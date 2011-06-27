2022 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
MSRP range: $34,380 - $43,765
|MSRP
|$36,075
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$36,056
What Should I Pay
2022 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Review
- Easier to maneuver than similarly sized vans
- Variety of body styles to suit a range of business needs
- Good turning radius for its size
- Strange and uncomfortable driving position
- Unrefined ride quality, even for a van
- Upgraded infotainment system includes standard 7-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and integrated Alexa come standard
- V6 engined pow paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission
- Some previously optional advanced driver aids are now standard
- Part of the first ProMaster Cargo generation introduced for 2014
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Ram Promaster Cargo Van.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $34,380
- MPG & Fuel
- N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 24.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 2 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: front wheel drive
- Transmission: 9-speed automatic
- Engine
- V6 cylinder
- Horsepower: 280 hp @ 6400 rpm
- Torque: 260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 195.8 in. / Height: 91.7 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 97.6 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 81.3 in.
- Curb Weight: N/A
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 259.0 cu.ft.
FAQ
Is the Ram Promaster Cargo Van a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Promaster Cargo Van both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Promaster Cargo Van ranges from 259.0 to 463.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ram Promaster Cargo Van. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Ram Promaster Cargo Van?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Ram Promaster Cargo Van:
- Upgraded infotainment system includes standard 7-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and integrated Alexa come standard
- V6 engined pow paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission
- Some previously optional advanced driver aids are now standard
- Part of the first ProMaster Cargo generation introduced for 2014
Is the Ram Promaster Cargo Van reliable?
To determine whether the Ram Promaster Cargo Van is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Promaster Cargo Van. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Promaster Cargo Van's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Ram Promaster Cargo Van a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ram Promaster Cargo Van is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Promaster Cargo Van is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Ram Promaster Cargo Van?
The least-expensive 2022 Ram Promaster Cargo Van is the 2022 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" WB (3.6L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,380.
Other versions include:
- 3500 Low Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $38,565
- 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $39,065
- 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $38,195
- 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $37,135
- 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" WB (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $34,380
- 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $36,235
- 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" WB (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $39,870
- 2500 Low Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $37,270
- 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" WB (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $40,615
- 3500 High Roof 3dr Ext Van (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $43,765
What are the different models of Ram Promaster Cargo Van?
If you're interested in the Ram Promaster Cargo Van, the next question is, which Promaster Cargo Van model is right for you? Promaster Cargo Van variants include 3500 Low Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 9A), 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 9A), 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 9A). For a full list of Promaster Cargo Van models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Ram Promaster Cargo Van info
