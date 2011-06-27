  1. Home
1994 Toyota Pickup Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

No major changes this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Toyota Pickup.

5(58%)
4(40%)
3(1%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.5
71 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

my truck was assembled in California :)
William,01/23/2016
2dr Regular Cab SB
As it turns out this is the only new vehicle I have ever purchased. added only three dealer installed options to this otherwise spartan workhorse: A/C, bed liner, and passenger side rearview mirror. later installed a rear step bumper and bigger wheels. no power anything, not even steering. great vehicle for a newlywed 20 something- inexpensive, good for moving stuff and toy hauling (since my wife had a sedan); had no clue at the time i would still be driving it in my mid 40s but I routinely get over 28 mpg on my particular commute (flat desert highways) with current gas prices i could not beat the overall cost per mile no matter what i tried to replace it with. And even after 300K plus miles... on the engine, timing chain, clutch, shocks, etc... it still shows no signs of quitting anytime soon- these have to be one of if not the most reliable vehicle on the planet. hats off to toyota for building these for us: if this were the only vehicle they ever made they would have gone out of business long ago lol @ only buying a new vehicle every 25 years or so...
Bring this truck back!
JB,09/07/2010
I love this truck. I am the org owner used it for both daily commute and work around the home. The Toyota shop manuals I purchased with the vehicle are by far the best manuals ever written with clear diagnostic steps and drawings. The 4 cyl engine is a real work horse. To date (130K) it always starts, gets 18 mpg around town, doesn't leak oil, and is able to push the attached snow plow in deep wet snow. The light weight body makes 4 wheel driving easy, even with stock suspension and tires! This vehicle has out climbed my buddies souped up 4x4s, able to go up steep inclines, or through deep mud with ease. It's so tough, I think it will outlive me!
'94 was a great year!
kendall,02/10/2002
I bought the 94 pickup new, and at 90K miles, it still looks and runs like it just came from the showroom. Never had a problem with this truck. This was the final model series just before Toyota switched to the Tacoma pickup. I expect this truck to still be going strong 200,000 miles from now!
Great little truck
scott251,11/10/2014
This is an awesome little truck. I traded a 1994 4runner automatic v6. The v6 was a gas hog. This thing is excellent on gas. Costs me around $30 to fill up and get around 300 miles to a tank. Easy to drive, ice cold ac. It has 227k miles and only issues I've had is a leaking power steering line, an idler pulley seizing up and the tachometer doesn't work. I'm 6'1" and I fit comfortably and enjoy driving it. The 22re is an amazing engine, easy to work on and is bullet proof. I also had a 1994 4x4 and loved it, regret selling it, that is why I got this one. Hauls loads just fine. Will drive it until it falls apart around me.
See all 71 reviews of the 1994 Toyota Pickup
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
See all Used 1994 Toyota Pickup features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Toyota Pickup

Used 1994 Toyota Pickup Overview

The Used 1994 Toyota Pickup is offered in the following submodels: Pickup Regular Cab, Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX V6 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

