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
