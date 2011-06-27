  1. Home
1995 Toyota Pickup Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

All models get a color-keyed center-high-mount-stop-lamp and redesigned audio systems.

Consumer reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome Truck NO Matter WHAT!!!!
ramos,09/06/2009
I use my truck for work everyday, I commute 33 miles to work and 33 back home and the occasional trip of about 250 miles so I would say annually I put 20,000 or so. Truck has procomp lift, and runs 33" tires. Truck runs great, with the occasional problem like lights, shocks, etc. Original engine ran until 280,000 and quit got new engine with 70,000 miles and runs like a champ, fun thing to drive on road and off road. Also good work truck has traveled to Mexico to haul car and misc. items weighing 400+ lbs. Lacks performance options for the V6 but is still good.
Still simply the best
judyv,11/03/2002
The 3vz-e has proven to be exceptionally durable. Due to strict environmental regulation circa-1990, the headgaskets produced by Toyota were redesigned without the use of cancer- causing asbestos. The headgaskets produced after early 1990 had a high failure rate, resulting in large numbers of headgasket-related complaints by 3.0 liter V6 owners. Toyota has a Special Service Campaign to replace headgaskets on 3.0 V6 engines. Toyota replaces headgaskets on 3vz-e engines produced after early 1990 regardless of the mileage. Check with your dealer if you have a head gasket problem!!
Love my 95 hate my 91
bhoward,10/02/2010
I first came across the Toyota Pickup line was in 2007 my Dad bought me a 1991 Toyota pickup with the extended cab 2wd it was baby blue on the outside and dark blue on the inside. It ran okay until the A/C and heater went out on it. Then it just started falling apart. The day I sold it was the happiest day of my life. Well in May of 2010 my Dad found a 1995 Toyota pickup and I was hesitant to get it because of the horrible experience I had with my last one. I did buy it though and I LOVE IT! It runs so much better than my 91. I had to replace the fuel pump but it was time for it. Its a great truck with great gas mileage. Uncomfortable on long trips but I mostly drive around town.
Reliable but basic
Kratze,03/15/2006
I've owned my 95 pickup for about 9 years and it just finally gave me the first expensive repair ever. Up till now, it's been ultra ultra reliable and has not cost much except for maintenance. But the interior plastics are starting to crack badly and the body is rusting a little in places. It has almost no amenities and the drive is average. I've put quite a bit of weight in the bed at times and it hauls it very nicely. Interior space is almost nil. Although I often wish it had more features, I've been very pleased with it. Though I have to admit mine wouldn't exactly be a bargain at this point given its present condition...
See all 14 reviews of the 1995 Toyota Pickup
Features & Specs

Safety

  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Toyota Pickup

Used 1995 Toyota Pickup Overview

The Used 1995 Toyota Pickup is offered in the following submodels: Pickup Regular Cab, Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include DX 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX V6 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and DX 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

