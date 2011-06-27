  1. Home
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Pickup DX 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$642$1,100$1,347
Clean$574$984$1,204
Average$438$750$920
Rough$301$517$635
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1994 Toyota Pickup on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 Toyota Pickup with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $574 for one in "Clean" condition and about $984 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Pickup is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 Toyota Pickup with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $574 for one in "Clean" condition and about $984 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1994 Toyota Pickup, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1994 Toyota Pickup with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $574 for one in "Clean" condition and about $984 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1994 Toyota Pickup. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1994 Toyota Pickup and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1994 Toyota Pickup ranges from $301 to $1,347, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1994 Toyota Pickup is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.