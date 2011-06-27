Used 2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom Consumer Reviews
The Ultimate in Luxurious Automobiles
The Man, 04/05/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
While I have only owned this car less then one calendar year, I have truly gotten to know her. Her name in my mind is the "Queen of Luxury" (all my cars have names). I have a driver, which is important to note because driving a phantom, and being driven in a phantom are two completely different things! The car is very heavy, but for its immense mass, she handles quite well. Fuel economy is miserable, but when you can spend nearly 400,000 on a car, you can most likely afford the gas. The back seat, which is where I spend the majority of my time when I am in the car, is as comfortable as my house, if not a little more. I chose the cinema configuration, which I believe was the best choice.
