Used 1991 Volkswagen Jetta for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 173,001 miles1 Accident, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
Continental Motor Group - Stuart / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPA81H0XM238515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,139 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,544$3,440 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
For Sale: Used Silk Blue Metallic 2017 Volkswagen Jetta S for sale in Delray Beach. Serving Broward and Palm Beach, we are conveniently located North of Boca Raton and South of Boynton Beach. 1.4L TSI Turbocharged engine with a 5-Speed Manual transmission. Composition Color 5" Touchscreen Display with a Rear view Camera system and Bluetooth. Cruise control. Volkswagen Certified with a 2-year 24,000-mile warranty available. Clean Car-Fax vehicle history report with only one previous owner. Multi-Function Display. Tilting and Telescoping, Multi-function Steering wheel. Climatic Climate Control. Multi-Function Display. Remote Power Central locking system. A very clean Vehicle that is Well Maintained and Smoke-Free. Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (28 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW167AJ1HM357325
Stock: P4366
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 78,093 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$5,499$2,134 Below Market
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2014 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA 4DR SEDAN... SUPER CLEAN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY AND ALL POWER OPTIONS RUNS GREAT.... MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE US. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND LOW INTEREST-2.9%, 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH. CALL 954-391-7910 FOR SALES. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AJ2EM244930
Stock: 244930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S11,730 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,995$2,305 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen Daytona - Daytona Beach / Florida
NEW ARRIVAL, Call 386-523-0530. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Daytona Beach located at 1270 N. Tomoka Farms Rd at the AUTOMALL. We are your Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Daytona to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ1JM260454
Stock: U30320A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- certified
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S10,863 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,622$2,160 Below Market
Napleton's Volkswagen Of Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Turbocharged, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, A/C, Cloth Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWN57BU9KM180561
Stock: PIE0561
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 12,347 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,250$2,320 Below Market
City Volkswagen of Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
JUST ARRIVED!! 1 OWNER!! 1.4T!! S!! 2 YR/24,000 MILE CERTIFIED WARRANTY INCLUDED IN SALE PRICE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ7HM376056
Stock: CP824
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 49,182 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,988$3,412 Below Market
Volkswagen of West Islip - West Islip / New York
YES!!! OUR YEARLY SALES EVENT YOU WAIT FOR EVERY YEAR IS HERE. NOW UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH! TIS IS THE ONE NOT TO MISS!! WE ARE NOW AN OFFICIAL KBB RETAIL CENTER!! THAT MEANS GUARANTEED TOP DOLLAR FOR TRADES ALSO!! HUGE DISCOUNTS ON ALL VEHICLES!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! * BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! VOLKSWAGEN OF WEST ISLIP TAKES PRIDE IN BEING A FAMILY OWNED COMPANY DEDICATED TO EARNING YOUR BUSINESS AND NOT JUST SELLING A VEHICLE. ALL PRE OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP CUSTOMER PROGRAM WHERE, ALL MECHANICAL ISSUE HAS BEEN ADDRESSED AND ALL TRANSACTIONS ARE FULLY TRANSPARENT!! JUST TAKE OUR HUGELY DISCOUNTED PRICE,** ADD OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP PACKAGE AND OUR ADMIN FEE AND YOU STILL PAY LESS THAN KBB!! YES, LESS THEN EVERYONE ELSE!! NO SCAMS AND NOTHING TO HIDE!! COME IN AND LET US PUT THE FUN BACK IN TO BUYING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE!! CALL NOW!!!- FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT!! 631 650-3400. Autocheck 1-Owner, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, Leather Seats, Moonroof, ONE OWNER, Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim. KBB Fair Market Range High: $15,543 While every effort is made to verify the accuracy of online prices, we are not responsible for typographical data errors or price changes!!! All prices are with financing through our primary lenders with Tier 1 credit (740+ FICA). No two offers can be combined. All internet prices include our printed $500 e-coupon offer which should be presented at time of sale. **All prices exclude tax, $695 admin fee, tags, doc fee, NYS inspection and our unique multi point Inspection and VIP program of $1969- This figure has been separated from our internet pricing for marketing purposes only so that the true value of the vehicle can be displayed so the consumer can price vehicles competitively. Other restrictions may apply. See dealer for full details or visit our website at: www.vwofwestislip.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWDB7AJ7HM279187
Stock: U6381P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 15,057 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,744$1,855 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
For Sale: Used Pure White 2017 Volkswagen Jetta S for sale in Delray Beach. Serving Broward and Palm Beach, we are conveniently located North of Boca Raton and South of Boynton Beach. 1.4L TSI Turbocharged engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission. Composition Color 5" Touchscreen Display with a Rear view Camera system and Bluetooth. Cruise control. Volkswagen Certified with a 2-year 24,000-mile warranty available. Clean Car-Fax vehicle history report with only one previous owner. Multi-Function Display. Tilting and Telescoping, Multi-function Steering wheel. Climatic Climate Control. Remote Power Central locking system. A very clean Vehicle that is Well Maintained and Smoke-Free. Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJXHM410538
Stock: P4371
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 65,263 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,795$3,052 Below Market
Carmania - Chesapeake / Virginia
CARMANIA IS BUILT ON HONESTY, INTEGRITY & TRUST.* ONE HASSLE FREE PRICE* EXCELLENT GOOGLE REVIEWS * 100% APPROVAL IS OUR GOAL * 90 DAY DEALER WARRANTY * COMPLETE ONLINE PURCHASE EXPERIENCE VIA DOCUSIGN* HOME DELIVERY (FIRST 50 MILES ARE INCLUSIVE-CALL DEALER FOR DETAILS)* SERVICE FACILITY ON SITE* DEALER PROCESSING FEE, SALES TAX, REGISTRATION, TITLE FEES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ7EM363448
Stock: 363448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,693 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,988$3,073 Below Market
Volkswagen of West Islip - West Islip / New York
YES!!! OUR YEARLY SALES EVENT YOU WAIT FOR EVERY YEAR IS HERE. NOW UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH! TIS IS THE ONE NOT TO MISS!! WE ARE NOW AN OFFICIAL KBB RETAIL CENTER!! THAT MEANS GUARANTEED TOP DOLLAR FOR TRADES ALSO!! HUGE DISCOUNTS ON ALL VEHICLES!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! * BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! VOLKSWAGEN OF WEST ISLIP TAKES PRIDE IN BEING A FAMILY OWNED COMPANY DEDICATED TO EARNING YOUR BUSINESS AND NOT JUST SELLING A VEHICLE. ALL PRE OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP CUSTOMER PROGRAM WHERE, ALL MECHANICAL ISSUE HAS BEEN ADDRESSED AND ALL TRANSACTIONS ARE FULLY TRANSPARENT!! JUST TAKE OUR HUGELY DISCOUNTED PRICE,** ADD OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP PACKAGE AND OUR ADMIN FEE AND YOU STILL PAY LESS THAN KBB!! YES, LESS THEN EVERYONE ELSE!! NO SCAMS AND NOTHING TO HIDE!! COME IN AND LET US PUT THE FUN BACK IN TO BUYING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE!! CALL NOW!!!- FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT!! 631 650-3400. CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, Titan Black/Palladium Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim, Heated Front Seats, Heater Washer Nozzles, Jetta S 16" Alloy Wheels, Jetta S Cold Weather Package, Wheels: 16" Atlanta Alloy. KBB Fair Market Range High: $16,503 While every effort is made to verify the accuracy of online prices, we are not responsible for typographical data errors or price changes!!! All prices are with financing through our primary lenders with Tier 1 credit (740+ FICA). No two offers can be combined. All internet prices include our printed $500 e-coupon offer which should be presented at time of sale. **All prices exclude tax, $695 admin fee, tags, doc fee, NYS inspection and our unique multi point Inspection and VIP program of $1969- This figure has been separated from our internet pricing for marketing purposes only so that the true value of the vehicle can be displayed so the consumer can price vehicles competitively. Other restrictions may apply. See dealer for full details or visit our website at: www.vwofwestislip.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ9HM377354
Stock: U6505P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 71,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,499$2,330 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Black Titan Black; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan S is offered by AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! More information about the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan: In 2011, Volkswagen revised the Jetta's packaging to better compete with the Honda Civic, Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla. Previously, price kept it just out of reach of potential buyers of the competition, but with an attractive redesign, Volkswagen also reconsidered options packaging and the Jetta's price level. They've done so again for 2013 and now buyers can get a premium German sedan at an entry-level price, with fit and finish similar to that on cars that cost two and three times as much. Strengths of this model include fuel economy on TDI hybrid models, Affordability, excellent fit and finish, and good handling and braking All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2K7AJ2DM410124
Stock: DM410124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 24,862 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,241$2,374 Below Market
Napleton's Palm Beach Acura - West Palm Beach / Florida
Cornsilk Beige w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2014 Volkswagen Jetta 4D Sedan Black Uni 2.0L TDI 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic FWDNapletonâ s Palm Beach Acura makes every reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale and availability. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing, dealer fees, and reconditioning fees. All Acura Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have been through a 182-point inspection.We are located Just West of the Turnpike at 6870 Okeechobee BLVD in West Palm Beach, FL!!! Come and see us TODAY!!! Napleton's Palm Beach Acura proudly serving the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ7EM438102
Stock: PAH438102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- certified
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE50,467 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,444$3,369 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
For Sale: Used Pure White 2018 Volkswagen Jetta SE for sale in Delray Beach. Serving Broward and Palm Beach, we are conveniently located North of Boca Raton and South of Boynton Beach. 1.4L TSI Turbocharged engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission. Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert. Composition Media 6.3" Touchscreen Display with a Rear view Camera system and Bluetooth. Power Tilting and Sliding Sunroof. Volkswagen Certified with a 1-year 12,000-mile warranty available. Only one previous owner. Clean Car-Fax vehicle history report. Alloy wheels. Chrome Exhaust tips. Multi-Function Display. Tilting and Telescoping, Multi-function Steering wheel. Climatic Climate Control. Key-less access with a push-button engine Start/Stop. A very clean Vehicle that is Well Maintained and Smoke-Free. Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWDB7AJ0JM252807
Stock: P4361
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- certified
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S25,497 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,289$2,826 Below Market
Napleton's Volkswagen Of Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Turbocharged, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, A/C, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Engine Immobilizer, Stability Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWC57BU2KM129023
Stock: RAE9023
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 38,438 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,115$2,362 Below Market
Miami Car Credit - Miami Gardens / Florida
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S Silk Blue Metallic 4D Sedan I4Titan Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, BLUETOOTH PHONE CONNECTIVITY, 15" Steel Wheels w/Full Covers.CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 28/39 City/Highway MPGFinancing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at Miami Car Credit has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.miamicarcredit.com Here, at Miami Car Credit, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. Miami Car Credit sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW267AJ9GM238621
Stock: 238621C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 11,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,999$3,365 Below Market
Prestige Auto Sales - Modesto / California
Turn heads with our One Owner 2019 Volkswagen Jetta SE Sedan in Platinum Gray! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 147hp while connected to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing passing maneuvers. This Front Wheel Drive Jetta helps you score you near 40mpg on the open road assuring you'll be looking for reasons to get out and drive! Roll up in style behind the wheel of our Jetta SE that's perfectly accented by LED daytime running lights and distinctive alloy wheels. Jump inside the masterfully crafted SE cabin to find everything you need and more with great outward visibility, leatherette seating surfaces, heated front seats, and a multi-function steering wheel. Staying connected is a breeze thanks to Bluetooth, touchscreen audio with available satellite radio, and Volkswagen Car-Net App-Connect. Our Volkswagen Jetta has been engineered to protect you with advanced safety features and has received a 5-Star safety rating. Confidence comes standard with ABS, stability/traction control, a reinforced safety cage construction, advanced airbags, intelligent crash response system, and more! Boasting stand-out style, efficient performance, and great amenities, our Jetta is a compelling package you'll love for years to come! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWC57BU5KM174778
Stock: 174778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 9,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,950$1,715 Below Market
Elgin Volkswagen - Elgin / Illinois
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/Technology Reflex Silver Metallic *ONE OWNER*, *VW CERTIFIED*, *ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE HISTORY*, *2 SETS OF KEYS*, Titan Black w/Cloth Seat Trim. Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 28/39 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 33488 miles below market average!Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/Technology with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW267AJ6GM254551
Stock: P1195
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 10,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,995$2,681 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen Daytona - Daytona Beach / Florida
NEW ARRIVAL, Call 386-523-0530. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Daytona Beach located at 1270 N. Tomoka Farms Rd at the AUTOMALL. We are your Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Daytona to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line ULEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCB7BU0KM165883
Stock: U30520A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Jetta searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Jetta
- 5(53%)
- 4(32%)
- 3(16%)
Related Volkswagen Jetta info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2013
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2014
- Used GMC Acadia 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2010
- Used FIAT 124 Spider 2017
- Used BMW 4 Series 2016
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2017
- Used Audi R8 2015
- Used Subaru Outback 2011
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2012
- Used Kia Forte 2011
- Used BMW 7 Series 2013
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Nissan Titan XD
- Used Nissan Kicks
- Used Cadillac XTS
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
- Used Lexus LS 500
- Used Lexus RC F
- Used Volvo C30
- Used Pontiac Solstice
- Used Chevrolet HHR
- Used Pontiac Vibe
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
- Used MINI Convertible
- Used BMW X5 M
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI Wichita KS
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Baltimore MD
- Used Volkswagen Routan Jacksonville FL
- Used Volkswagen Routan Hialeah FL
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Paterson NJ
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Harrisburg PA
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Bloomington IL
- Used Volkswagen Routan Saint Louis MO
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Santa Monica CA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Torrance CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2011 Mountain View CA
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2015 Charlotte NC
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 2017 Long Island City NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- 2020 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Volvo V60
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 BMW M4
- 2019 Journey
- 2019 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Lexus RX 350L
- 2019 Pacifica