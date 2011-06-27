1992 Toyota Pickup Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$631 - $1,338
1992 Highlights
New front grille debuts. Storage compartment is added to dashboard. Two-wheel drive models get full wheelcovers. Four-wheel drive models get new steel wheels and passenger assist grip.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Vic,07/27/2009
I bought this truck with 225,00 miles for work. Now with 358,000 trouble-free miles it still performs as new. It can haul a 2,000 lb.load when needed, cruise at 80 mph all day, deliver 20-24 mpg. All this with the legendary 22RE engine,4WD, auto transmission and nothing leaks on my driveway. Motor & trans have NEVER failed... still has original starter & AC compressor (R-12). Drive train is still intact and no U-joints are loose. AC still blows cold after after 17 years without failure. Auto trans shifts as new. Engine does not smoke and is very quiet. This truck is the ULTIMATE in reliability. This truck was overbuilt as I know of two other trucks in South Dakota with 500K & 700K on them so mine is not an anomaly... Toyota trucks are built for the long haul.
Old Blue,10/05/2010
I knew the previous owner conducted all the factory-recommended maintenance and had the very competent dealership do it so I jumped at the chance to buy this. I'm hard on my rigs and "Old Blue" with the 3.0L V6 takes it. I tow and launch a 21' sailboat in the mountains every summer weekend. I've hauled or towed every building material that a person can buy, and the truck just says "where do you want this?". I now have 200,000 miles on it and it has had the clutch redone, new tie-rod ends, new muffler, 2 front brake jobs and one rear, new E- brake cable, headlights, new decals, and a few other running-gear repairs. As for the engine, fuggetaboudit: It's a miniaturized tank.
Still Running,02/03/2009
Reliable. The 22RE 2.4 liter engine and transmission are rock solid. A simple vehicle with no frills that provides reliable transportation. Change the oil and the other fluids. Only minor repairs over time. Easy to work on. A great value. The 22RE engine is an engineering marvel.
tricksten,07/17/2012
I bought the truck new in 4-1992 It came equipped with a heater and a key. Another words base model paid $6,999.00 My base model was built in Japan. I have 218,000 miles and will keep forever. The truck has been stolen, Taken a bullet didnt live a good neighbor hood. Broken into several times. ha ha I have let everyone and anyone drive and use and abuse the truck. Has original belts Changed front brake pads once. Did put a new clutch only after the truck was recovered after it was stolen. They hauling something heavy other wise I would be on the same clutch and a new battery 12 years ago
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
