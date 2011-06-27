Used 2014 Tesla Model S Consumer Reviews

American Ingenuity Electrified rickallen , 01/21/2015 P85 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 41 of 47 people found this review helpful I have the P85D AWD. The powertrain alone is worth the cost of entry. Faster than Ferrari performance, AWD, and every stomp of the accelerator doesn't burn a gallon of gas. Flex your foot and your face and body are thrown back with nearly no accompanying noise. The silence makes the acceleration somehow more rocket like, as if some unseen force is hurtling you toward the horizon. This car is the future of powertrains. Report Abuse

"Free" Green on green lightning Joe , 10/25/2015 P85 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful 30 Oct 2019 update. Tesla corrected the app problem. Nav is still background app, but you can now move camera view to upper half of screen. Car is still performing as advised, great. However, Supercharger is busy because of Model 3 sales. 30 Oct 2018 update. Just got Version 9 update. Computer works quicker, but do NOT like the fact that you can no longer flip apps because the navigation app is the default screen and is always displayed in the background and only one other app can be displayed on bottom half of screen. There still is no true emergency stop capability (will slow before impact, but will not prevent imact from happening) ... I know there could be and there should be. Traded in a '09 CTS-V. Very similar in handling and performance ... S probably a bit faster and stable at high speed. Plus, with much better mpg and silently sucks the headlights off the competition. Love the body style and British Racing Green W/Grey Nappa leather interior color too. We now have a Supercharger in Louisville, Ky need one in Prospect where I-265 intersects with Route 42 (Brownsboro Rd.) . The title of my review needs to be changed to FREE Green Lightning. Autopilot, parking, and summon updates work as good, or better, (once you learn how to use them) as advertised. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Overpriced for what you get Randy Martin , 03/27/2015 P85D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) 24 of 51 people found this review helpful I have owned the P85D since December. Although the vehicle is incredibly fast and fun to drive the car is a disappointment. The front seats are very uncomfortable. We were promised new seats in February, didn't happen. The navigation system is the worst I have ever used except for the BMW. Mr. Musk told us all the wonderful thing that the New D will do so I bought one. The car does none of these. My wife's Kia has more safety features than the D. It's coming we are told.,I am elderly and am hoping I live long enough to have my tesla have the features I was promised.