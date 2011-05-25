Used 1991 Volkswagen Jetta for Sale Near Me

6,185 listings
  • 1999 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg
    used

    1999 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg

    173,001 miles
    1 Accident, 9 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    25,139 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,544

    $3,440 Below Market
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV in Silver
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV

    78,093 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,499

    $2,134 Below Market
  • 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Gray
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    11,730 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $2,305 Below Market
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    10,863 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,622

    $2,160 Below Market
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    12,347 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,250

    $2,320 Below Market
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE

    49,182 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,988

    $3,412 Below Market
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in White
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    15,057 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,744

    $1,855 Below Market
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    65,263 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,795

    $3,052 Below Market
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    42,693 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,988

    $3,073 Below Market
  • 2013 Volkswagen Jetta S in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Jetta S

    71,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,499

    $2,330 Below Market
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    24,862 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,241

    $2,374 Below Market
  • 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE in White
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE

    50,467 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,444

    $3,369 Below Market
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Gray
    certified

    2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    25,497 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,289

    $2,826 Below Market
  • 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    38,438 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,115

    $2,362 Below Market
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line in Gray
    used

    2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line

    11,035 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,999

    $3,365 Below Market
  • 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/Technology in Silver
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/Technology

    9,908 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,950

    $1,715 Below Market
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line ULEV in Red
    certified

    2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line ULEV

    10,698 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,995

    $2,681 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Jetta

Overall Consumer Rating
4.419 Reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 3
    (16%)
1991 1.6TD Jetta Great for Work
bioscan,05/25/2011
This car runs superbly. Changed the head gasket at 330K and it was still in excellent shape internally, also changed the clutch in 2010. Good get up and go and gets 1000 km per 50 litre tank on the highway (20km/litre), 17km/litre in the city. Parts are still readily available. Good for another 10 years.
