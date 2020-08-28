Used 2016 Buick Envision for Sale Near Me

1,590 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Envision Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,590 listings
  • 2016 Buick Envision Premium I in Black
    certified

    2016 Buick Envision Premium I

    68,799 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,529

    Details
  • 2016 Buick Envision Premium I in Silver
    used

    2016 Buick Envision Premium I

    30,919 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,835

    $2,174 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Envision Premium II in White
    used

    2016 Buick Envision Premium II

    48,120 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,741

    Details
  • 2016 Buick Envision Premium II in Gold
    used

    2016 Buick Envision Premium II

    39,089 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $20,990

    $1,965 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Envision Premium I in Black
    certified

    2016 Buick Envision Premium I

    36,662 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,501

    $3,264 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Envision Premium II in Dark Red
    certified

    2016 Buick Envision Premium II

    56,150 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    $2,957 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Envision Premium II in Gold
    used

    2016 Buick Envision Premium II

    58,570 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,998

    $1,662 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Envision Premium I in Purple
    used

    2016 Buick Envision Premium I

    27,792 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,495

    $2,245 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Envision Premium I in Black
    used

    2016 Buick Envision Premium I

    36,247 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,692

    $2,297 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Envision Premium I in Purple
    used

    2016 Buick Envision Premium I

    35,046 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,207

    $2,111 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Envision Premium I in White
    used

    2016 Buick Envision Premium I

    41,432 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,965

    $1,865 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Envision Premium I in Silver
    used

    2016 Buick Envision Premium I

    21,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,989

    $1,839 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Envision Premium I in Silver
    used

    2016 Buick Envision Premium I

    27,968 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,540

    Details
  • 2016 Buick Envision Premium I in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Buick Envision Premium I

    39,381 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,998

    $973 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Envision Premium I in Black
    certified

    2016 Buick Envision Premium I

    26,777 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,703

    $942 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Envision Premium I in Silver
    used

    2016 Buick Envision Premium I

    17,520 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,400

    $486 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Envision Premium II in Gold
    used

    2016 Buick Envision Premium II

    20,319 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,991

    $201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Envision Premium I in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Buick Envision Premium I

    43,430 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,950

    $1,005 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Envision searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,590 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Envision
  4. Used 2016 Buick Envision

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Envision

Read recent reviews for the Buick Envision
Overall Consumer Rating
4.220 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (10%)
The Crossover with class - Envision
-M.B.,07/21/2016
Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Great luxurious crossover- The vehicle is priced appropriately when compared to other luxury crossovers. Do your homework you will see for yourself. I had test drove the Acura RDX prior to the Envision and found the RDX road height to be a bit low with a very hard ride, stiff sport suspension, not sure if that is ever needed in a crossover/small SUV. So I took a look at the Envision while looking at a Buick/GMC dealer. This Envision fits a void in the Buck SUV lineup. The Enclave is fairly large while the Encore is well yeah, kind of small. I was very impressed by the quiet smooth ride of the Envision along with the interior and exterior styling. On the interior the first thing i noticed was the all digital instrument panel, which makes it feel that much nicer. The interior trim is fitted with leather, i went with black since it is a lease and has a less chance of showing marks even though the beige is beautiful too. The dashboard is also covered in leather this is a nice touch over a plastic one most vehicles have. The front seats seem a little stiffer than i would expect but the heated leather wrapped steering wheel make up for this minor issue. Rear seating is comfortable with separate controlled ventilation for rear passengers. The rear seats can recline ever so slightly and have the ability to glide forward to make more room for cargo in the back. Interior lighting is very well placed with accent lighting on the floor and very eloquently placed lighting on the door panels and front face of dashboard. This looks very nice at night. Exterior lights look very nice with the daytime running LED's on the front and HID headlights and fog lights. Power lift gate is very convenient for loading and unloading. Now the real good part, the power that comes out of that little 4-cyl. is very impressive. I live in Colorado - high elevation and the vehicle has no problem with the thin air and steep roads. The turbo on the 4-cyl works wonderfully. Lag is in the seconds, like 1-2 maybe. Collision avoidance and lane keeping assist work wonderfully as well. Hard to talk to the reliability right now but so far so good. Really the only downside (reason for not giving this 5 stars) is knowing it is being built in China. Hopefully Buick brings the assembly line for US sold vehicles to the US someday, I guess it is nice to know your employing Americans with your American brand vehicle.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Buick
Envision
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Buick Envision info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.