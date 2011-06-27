Estimated values
1994 Toyota Pickup DX 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$642
|$1,100
|$1,347
|Clean
|$574
|$984
|$1,204
|Average
|$438
|$750
|$920
|Rough
|$301
|$517
|$635
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Pickup DX V6 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$805
|$1,338
|$1,624
|Clean
|$720
|$1,197
|$1,452
|Average
|$549
|$913
|$1,109
|Rough
|$378
|$629
|$766
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Pickup DX V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$700
|$1,174
|$1,430
|Clean
|$625
|$1,050
|$1,279
|Average
|$477
|$801
|$976
|Rough
|$328
|$552
|$674
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Pickup DX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$819
|$1,359
|$1,648
|Clean
|$732
|$1,215
|$1,473
|Average
|$558
|$927
|$1,125
|Rough
|$384
|$638
|$777
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Pickup 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$684
|$1,115
|$1,347
|Clean
|$611
|$997
|$1,204
|Average
|$466
|$760
|$920
|Rough
|$321
|$524
|$635
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Pickup SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,122
|$1,878
|$2,283
|Clean
|$1,002
|$1,679
|$2,041
|Average
|$764
|$1,281
|$1,559
|Rough
|$526
|$882
|$1,076
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Pickup DX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$744
|$1,242
|$1,510
|Clean
|$665
|$1,110
|$1,350
|Average
|$507
|$847
|$1,031
|Rough
|$349
|$584
|$712
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Pickup DX 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$566
|$1,074
|$1,347
|Clean
|$506
|$960
|$1,204
|Average
|$385
|$733
|$920
|Rough
|$265
|$505
|$635
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Pickup DX V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$898
|$1,479
|$1,790
|Clean
|$802
|$1,322
|$1,601
|Average
|$612
|$1,009
|$1,222
|Rough
|$421
|$695
|$844
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Pickup SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$919
|$1,562
|$1,907
|Clean
|$821
|$1,397
|$1,705
|Average
|$626
|$1,065
|$1,302
|Rough
|$431
|$734
|$899