Used 2013 Toyota Venza Consumer Reviews

still pretty happy after 15K ldecastro1 , 01/11/2014 44 of 46 people found this review helpful I bought my 2013 Venza LE AWD last April, so I have almost had it one year. Overall, I am very happy with my purchase. I liked the exterior design when they 1st came out several years ago. The inside of the car is very roomy all around. The kids have plenty of space in the back and the car is wider than most. I am a pretty big guy, so I appreciate the width of the drivers seat. It also has a nice large trunk. The electric steering take a bit to get used to (feels a little loose at first) and this car also rides pretty rough compared to most American-made cars. You really need to take it for a long test drive before you buy it. This car is absolutely amazing in the snow.

Great used buy shawndh , 09/04/2016 XLE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful We have had this vehicle for about 6 months and we love it. Its a nice blend of luxury and practicality. I like the way it handles in turns(flat in turns), its smooth riding on the highway, very comfortable for long trips, the rear seats have plenty of room and they recline, the roof is not too tall so you can mount things on top like bikes and cargo carriers, the size seems perfect. I also appreciate the backup camera when parking and bluetooth connectivity which is standard on most new cars today. I just like the styling with the 20 inch wheels. It makes it look pretty upscale and sporty. I also love the holders for your cell phone with cable routing to the USB ports. Very nice touch. Im 6ft 2in so I appreciate the fact that there is plenty of space in the 2nd row so I dont have to move my seat up when someone gets behind me. And lastly, I love all the different sized cup holders. We live in our cars here in the US and we need cup holders. Europeans on the other had despise them. The downside, some things look cheap on the inside but its not a deal breaker. The bumpers and doors feel a little hollow for a vehicle of this price range. Torque steer is terrible coming from a standstill from corners, almost dangerous if you floor it too hard. The paint is thin and chips easily. The whole front bumper will need to be repainted next year. The electric steering feels numb with no feedback or resistance. And the touch screen radio with nav is really slow. I would not have paid extra for this. The voice activated nav and convenience features are a nice thought but rarely work well. Too slow and can never understand you correctely. Better off using Google Maps on your phone. All in all, its a nice everyday car. Its not going to ride like a German car but its also not going to be in the shop all the time like one either. The most expensive thing will be tires and Im fine with that since I dont have to worry about changing a timing belt. Id highly recommend one. Update: We put 15,000 miles on this car and the only thing we've had to do is replace an oxygen sensor and the batteries in the remote. That's it. Still love the car, still drives like new, nothing has changed in our opinion of this vehicle. I'm actually thinking about buying a second one for myself with all wheel drive. Update: It's now September 2019 and the car has given us no trouble whatsoever. It has about 75k miles now and Just new tires and regular maintenance. Funny how a car that supposedly did so poorly in sales has been such a great car in real life. This is used car best buy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Road trip safety and comfort pick Linda Gemmill , 07/09/2016 Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful A lot of cars look big on the outside but are not spacious inside. The Toyota Venza is deceiving in that it looks a normal size on the outside but very roomy on the inside better than the Cadillac SRX also the ride was comparable and acceleration was better in the venza also better gas mileage. How great I get 26-27 and average 22-24 combined rural and hilly highway. It is Limited AWD with all the bells and whistles I especially like the auto high beam and the cabin comfort it handles great and stops on a dime. I love my toyotas, no recalls on this model to date 2013. The suspension is also much better in 2013 the made the rear independent for a much smoother ride so anyone pre-2013 sorry urs rides a lot tougher . I tested both 2012 & 2013 and it was a huge difference on bumps and holes in the road. Overall I would recommend for extra storage and a true midsize vehicle . Larger SUVs are overkill and consume much more gas. So if u don't need that much this wagon looking crossover suv is great . Toyotas are notorious for great handling in snow. So I'm not worried but haven't experienced yet. In a downpour it had no problems at all, no hydro planing at 65, braking was fantastic also. Highly recommend this vehicle Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

5 year & 3 month Update tduke , 06/20/2013 Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful Have over 73K miles on my 2013 Venza. Mileage remains about 21/22MPG though and occasionally ~24 but no better than that. Reliability has continued to be first rate and what you'd expect from Toyota, it's quite impressive. The "premium" JBL infotainment system continues underwhelm me. The screen's to small and the GPS system logic comes up with befuddling directions at times. It's bad enough that I frequently use Google Map on my phone as a back up and always defer to it's guidance over the in-dash unit. As others have noted the interior while nice enough it's kind of low rent for the "Limited" trim level. Toyota has ceased manufacturing the Venza but those in the market for a pre-owned crossover vehicle and don't need 3-row seating might find this a worthwhile choice. Overall I have been satisfied with the Venza and prize it's bullet proof dependability. UPDATE 26 Dec 2019: I traded in this vehicle in March when I purchased a new 2019 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring model. The Venza was the most reliable automobile I have ever owned in 45 years of driving. I'm enjoying the CX-9 so far and selected it over the Toyota Highlander and Honda Pilot. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability