Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,297
|$15,304
|$16,980
|Clean
|$12,753
|$14,663
|$16,248
|Average
|$11,664
|$13,379
|$14,782
|Rough
|$10,576
|$12,095
|$13,317
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,284
|$13,335
|$15,044
|Clean
|$10,822
|$12,775
|$14,395
|Average
|$9,898
|$11,657
|$13,097
|Rough
|$8,974
|$10,538
|$11,798
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,396
|$14,551
|$16,348
|Clean
|$11,888
|$13,941
|$15,642
|Average
|$10,874
|$12,720
|$14,231
|Rough
|$9,859
|$11,499
|$12,820
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,951
|$11,644
|$13,055
|Clean
|$9,544
|$11,155
|$12,491
|Average
|$8,729
|$10,179
|$11,365
|Rough
|$7,914
|$9,202
|$10,238
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,715
|$14,866
|$16,660
|Clean
|$12,195
|$14,243
|$15,941
|Average
|$11,154
|$12,996
|$14,503
|Rough
|$10,113
|$11,749
|$13,065
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,132
|$13,065
|$14,678
|Clean
|$10,676
|$12,517
|$14,045
|Average
|$9,765
|$11,421
|$12,778
|Rough
|$8,854
|$10,325
|$11,511
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,431
|$13,250
|$14,770
|Clean
|$10,963
|$12,695
|$14,133
|Average
|$10,027
|$11,583
|$12,858
|Rough
|$9,091
|$10,472
|$11,583
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,085
|$12,006
|$13,607
|Clean
|$9,672
|$11,502
|$13,020
|Average
|$8,846
|$10,495
|$11,845
|Rough
|$8,021
|$9,488
|$10,671
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,993
|$16,155
|$17,959
|Clean
|$13,421
|$15,478
|$17,184
|Average
|$12,275
|$14,122
|$15,634
|Rough
|$11,129
|$12,767
|$14,084
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,910
|$12,935
|$14,623
|Clean
|$10,463
|$12,392
|$13,992
|Average
|$9,570
|$11,307
|$12,730
|Rough
|$8,677
|$10,222
|$11,468