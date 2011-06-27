Used 2014 Honda CR-Z for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- $11,491Fair Deal
2014 Honda CR-Z Base51,150 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Zimmerman Honda - Moline / Illinois
*Take a look at this sporty 2014 Honda CR-Z!* New tires! Loaded with automatic climate control, automatic headlights, bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls, cruise control, cargo cover, all season floor mats, AM/FM stereo, CD, USB, auxiliary, alloy wheels, backup camera, keyless entry, and much more! Own this one today! *Contact Zimmerman internet sales at 309-517-2377 and speak with Vanessa, Ben, Jimmie, or Marty!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D42ES001573
Stock: BP2163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $13,195
2014 Honda CR-Z Base31,233 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Eastpointe DriveTime - Eastpointe / Michigan
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D43ES003378
Stock: 1420041352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$15,998
2014 Honda CR-Z EX43,012 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Arlington/Ft. Worth - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Worth / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D66ES002369
Stock: 19196342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,295
2014 Honda CR-Z EX83,263 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Sanford DriveTime - Sanford / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D63ES000515
Stock: 1120167700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$13,998
2014 Honda CR-Z EX56,607 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Cincinnati - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Cincinnati / Ohio
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OH, and excludes tax, title, tags and $250 documentary service charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1C68ES000124
Stock: 19358339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,999Good Deal | $344 below market
2014 Honda CR-Z Base66,527 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Select - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D42ES000620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,529Fair Deal
2014 Honda CR-Z Base75,719 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tim Corwin Toyota - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D42ES003016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,900
2014 Honda CR-Z Base64,720 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prius Planet - Laguna Hills / California
2014 Honda CR-Z Black on Black low miles clean car fax Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Fog Lamps HID headlights Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Tire Pressure Monitor Power Windows Power Steering Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Wheel Power Door Locks Airbags Air Conditioning Cruise Control A/C A/T ABS AM/FM Stereo Adjustable Steering Wheel Aluminum Wheels Auxiliary Audio Input Bucket Seats CD Player CVT Transmission Cargo Shade Cloth & Leather Cruise Control Driver Air Bag Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Floor Mats Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Wheel Drive Gas/Electric Hybrid Hard Top Heated Mirrors Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel MP3 Player Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Power Steering Power Windows Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Security System Steering Wheel Audio Controls Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Trip Computer Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Interior Cloth 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine ABS CVT Transmission Front Wheel Drive Gas/Electric Hybrid Keys 2 PRIUS PLANET A CAR FAX ADVANTAGE DEALER HOME OF THE GOOD DEALS ON PRE OWNED TOYOTA PRIUS'S WHERE COSTUMER SATISFACTION IS IMPORTANT. WIDE SELECTION OF PRE OWNED PRIUS'S IN STOCK FINANCING IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ALL MAJOR BANKS NO HAGGLE PRICING WE PROVIDE YOU WITH FAIR PRICING AND XLNT SERVICE www.priusplanet.com DANA CORP MOTORS / PRIUS PLANET 949-415-4041 Price excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D46ES000362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$12,000
2014 Honda CR-Z Base35,020 milesDelivery available*
Apple Subaru - York / Pennsylvania
Available at Apple-Subaru. Call to schedule a test drive today! (717) 854-1800 . CARFAX One-Owner. One Owner, Non-Smoker, Accident Free, Local Trade, Carfax Certified, Bluetooth, Crystal Black Pearl.Crystal Black Pearl 2D Hatchback 2014 Honda CR-Z 36/39 City/Highway MPGWhen you buy an Apple Pre-Owned vehicle you not only get the apple reputation but the piece of mind 30 day / 1,000 mile Powertrain protection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D43ES001940
Stock: S210020A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $9,990
2014 Honda CR-Z EX82,224 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McKee Motors - Harrisburg / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1C64ES001660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$13,981Good Deal | $1,544 below market
2015 Honda CR-Z EX28,714 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunshine Toyota - Battle Creek / Michigan
ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE, GREAT VEHICLE HISTORY, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, CVT, Alloy wheels, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Sunshine Toyota proudly serving communities for over 34 years of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Portage, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Coldwater, Bronson, Three Rivers, Paw Paw, Oshtemo, Plainwell, Otsego, Richland, Hastings, Delton, Charlotte, Eaton Rapids, Jackson, Parma, Galesburg, Augusta, Climax, Vicksburg, Schoolcraft, Comstock, Parchment, Dowling, Marshall, Gull Lake, East Leroy, Athens, Ceresco, Union City, Albion, Burr Oak, and Homer. Visit http://www.sunshinetoyota.com to view all inventory and see why Customers have voted Sunshine Toyota as a Preferred Dealership to do business with. Michigan's #1 TCUV dealer based on 2019 year end sales data from TMS Cincinnati region.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D66FS002308
Stock: 19377A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $14,189Fair Deal | $1,170 below market
2015 Honda CR-Z EX31,385 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Grainger Honda - Savannah / Georgia
EX trim, Premium White Pearl exterior and Black/Red interior. ONLY 31,385 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 39 MPG Hwy/36 MPG City! Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. Honda EX with Premium White Pearl exterior and Black/Red interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 130 HP at 6000 RPM*.OUR OFFERINGSAt Grainger Honda, our goal is to sell the best vehicles at the lowest prices and treat our customers with respect. As a Georgia Honda dealer, we believe when you choose Grainger Honda you are making the right choice. Grainger Honda has founded its reputation on customer trust and satisfaction. We know that trust isn't simply given, so we have dedicated ourselves to earn yours. Grainger Honda is committed to superior service in all departments, from sales to finance to service.Pricing analysis performed on 8/4/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D6XFS000612
Stock: L7144B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $16,998
2015 Honda CR-Z EX6,503 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Serramonte - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Colma / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D67FS002401
Stock: 18988907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,999
2015 Honda CR-Z Base8,292 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2015 HONDA CR-Z DRIVE GREAT!!!!very CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWW.AUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. *** PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda CR-Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D44FS002869
Stock: D200509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$17,998
2015 Honda CR-Z EX17,877 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Henderson - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Henderson / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D65FS002655
Stock: 19305493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,999
2013 Honda CR-Z EX64,100 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tom Ahl Buick GMC - Lima / Ohio
You can now buy your next vehicle all online! We have added the WebBuy app to our website so you can select you new vehicle, get a trade-in value on your vehicle, even arrange financing all from the safety of your own home. Do it at your own pace, be in control and buy your new vehicle on your terms. Click the Buy Now button to get started.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! INCLUDES WARRANTY, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS!.36/39 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 16535 miles below market average!For over 50 years, Tom Ahl has been committed to earning your business, trust and friendship by providing you with the greatest value in a vehicle for the lowest cost to you. We offer full disclosure with every vehicle by providing a complimentary Autocheck vehicle history report and a copy of repairs made following our extensive 72 point inspection. For a "deal so good it'll knock your socks off", visit Tom Ahl's today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D6XDS003264
Stock: B45668A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $12,702
2013 Honda CR-Z EX36,877 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vancouver Toyota - Vancouver / Washington
REDUCED FROM $13,191! CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 36,877! Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black/Red interior, EX trim. Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. Honda EX with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black/Red interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 130 HP at 6000 RPM*. A GREAT TIME TO BUY Was $13,191. OUR PROMISE McCord's Vancouver Toyota-Scion is a family owned and operated dealership since 1982. Our promise is to provide our customers with the best possible reconditioned used car on the market. We will run every used vehicle we offer for sale against the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recall data base and will address any recall before we sell it to you. Every used car is run through a 160 point quality control inspection- We pay our mechanics to find any issues so you don't have to. We offer a 5 day 500 mile 'No Questions Asked' money back guarantee, a 12mo/12k mile limited powertrain warranty on any vehicle that is 14 years or newer and has less than 125k miles. The warranty allows you to fix the vehicle at any shop that you choose- not just us. Plus our Certified Toyota program that gives you 1yr/12k mile comprehensive warranty coverage and 7yr/100k mile powertrain coverage. MCCORD'S VALUE PRICE We research our market and Value price every vehicle we offer for sale with a very competitive price. Less time negotiating and more time finding the vehicle that best matches your wants and needs. We look forward to your visit. Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D61DS002598
Stock: 65701B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- Price Drop$8,995
2015 Honda CR-Z EX96,804 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this sporty, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2015 Honda CR-Z EX (FWD). This subcompact car boasts swift acceleration, athletic handling, an above-average reliability rating, a slick transmission, and only 96,804 miles on it! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - A LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS - FOG LIGHTS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - BACK-UP CAMERA ...and so much more! Want to extend the warranty coverage on this vehicle? We can provide extended warranty options to cover this hatchback BUMPER-TO-BUMPER for an additional 100,000 miles! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2015 Honda CR-Z EX! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D63FS002394
Stock: TR17950-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020