Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe for Sale Near Me
- $272,980
2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Base2,635 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Base 6.75L V12 DI DOHC 48V ZF 8-Speed Automatic RWDORIGINAL MSRP $521,625NEW PRICE!Odometer is 1893 miles below market average!11/19 City/Highway MPGRolls-Royce Provenance Details:* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Miles* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Multipoint Point Inspection* Maintenance Included
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe with Soft Top, 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA682D53GUX75360
Stock: BPC023727B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2019
- Price Drop$292,978
2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Base1,922 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Black exterior paint and Seashell interior. Other manufacturer options include:- Brushed Steel Package- 21 Dark Lacquered 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels- Rear Seat Heating- Black Wool / Cashmere HeadlinerOriginal MSRP $535,100.00O'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe with Soft Top, 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA682D50GUX75381
Stock: 20L0030B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $359,995
2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Base4,047 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Thank you for visiting another one of Manhattan Motorcars's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe with 4,047 miles. Original MSRP of $535,650.00 This Rolls-Royce includes: SEAT PIPING VENEERED STEERING WHEEL SPOKES Leather Steering Wheel COLORED GRILLE SURROUND CHROME PLATED VISIBLE EXHAUSTS BLACK STAINED ASH VENEER Woodgrain Interior Trim WHEELS: 21 DARK LACQUERED 7 SPOKE ALLOY Aluminum Wheels *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe with Soft Top, 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA682D55GUX75375
Stock: U19058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-09-2016
- $202,790
2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Base26,635 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2015 ROLLS-ROYCE PHANTOM IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe with Soft Top, 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA682D5XFUX75306
Stock: M46X75306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-31-2019
- $329,000
2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe BaseNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gordon Motor Sports - Louisville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe with Soft Top, 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA682D53FUX75356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $224,950
2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Base8,846 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21' Alloy w/Chrome Wheel Centers, Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: ZF 8-Speed Automatic. This Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe has a strong Premium Unleaded V-12 6.8 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Driving Away with This Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe Drophead Doesn't Mean Compromising On Quality Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. The Experts' Verdict... As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Every Rolls-Royce Phantom is hand-built at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood in England. Instantly noticeable are the elegant Adaptive LED Headlamps, which feature a continuously lit bar running through their center. As are the forged alloy wheels with a new fully-polished finish. The clear and uncluttered dashboard fascia belies the amount of the latest technology you now have at your fingertips with Phantom Series. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA682D57EUX75262
Stock: 4951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-03-2019
- $228,888
2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Base12,789 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Private Collection Motors - Costa Mesa / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA682D54EUX75302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $139,980
2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Base25,177 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Phillips Auto - Newport Beach / California
This Rolls-Royce Phantom is the epitome of luxury and value especially when grouped with the options that include but are not limited to the: Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstacy ornament, Harman/Kardon Audio, and Rosewood Vener Interior. With low miles and a clean carfax you wouldn't beileve we are offering this car incredibly under its original MSRP of over $400,000. You won't find a deal like this anywhere else! OPTIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE - SOLID SILVER SPIRIT OF ECSTASY ($4540.00) LAMBSWOOL FLOOR MATS ($1230.00) LEATHER STEERING WHEEL ($980.00) WOOD VENEERED STEERING WHEEL SPOKES ($825.00) ROLLS ROYCE LOGO ON FRONT SEAT HEADRESTS IN MATCHING LEATHER ($725.00) ADDITIONAL FEATURES - Dual Zone Climate Control Front & Rear Park Assist 24 Aristo Alloy Wheels Cruise Control Bluetooth Connectivity Auto Door Close Navigation System 6-Way Power Bucket Seats w/ Lumbar Adjustment Harman/Kardon Audio System w/ 15 Speakers Bi-Xenon Projector Lens Headlights Heated Front Seats Daytime Running LEDs Front Entertainment Display Screen Adjustable Steering Wheel Seat Memory Rose Wood Veneer Navy Blue Soft Top Remote Trunk Release Multifunctional Steering Wheel Courtesy Lights w/ Delayed Fade 4-Wheel Vented Disc Brakes w/ Dual-Piston Front Calipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA682D53AUX16445
Stock: 19367S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2002
- $169,995
2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Base27,267 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
This outstanding example of a 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is offered by Manhattan Motor Cars. With a CARFAX Buyback guarantee from Manhattan Motor Cars, you'll drive away with more than just a great Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. You'll drive away with peace of mind. It's like taking a beach vacation each time you slip behind the wheel of this seductive, sporty convertible. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe . The upgraded wheels on this vehicle offer improved handling and an attractive appearance. More information about the 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe: Created under the BMW banner, the 2009 5-passenger Phantom Coupe features strong A-frame construction, giving the Phantom a stiff body structure for a sportier, more powerful drive. Firm rear shocks and spring rates plus a thick rear roll bar add to the ultimate luxury-performance drive. Rolls Royce's reputation for unparalleled luxury and performance means the Phantom Coupe provides the ultimate in luxury craftsmanship. Strengths of this model include the ultimate status symbol, driver-oriented, and The world's top-of-the-line luxury coupe To inquire please call +1 212.594.7373
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA2D68569UX16219
Stock: U13474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2014