Estimated values
2014 Tesla Model S P85D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,479
|$45,088
|$48,333
|Clean
|$39,086
|$42,495
|$45,548
|Average
|$34,301
|$37,310
|$39,979
|Rough
|$29,515
|$32,124
|$34,410
Estimated values
2014 Tesla Model S 85 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,798
|$36,294
|$39,430
|Clean
|$30,906
|$34,206
|$37,158
|Average
|$27,122
|$30,032
|$32,615
|Rough
|$23,338
|$25,858
|$28,071
Estimated values
2014 Tesla Model S 60 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,506
|$33,482
|$37,043
|Clean
|$27,804
|$31,557
|$34,908
|Average
|$24,399
|$27,706
|$30,640
|Rough
|$20,995
|$23,855
|$26,372
Estimated values
2014 Tesla Model S P85 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,020
|$38,707
|$42,015
|Clean
|$33,000
|$36,481
|$39,594
|Average
|$28,960
|$32,029
|$34,753
|Rough
|$24,919
|$27,578
|$29,912