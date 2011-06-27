  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Pickup
  4. Used 1991 Toyota Pickup
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(34)
Appraise this car

1991 Toyota Pickup Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Pickup for Sale
List Price Estimate
$629 - $1,334
Used Pickup for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Wider availability of shift-on-the-fly 4WD and rear ABS. All engines have fuel injection. Four-speed manual transmission dropped. SR5 trim available only with V6 engine, and SR5s get new graphics and seat fabric.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Toyota Pickup.

5(50%)
4(44%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1991 Toyota Pickup
1991 Mountain Goat!,05/22/2007
According to the original owner, it never broke down, NOT ONCE! I say the same. I turn the key and it fires, purrs and just keeps on keepin on. Everything works and well! It has beautiful balance, stock shocks. It's just so trouble free and durable. I've owned many vehicles. This truck is just quality and quality lasts.
Bulletproof!
alans,09/09/2004
I bought this baby 4 years ago w/~120,000 on the clock. I love it! From what I understand it is the last year of the long bed w/ the one ton option. This truck carries more than my brothers big Ford, can tow over 5000 lbs., is EXtremely quick, and is always reliable. I now have about 150k on it and plan on keeping it until it croaks, which is probably many years down the road (my last Toyota-1984 cost me $700 and lasted over 200k and 10 years). Do not hesitate to buy this truck, if you don't tell me and I will.
Excellent Pickup
dgalan,05/25/2005
14 years old and it still runs great. The only issue I have with it is that for a V6, I thought it would have had more power. But like I said, it is 14 years old.
Can't Kill It!
Jason Goetz,08/24/2008
I can't say enough about my truck. Still get compliments and people trying to buy it. Bought it at 100K. Now at 308,000 miles with no rebuild. Just replaced my 5-speed trans a few month ago. It's so reliable, I can't get myself to sell it. Even the Crimson red paint still glows.
See all 34 reviews of the 1991 Toyota Pickup
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1991 Toyota Pickup features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Toyota Pickup

Used 1991 Toyota Pickup Overview

The Used 1991 Toyota Pickup is offered in the following submodels: Pickup Regular Cab, Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include One Ton 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Deluxe 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Deluxe 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Deluxe 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Deluxe 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Deluxe 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Deluxe 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Toyota Pickup?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Toyota Pickups are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Toyota Pickup for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Toyota Pickup.

Can't find a used 1991 Toyota Pickups you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Pickup for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,001.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,663.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Pickup for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,190.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,477.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Toyota Pickup?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Pickup lease specials

Related Used 1991 Toyota Pickup info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles