  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius c
  4. Used 2014 Toyota Prius c
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Toyota Prius c Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Prius c Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,943$9,844$11,648
Clean$7,517$9,323$11,005
Average$6,664$8,282$9,717
Rough$5,812$7,241$8,430
Sell my 2014 Toyota Prius c with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Prius c near you
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Prius c Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,686$10,580$12,387
Clean$8,220$10,021$11,703
Average$7,288$8,901$10,334
Rough$6,356$7,782$8,964
Sell my 2014 Toyota Prius c with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Prius c near you
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Prius c Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,986$10,772$12,486
Clean$8,504$10,203$11,796
Average$7,539$9,063$10,416
Rough$6,575$7,924$9,036
Sell my 2014 Toyota Prius c with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Prius c near you
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Prius c One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,458$9,404$11,246
Clean$7,058$8,907$10,624
Average$6,258$7,912$9,381
Rough$5,457$6,917$8,138
Sell my 2014 Toyota Prius c with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Prius c near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Toyota Prius c on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Prius c with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,058 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,907 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Prius c is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Prius c with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,058 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,907 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Toyota Prius c, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Prius c with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,058 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,907 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Toyota Prius c. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Toyota Prius c and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Toyota Prius c ranges from $5,457 to $11,246, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Toyota Prius c is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.