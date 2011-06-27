1991 Toyota Pickup Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$629 - $1,334
Used Pickup for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Wider availability of shift-on-the-fly 4WD and rear ABS. All engines have fuel injection. Four-speed manual transmission dropped. SR5 trim available only with V6 engine, and SR5s get new graphics and seat fabric.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Toyota Pickup.
Most helpful consumer reviews
1991 Mountain Goat!,05/22/2007
According to the original owner, it never broke down, NOT ONCE! I say the same. I turn the key and it fires, purrs and just keeps on keepin on. Everything works and well! It has beautiful balance, stock shocks. It's just so trouble free and durable. I've owned many vehicles. This truck is just quality and quality lasts.
alans,09/09/2004
I bought this baby 4 years ago w/~120,000 on the clock. I love it! From what I understand it is the last year of the long bed w/ the one ton option. This truck carries more than my brothers big Ford, can tow over 5000 lbs., is EXtremely quick, and is always reliable. I now have about 150k on it and plan on keeping it until it croaks, which is probably many years down the road (my last Toyota-1984 cost me $700 and lasted over 200k and 10 years). Do not hesitate to buy this truck, if you don't tell me and I will.
dgalan,05/25/2005
14 years old and it still runs great. The only issue I have with it is that for a V6, I thought it would have had more power. But like I said, it is 14 years old.
Jason Goetz,08/24/2008
I can't say enough about my truck. Still get compliments and people trying to buy it. Bought it at 100K. Now at 308,000 miles with no rebuild. Just replaced my 5-speed trans a few month ago. It's so reliable, I can't get myself to sell it. Even the Crimson red paint still glows.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Toyota Pickup features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Pickup
Related Used 1991 Toyota Pickup info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019