  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Venza
  4. Used 2013 Toyota Venza
  5. Appraisal value

2013 Toyota Venza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,297$15,304$16,980
Clean$12,753$14,663$16,248
Average$11,664$13,379$14,782
Rough$10,576$12,095$13,317
Sell my 2013 Toyota Venza with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Venza near you
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,284$13,335$15,044
Clean$10,822$12,775$14,395
Average$9,898$11,657$13,097
Rough$8,974$10,538$11,798
Sell my 2013 Toyota Venza with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Venza near you
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,396$14,551$16,348
Clean$11,888$13,941$15,642
Average$10,874$12,720$14,231
Rough$9,859$11,499$12,820
Sell my 2013 Toyota Venza with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Venza near you
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,951$11,644$13,055
Clean$9,544$11,155$12,491
Average$8,729$10,179$11,365
Rough$7,914$9,202$10,238
Sell my 2013 Toyota Venza with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Venza near you
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,715$14,866$16,660
Clean$12,195$14,243$15,941
Average$11,154$12,996$14,503
Rough$10,113$11,749$13,065
Sell my 2013 Toyota Venza with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Venza near you
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,132$13,065$14,678
Clean$10,676$12,517$14,045
Average$9,765$11,421$12,778
Rough$8,854$10,325$11,511
Sell my 2013 Toyota Venza with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Venza near you
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,431$13,250$14,770
Clean$10,963$12,695$14,133
Average$10,027$11,583$12,858
Rough$9,091$10,472$11,583
Sell my 2013 Toyota Venza with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Venza near you
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,085$12,006$13,607
Clean$9,672$11,502$13,020
Average$8,846$10,495$11,845
Rough$8,021$9,488$10,671
Sell my 2013 Toyota Venza with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Venza near you
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,993$16,155$17,959
Clean$13,421$15,478$17,184
Average$12,275$14,122$15,634
Rough$11,129$12,767$14,084
Sell my 2013 Toyota Venza with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Venza near you
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,910$12,935$14,623
Clean$10,463$12,392$13,992
Average$9,570$11,307$12,730
Rough$8,677$10,222$11,468
Sell my 2013 Toyota Venza with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Venza near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Toyota Venza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Toyota Venza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,672 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,502 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Venza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Toyota Venza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,672 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,502 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Toyota Venza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Toyota Venza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,672 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,502 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Toyota Venza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Toyota Venza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Toyota Venza ranges from $8,021 to $13,607, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Toyota Venza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.