Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Consumer Reviews

Love It candyparrot33 , 05/19/2015 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 54 of 54 people found this review helpful The car ride is smooth and it has a 'pep' to it. All of the buttons I need to use are available. The dash isn't too busy or complicated. I wanted a car that was simple, yet gave me enough convenience. The sound system is good once I figured out how to make adjust the bass/treble/etc. It is very roomy and comes with a plastic/rubber back to the seats - once they're folded down you don't have to worry about loading stuff in the back and getting the backs of the seats dirty since its easy to wash off. The car was my favorite compared to the other SUVs that I test drove, and the more I drive it the more I love it. Report Abuse

Update: review, impressive vehicle for the price David , 09/26/2015 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 100 of 102 people found this review helpful My girlfriend and I were looking to replace her aging Honda Civic four door. Maintenance costs were getting out of hand. Over a year, we made a short list of cars and small SUV to consider. Rather quickly, she was partial to Subaru, but was unsure whether to go with the Forester, Impreza, or Crosstrek. If you are looking at cargo space with a higher roof line, then yes.. there are other models out there that fit the bill better, and offer more accessories. However the legendary reliability, safety, and AWD capabilities kept us coming back to Subaru. We really didn't need massive cargo space, as this was a sometimes commuter car and grocery hauler; and she wanted something more "car like" than the CRV, Highlander, or Escape. Northern Virginia has dense traffic, so the lower profile and suspension offers better handling in my opinion. The narrow and shorter wheel base gives more assurance when parking in the notoriously small parking spots in this area. And the looks, in our opinion exceed those of the competition. Subaru is not known for their cutting edge technology as it pertains to entertainment, but the 2015 Limited package has everything that is needed, including Bluetooth pairing, Sirius XM, heated seats, climate controls, BACKUP CAMERA, and low tire indicator - which is pretty awesome. The auto headlights and auto dimming rear mirror work well. We opted not to go with iSight, navigation, or moon roof. The only option package that came with our car were floormats, rear bumper ledge protection, and a cargo protection mat and cargo cover. Our XV is a deep, rich red with copious metal flake. This model came with ivory leather interior, so we opted for a dealer protection package which includes free professional cleaning if anything stains, or tears. The material seems top notch, the controls are laid out well, and the steering wheel provides a lot of buttons to control the accessories without taking the hands off the wheel. There appears to be no difficult blind spots, and the view is wide open and easy. I read the professional review, and I don't find the CVT transmission and engine to be overly noisy as described, but rather normal and non fussy for it's type. The first few times I drove the Crosstrek, I thought it was a bit under powered when I needed the extra juice to get around slow drivers or to merge. But, then I discovered the joys of the PADDLE SHIFTERS on the steering wheel, and well... it was a game changer. This car is very capable if you simply downshift when you need extra power. Since I drove a standard stick shift for many years, and my Ford Thunderbird has Select-shift, it was very easy for me to understand the mechanics and make the switch when needed. The backup camera is extremely useful and gives great confidence when backing out of the driveway or a parking spot. I'm glad all cars will be outfitted with this feature by law in the near future as standard. At 1,500 miles I changed the oil and filter at Jiffy Lube, and learned that it takes synthetic oil, which is more expensive. I did this to remove the metal shavings that occur during break in, and will help ensure years of service. My only ding on the car is getting in and out. I'm not an overweight guy, nor overly tall, but you have to take care to duck when getting into the car so you don't bump your head on the roof-line. However, it's expected when purchasing a car with low, car like clearance. We've hauled lots of groceries and home goods with plenty of room. The ride is not jittery, but smooth. It's summer/fall, so we have not had the opportunity to drive in the snow, but it handles wet pavement just fine. The bottom line, you owe it to yourself to test this car. I got a really good deal, pushing the value of this car well into the best value range. It keeps getting better as we drive it. update: 09/28/2016 - We still own the Crosstrek, and it does not disappoint. It's our "family car" and grocery hauler. update: 03/28/2017 - The one thing I always wanted to change about this car was the anemic headlights. They are very yellow and "dim", right out of the box. I recently replaced the original low beams with Phillips X-Treme Vision halogen lights, after unsuccessfully finding a reliable LED replacement. It turns out this simple swap out was just the trick for a major upgrade to the light system, providing bright white light, thrown far down the road. The car still looks showroom new, and we've had no issues with the electronics, engine, transmission, or other mechanics. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2015 XV Premium 2.0 w/ CVT sayjen , 05/07/2015 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 98 of 102 people found this review helpful This car meets and exceeds my expectations. I am the former owner of VW, and Jeep. Former seller of Honda and Toyota. I have put 3000 miles on this car, and I am impressed. Although its not a sports car, it is incredibly fun in certain situations. Its incredibly efficient, and provides enough power for real-world driving situations. Mud, snow, and steep grades...it has performed admirably in every driving situation, so far. Interior quality is on par with any comparably-priced Honda or Toyota. Its certainly not a sports car, and its not a luxury automobile. Its a Subaru! Its practical, reliable, and in some cases, merely "good enough." Overall, this seems to be a great car! I love it. Review update: I was always shaky about the CVT, and with 55K I had to have the tranny swapped. The car will basically never gave my trust again, and that's just a drag. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Satisfied Customer!! Loren , 10/19/2015 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 43 of 44 people found this review helpful Obviously this is not the perfect vehicle for everyone, but for what I need it fits the bill well. The main complaint I have heard about this car is that the engine does not have enough power. Of course, it is always nice to have more power, but a bigger engine usually means worse gas mileage and I have not found it to be especially underpowered.... I live in San Francisco and do a lot of driving for work. On the freeway I'm getting up to 40 mpg with the non-hybrid XV. In mixed city driving I can still average around 34 mpg if I am careful about not having a led foot. I did a lot of research before deciding on this vehicle (it's my first subie)..... In my opinion there is no other vehicle in its class that shines in every aspect that the XV does. I wanted a car that I could take on rough roads in the Sierras without having to worry about getting stuck or damage my vehicle. At the same time I drive several hundred miles a week and park on city streets. The XV Crosstrek is short enough that I can fit into tight spots in the City, gets good gas mileage, has a rack for my surfboard, and can go off road with 8.7 inches of ground clearance. 8.7 inches of ground clearance, that is more like a jeep than a crossover SUV. Just to compare: Jeep Cherokee trail rated has 8.7 a Toyota Rav4 has 6.3. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse