Estimated values
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,186
|$14,415
|$16,575
|Clean
|$11,820
|$13,971
|$16,052
|Average
|$11,087
|$13,085
|$15,004
|Rough
|$10,355
|$12,198
|$13,957
Estimated values
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,581
|$13,150
|$15,638
|Clean
|$10,263
|$12,746
|$15,144
|Average
|$9,627
|$11,937
|$14,156
|Rough
|$8,991
|$11,128
|$13,167
Estimated values
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,265
|$14,836
|$17,328
|Clean
|$11,896
|$14,380
|$16,780
|Average
|$11,159
|$13,467
|$15,685
|Rough
|$10,422
|$12,554
|$14,590
Estimated values
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,896
|$13,485
|$15,995
|Clean
|$10,569
|$13,071
|$15,490
|Average
|$9,914
|$12,241
|$14,479
|Rough
|$9,259
|$11,411
|$13,468
Estimated values
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,536
|$14,828
|$17,051
|Clean
|$12,159
|$14,371
|$16,512
|Average
|$11,406
|$13,459
|$15,434
|Rough
|$10,652
|$12,547
|$14,357
Estimated values
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,956
|$12,507
|$14,979
|Clean
|$9,656
|$12,122
|$14,506
|Average
|$9,058
|$11,353
|$13,559
|Rough
|$8,460
|$10,583
|$12,612