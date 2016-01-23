Used 1994 Toyota Pickup for Sale Near Me
4 listings
- 146,765 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,900
- 168,989 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$16,716
- 189,230 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$19,900
William,01/23/2016
2dr Regular Cab SB
As it turns out this is the only new vehicle I have ever purchased. added only three dealer installed options to this otherwise spartan workhorse: A/C, bed liner, and passenger side rearview mirror. later installed a rear step bumper and bigger wheels. no power anything, not even steering. great vehicle for a newlywed 20 something- inexpensive, good for moving stuff and toy hauling (since my wife had a sedan); had no clue at the time i would still be driving it in my mid 40s but I routinely get over 28 mpg on my particular commute (flat desert highways) with current gas prices i could not beat the overall cost per mile no matter what i tried to replace it with. And even after 300K plus miles... on the engine, timing chain, clutch, shocks, etc... it still shows no signs of quitting anytime soon- these have to be one of if not the most reliable vehicle on the planet. hats off to toyota for building these for us: if this were the only vehicle they ever made they would have gone out of business long ago lol @ only buying a new vehicle every 25 years or so...