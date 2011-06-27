2021 Lotus Evora GT
MSRP range: $96,950
|MSRP
|$99,150
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$99,150
2021 Lotus Evora GT Review
- Excellent handling and steering feel
- Available manual transmission
- Low sales ensure exclusivity
- Poor rearward visibility
- Cargo and passenger space is tiny
- Infotainment system looks like an aftermarket add-on
- Limited dealer and service network
- The Evora GT is essentially unchanged
- Part of the first Evora generation introduced for 2010
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Lotus Evora GT.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $96,950
- MPG & Fuel
- 17 City / 26 Hwy / 20 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 14.5 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 2 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 6-speed manual
- Engine
- V6 cylinder
- Horsepower: 416 hp @ 7000 rpm
- Torque: 317 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 173.0 in. / Height: 48.2 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 77.6 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: N/A
- Curb Weight: 3199 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 6.0 cu.ft.
FAQ
Is the Lotus Evora GT a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Evora GT both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lotus Evora GT fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Evora GT gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Evora GT has 6.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lotus Evora GT. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Lotus Evora GT?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lotus Evora GT:
- The Evora GT is essentially unchanged
- Part of the first Evora generation introduced for 2010
Is the Lotus Evora GT reliable?
To determine whether the Lotus Evora GT is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Evora GT. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Evora GT's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Lotus Evora GT a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Lotus Evora GT is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Evora GT is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Lotus Evora GT?
The least-expensive 2021 Lotus Evora GT is the 2021 Lotus Evora GT 2+2 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $96,950.
Other versions include:
- 2+2 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $96,950
- 2+0 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $96,950
What are the different models of Lotus Evora GT?
If you're interested in the Lotus Evora GT, the next question is, which Evora GT model is right for you? Evora GT variants include 2+2 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M), and 2+0 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M). For a full list of Evora GT models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
