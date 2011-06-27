I bought this truck with 225,00 miles for work. Now with 358,000 trouble-free miles it still performs as new. It can haul a 2,000 lb.load when needed, cruise at 80 mph all day, deliver 20-24 mpg. All this with the legendary 22RE engine,4WD, auto transmission and nothing leaks on my driveway. Motor & trans have NEVER failed... still has original starter & AC compressor (R-12). Drive train is still intact and no U-joints are loose. AC still blows cold after after 17 years without failure. Auto trans shifts as new. Engine does not smoke and is very quiet. This truck is the ULTIMATE in reliability. This truck was overbuilt as I know of two other trucks in South Dakota with 500K & 700K on them so mine is not an anomaly... Toyota trucks are built for the long haul.

