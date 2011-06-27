  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,735$3,971$4,649
Clean$2,446$3,558$4,166
Average$1,869$2,733$3,198
Rough$1,291$1,907$2,231
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SE Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,019$4,388$5,140
Clean$2,700$3,932$4,605
Average$2,063$3,020$3,536
Rough$1,426$2,108$2,466
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,230$4,728$5,551
Clean$2,889$4,237$4,974
Average$2,207$3,254$3,819
Rough$1,525$2,271$2,664
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,839$4,164$4,891
Clean$2,539$3,731$4,382
Average$1,940$2,866$3,364
Rough$1,341$2,000$2,347
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,855$3,841$4,387
Clean$2,553$3,442$3,931
Average$1,951$2,643$3,018
Rough$1,348$1,845$2,105
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,460$4,987$5,826
Clean$3,095$4,469$5,220
Average$2,364$3,432$4,008
Rough$1,634$2,396$2,795
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,985$4,545$5,400
Clean$2,670$4,072$4,838
Average$2,040$3,128$3,715
Rough$1,410$2,183$2,591
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,121$5,949$6,954
Clean$3,686$5,331$6,231
Average$2,816$4,094$4,784
Rough$1,946$2,858$3,337
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SE Sport V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,861$2,136$2,293
Clean$1,665$1,914$2,054
Average$1,272$1,470$1,577
Rough$879$1,026$1,100
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SE Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,014$4,503$5,320
Clean$2,696$4,035$4,766
Average$2,059$3,099$3,659
Rough$1,423$2,163$2,553
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Toyota Camry Solara on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Camry Solara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,446 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,558 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Camry Solara is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Camry Solara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,446 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,558 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Toyota Camry Solara, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Camry Solara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,446 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,558 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Toyota Camry Solara. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Toyota Camry Solara and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara ranges from $1,291 to $4,649, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Toyota Camry Solara is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.