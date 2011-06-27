Estimated values
2014 Toyota Prius c Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,943
|$9,844
|$11,648
|Clean
|$7,517
|$9,323
|$11,005
|Average
|$6,664
|$8,282
|$9,717
|Rough
|$5,812
|$7,241
|$8,430
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Prius c Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,686
|$10,580
|$12,387
|Clean
|$8,220
|$10,021
|$11,703
|Average
|$7,288
|$8,901
|$10,334
|Rough
|$6,356
|$7,782
|$8,964
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Prius c Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,986
|$10,772
|$12,486
|Clean
|$8,504
|$10,203
|$11,796
|Average
|$7,539
|$9,063
|$10,416
|Rough
|$6,575
|$7,924
|$9,036
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Prius c One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,458
|$9,404
|$11,246
|Clean
|$7,058
|$8,907
|$10,624
|Average
|$6,258
|$7,912
|$9,381
|Rough
|$5,457
|$6,917
|$8,138