Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,735
|$3,971
|$4,649
|Clean
|$2,446
|$3,558
|$4,166
|Average
|$1,869
|$2,733
|$3,198
|Rough
|$1,291
|$1,907
|$2,231
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SE Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,019
|$4,388
|$5,140
|Clean
|$2,700
|$3,932
|$4,605
|Average
|$2,063
|$3,020
|$3,536
|Rough
|$1,426
|$2,108
|$2,466
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,230
|$4,728
|$5,551
|Clean
|$2,889
|$4,237
|$4,974
|Average
|$2,207
|$3,254
|$3,819
|Rough
|$1,525
|$2,271
|$2,664
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,839
|$4,164
|$4,891
|Clean
|$2,539
|$3,731
|$4,382
|Average
|$1,940
|$2,866
|$3,364
|Rough
|$1,341
|$2,000
|$2,347
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,855
|$3,841
|$4,387
|Clean
|$2,553
|$3,442
|$3,931
|Average
|$1,951
|$2,643
|$3,018
|Rough
|$1,348
|$1,845
|$2,105
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,460
|$4,987
|$5,826
|Clean
|$3,095
|$4,469
|$5,220
|Average
|$2,364
|$3,432
|$4,008
|Rough
|$1,634
|$2,396
|$2,795
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,985
|$4,545
|$5,400
|Clean
|$2,670
|$4,072
|$4,838
|Average
|$2,040
|$3,128
|$3,715
|Rough
|$1,410
|$2,183
|$2,591
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,121
|$5,949
|$6,954
|Clean
|$3,686
|$5,331
|$6,231
|Average
|$2,816
|$4,094
|$4,784
|Rough
|$1,946
|$2,858
|$3,337
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SE Sport V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,861
|$2,136
|$2,293
|Clean
|$1,665
|$1,914
|$2,054
|Average
|$1,272
|$1,470
|$1,577
|Rough
|$879
|$1,026
|$1,100
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SE Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,014
|$4,503
|$5,320
|Clean
|$2,696
|$4,035
|$4,766
|Average
|$2,059
|$3,099
|$3,659
|Rough
|$1,423
|$2,163
|$2,553