Used 1994 Toyota Pickup for Sale Near Me

  • 1994 Toyota Pickup DX V6
    used

    1994 Toyota Pickup DX V6

    146,765 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 1994 Toyota Pickup DX
    used

    1994 Toyota Pickup DX

    168,989 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 1994 Toyota Pickup DX
    used

    1994 Toyota Pickup DX

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,716

    Details
  • 1993 Toyota Pickup Deluxe V6
    used

    1993 Toyota Pickup Deluxe V6

    189,230 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Pickup

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Pickup
Overall Consumer Rating
4.571 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 71 reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (39%)
  • 3
    (1%)
  • 2
    (1%)
my truck was assembled in California :)
William,01/23/2016
2dr Regular Cab SB
As it turns out this is the only new vehicle I have ever purchased. added only three dealer installed options to this otherwise spartan workhorse: A/C, bed liner, and passenger side rearview mirror. later installed a rear step bumper and bigger wheels. no power anything, not even steering. great vehicle for a newlywed 20 something- inexpensive, good for moving stuff and toy hauling (since my wife had a sedan); had no clue at the time i would still be driving it in my mid 40s but I routinely get over 28 mpg on my particular commute (flat desert highways) with current gas prices i could not beat the overall cost per mile no matter what i tried to replace it with. And even after 300K plus miles... on the engine, timing chain, clutch, shocks, etc... it still shows no signs of quitting anytime soon- these have to be one of if not the most reliable vehicle on the planet. hats off to toyota for building these for us: if this were the only vehicle they ever made they would have gone out of business long ago lol @ only buying a new vehicle every 25 years or so...
Report abuse
