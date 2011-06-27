  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

This year, one-ton and four-wheel-drive longbed models of the Pickup have been dropped.

Most helpful consumer reviews

1993 toyota pickup
johnnymoto,12/01/2014
Mine has 499,200 miles, replaced timing chain stuff at 400,000. I bought it in 95 with 19,000 miles on it. Still a daily driver.
Faithful and willing
Manny,02/26/2002
I bought the truck with 50k miles on it. I have 170k on it now. I could not have asked for a more reliable car. The only major things replaced is the clutch, twice. I drive it pretty hard and it still does 80-90 on the freeway everyday without a struggle. It is a four banger, so it suffers from low end grunt. The new engines are suppose to have more power. Great gas mileage for the size and weight. I recently had the timing chain replaced, which was just purely preventative mantenance.
93 sr5 4x4 extended cab
Louis Cordova,03/07/2006
bought the truck new. Was going to buy a truck with less options, never regretted my decision. Been a great truck. Still looks like new, don't plan on trading or selling.
Mazda doesn't build pickups anymore
scutwerker,04/02/2003
Traded in an 86 Mazda PU for this because I needed an extended cab for the kid. Like the old Mazda, Toyota's bench could accomodate child safety seat legally, if not comfortably. With the exception of very poor brakes, and a tendancy to eat tires, it's been pretty reliable. Toyota picked up the head gasket replacement at 60k, so I don't hold that against them. (GM and Ford should back their iron that well) This truck is as exciting as room temperature coffee. It sits too low, the seats are too soft, and it is way underpowered for a six cylinder. The climate controls and defroster are barely adequate.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Toyota Pickup

Used 1993 Toyota Pickup Overview

The Used 1993 Toyota Pickup is offered in the following submodels: Pickup Regular Cab, Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include Deluxe V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Deluxe 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Deluxe 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Deluxe 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Deluxe 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Deluxe 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Deluxe V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

