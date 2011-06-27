1993 Toyota Pickup Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$633 - $1,342
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
This year, one-ton and four-wheel-drive longbed models of the Pickup have been dropped.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
johnnymoto,12/01/2014
Mine has 499,200 miles, replaced timing chain stuff at 400,000. I bought it in 95 with 19,000 miles on it. Still a daily driver.
Manny,02/26/2002
I bought the truck with 50k miles on it. I have 170k on it now. I could not have asked for a more reliable car. The only major things replaced is the clutch, twice. I drive it pretty hard and it still does 80-90 on the freeway everyday without a struggle. It is a four banger, so it suffers from low end grunt. The new engines are suppose to have more power. Great gas mileage for the size and weight. I recently had the timing chain replaced, which was just purely preventative mantenance.
Louis Cordova,03/07/2006
bought the truck new. Was going to buy a truck with less options, never regretted my decision. Been a great truck. Still looks like new, don't plan on trading or selling.
scutwerker,04/02/2003
Traded in an 86 Mazda PU for this because I needed an extended cab for the kid. Like the old Mazda, Toyota's bench could accomodate child safety seat legally, if not comfortably. With the exception of very poor brakes, and a tendancy to eat tires, it's been pretty reliable. Toyota picked up the head gasket replacement at 60k, so I don't hold that against them. (GM and Ford should back their iron that well) This truck is as exciting as room temperature coffee. It sits too low, the seats are too soft, and it is way underpowered for a six cylinder. The climate controls and defroster are barely adequate.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
