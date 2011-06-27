I first came across the Toyota Pickup line was in 2007 my Dad bought me a 1991 Toyota pickup with the extended cab 2wd it was baby blue on the outside and dark blue on the inside. It ran okay until the A/C and heater went out on it. Then it just started falling apart. The day I sold it was the happiest day of my life. Well in May of 2010 my Dad found a 1995 Toyota pickup and I was hesitant to get it because of the horrible experience I had with my last one. I did buy it though and I LOVE IT! It runs so much better than my 91. I had to replace the fuel pump but it was time for it. Its a great truck with great gas mileage. Uncomfortable on long trips but I mostly drive around town.

