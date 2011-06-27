  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(40)
1990 Toyota Pickup Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

SR5 V6 models get rear wheel ABS standard. This feature is optional on SR5 four-cylinder trucks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Toyota Pickup.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's been fun!
ryanclowe29,02/24/2012
My father bought this very basic truck new for $6988 as a loss leader in late 1989. We are talking a vinyl bench seat, no AC, no power steering, and no radio. He put a lot of really tough short trips on it and didn't do much for maintenance except change the oil. I inherited it in 1997 with less than 100K miles and though it hadn't had any problems, it already needed a new clutch. Despite that, it remained reliable- a clutch master cylinder in 2000 and new radiator in 2001 at 133K. It started leaking out of the front seal a little at about 180K. Finally, at 196K, it's tough life caught up to it and it blew the head gasket Not bad, all things considering. Now it has 230K on it and
Best truck for the money period, will do anything you ask of it and more!
blkmrktbikz,11/13/2014
I feel my faithful little toyota deserves some recognition and hopefully I can help ease the decision of someone looking to purchase a cheap, economical, and ultra reliable truck to do... pretty much anything. No you won't be winning drag races against newer full size trucks with V8's nor will you be towing your 45' luxury motor home however what you can do is way more than anyone would imagine. Those in auto mechanic scene know how amazing the little 22R 4 cylinder motor is and thats why these trucks are so sought after now. I purchased my truck 8 years ago and consistently haul over 1000lbs of cargo, and have run it hard since I bought it with 87,000 miles, it now has 178k running strong.
Reliable truck
John Hoffner,02/09/2016
Deluxe 2dr Extended Cab SB
This has been one of the most reliable trucks I have owned. I can let it sit for a long time and it starts right up and runs as should. Truck is 25+ years old and everything works as is should.
best buy
jamas,05/01/2002
great truck for the home owner make trips to lowes very easy, very dependable, would not trade this truck for anything!
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Toyota Pickup

Used 1990 Toyota Pickup Overview

The Used 1990 Toyota Pickup is offered in the following submodels: Pickup Regular Cab, Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include Deluxe 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Deluxe 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SR5 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 4M), SR5 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Deluxe One Ton 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Deluxe 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Deluxe 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Deluxe 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Deluxe 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Toyota Pickup?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Toyota Pickups are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Toyota Pickup for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Toyota Pickup.

Can't find a used 1990 Toyota Pickups you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Pickup for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,492.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,834.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Pickup for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,697.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,166.

