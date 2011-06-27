  1. Home
2021 Lotus Evora GT

MSRP range: $96,950
Lotus Evora GT 2+2 Coupe Exterior
MSRP$99,150
Edmunds suggests you pay$99,150
Choose the trim, color, options, packages and more for your 2021 Lotus Evora GT.
2021 Lotus Evora GT Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Excellent handling and steering feel
  • Available manual transmission
  • Low sales ensure exclusivity
  • Poor rearward visibility
  • Cargo and passenger space is tiny
  • Infotainment system looks like an aftermarket add-on
  • Limited dealer and service network
  • The Evora GT is essentially unchanged
  • Part of the first Evora generation introduced for 2010
2021 Lotus Evora GT pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Lotus Evora GT.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$96,950
MPG & Fuel
17 City / 26 Hwy / 20 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 14.5 gal. capacity
Seating
2 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed manual
Engine
V6 cylinder
Horsepower: 416 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque: 317 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 173.0 in. / Height: 48.2 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 77.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: N/A
Curb Weight: 3199 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 6.0 cu.ft.
FAQ

Is the Lotus Evora GT a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Evora GT both on the road and at the track. The Evora GT gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg. The Evora GT has 6.0 cubic feet of trunk space.

What's new in the 2021 Lotus Evora GT?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lotus Evora GT:

  • The Evora GT is essentially unchanged
  • Part of the first Evora generation introduced for 2010
Is the Lotus Evora GT reliable?

To determine whether the Lotus Evora GT is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Evora GT.

Is the 2021 Lotus Evora GT a good car?

Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Evora GT is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 2021 Lotus Evora GT?

The least-expensive 2021 Lotus Evora GT is the 2021 Lotus Evora GT 2+2 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $96,950.

Other versions include:

  • 2+2 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $96,950
  • 2+0 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $96,950
What are the different models of Lotus Evora GT?

If you're interested in the Lotus Evora GT, the next question is, which Evora GT model is right for you? Evora GT variants include 2+2 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M), and 2+0 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M). For a full list of Evora GT models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2021 Lotus Evora GT

2021 Lotus Evora GT Overview

The 2021 Lotus Evora GT is offered in the following submodels: Evora GT Coupe. Available styles include 2+2 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M), and 2+0 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M). The 2021 Lotus Evora GT comes with rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed manual.

What do people think of the 2021 Lotus Evora GT?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lotus Evora GT and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Evora GT.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Lotus Evora GT?

2021 Lotus Evora GT 2+2 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M)

2021 Lotus Evora GT 2+0 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M)

Which 2021 Lotus Evora GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Lotus Evora GT for sale near. Research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database. Check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Lotus Evora GT.

Can't find a new 2021 Lotus Evora GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lotus for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,511.

What is the MPG of a 2021 Lotus Evora GT?

2021 Lotus Evora GT 2+2 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M), 6-speed manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
20 compined MPG,
17 city MPG/26 highway MPG

2021 Lotus Evora GT 2+0 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M), 6-speed manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
20 compined MPG,
17 city MPG/26 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG20
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement3.5 L
Passenger Volume54.0 cu.ft.
WheelbaseN/A
Length173.0 in.
WidthN/A
Height48.2 in.
Curb Weight3199 lbs.

