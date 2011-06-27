Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara Consumer Reviews

Best Car I've Ever Owned! dla77 , 06/05/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I have a 2005 Solara with 105,000 miles on it and I absolutely love it! I've had the car for 5 years now and it's a true head turner, there is nothing on the road that looks like it. I've also had no major problems with the car. I'm 6'5" & about 290 lbs and there is plenty of head room and the most leg room of any car I've ever driven. This is without a doubt the most comfortable car I've ever driven; including BMW, Mercedes and Lexus. The car comfortably seats 4 and maybe 5 if the three in the back are smaller people. It is great on gas mileage and the upkeep is next to nothing. The only issues that I've had are the alignment and balancing issues with the tires that others have stated Report Abuse

My 2005 Toyota Solara SE Convertible Gary Green , 05/09/2005 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Driving the 2005 Toyota Solara was a new experience for me as I had been driving a 1989 car. The convertible with the 3.3liter V-6 is smooth, quiet and has plenty of power. The interior and exterior are pleasing and modern. The rear seats actually hold two adults comfortably. The red exterior with black leather and trim causes this car to stand out in a crowd. Some of the things that I do not like are: the drivers seat speed; much too slow, the rear view is mostly blocked by the huge rear head rests, and the instruments atop the dash are difficult to see in bright light. The convertible top is simple to lower, and raise. Report Abuse

Awesome car Melissa Boyle , 02/25/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Great car, this is my second Toyota I love it. My first Toyota was a 1998 Camry. This is a great sports car. It is roomy and the trunk is huge. Love it. If you are ever looking for a great car that is built to last this is the car for you. Report Abuse

Vroooom Danielle Burgess , 05/09/2018 SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I had originally owned a 2004 Solara SE hard top and wrecked it back in 2005. I swore someday I would get another one and am so glad I did! I have two young kids and people thought I was nuts for getting a two door car. I love this car. It drives so comfortably that I feel like I am driving a Lincoln towncar in a smaller frame. I was used to the blind spots, but got extended blind spot mirrors just for extra visibility. She zips, she moves, she glides effortlessly through traffic and always turns heads. She needs some updating but for a 13 year old car she is worth it. I never feel like she is going to quit on me and leave me stranded. Report Abuse