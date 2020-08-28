Used 2016 Buick Envision for Sale Near Me
1,590 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 68,799 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,529
- 30,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,835$2,174 Below Market
- 48,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,741
- 39,089 milesDelivery Available*
$20,990$1,965 Below Market
- 36,662 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,501$3,264 Below Market
- certified
2016 Buick Envision Premium II56,150 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995$2,957 Below Market
- 58,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,998$1,662 Below Market
- 27,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,495$2,245 Below Market
- 36,247 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,692$2,297 Below Market
- 35,046 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,207$2,111 Below Market
- 41,432 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,965$1,865 Below Market
- 21,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,989$1,839 Below Market
- 27,968 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,540
- 39,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,998$973 Below Market
- 26,777 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,703$942 Below Market
- 17,520 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,400$486 Below Market
- 20,319 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,991$201 Below Market
- 43,430 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,950$1,005 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Buick Envision searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Envision
Read recent reviews for the Buick Envision
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.220 Reviews
Report abuse
-M.B.,07/21/2016
Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Great luxurious crossover- The vehicle is priced appropriately when compared to other luxury crossovers. Do your homework you will see for yourself. I had test drove the Acura RDX prior to the Envision and found the RDX road height to be a bit low with a very hard ride, stiff sport suspension, not sure if that is ever needed in a crossover/small SUV. So I took a look at the Envision while looking at a Buick/GMC dealer. This Envision fits a void in the Buck SUV lineup. The Enclave is fairly large while the Encore is well yeah, kind of small. I was very impressed by the quiet smooth ride of the Envision along with the interior and exterior styling. On the interior the first thing i noticed was the all digital instrument panel, which makes it feel that much nicer. The interior trim is fitted with leather, i went with black since it is a lease and has a less chance of showing marks even though the beige is beautiful too. The dashboard is also covered in leather this is a nice touch over a plastic one most vehicles have. The front seats seem a little stiffer than i would expect but the heated leather wrapped steering wheel make up for this minor issue. Rear seating is comfortable with separate controlled ventilation for rear passengers. The rear seats can recline ever so slightly and have the ability to glide forward to make more room for cargo in the back. Interior lighting is very well placed with accent lighting on the floor and very eloquently placed lighting on the door panels and front face of dashboard. This looks very nice at night. Exterior lights look very nice with the daytime running LED's on the front and HID headlights and fog lights. Power lift gate is very convenient for loading and unloading. Now the real good part, the power that comes out of that little 4-cyl. is very impressive. I live in Colorado - high elevation and the vehicle has no problem with the thin air and steep roads. The turbo on the 4-cyl works wonderfully. Lag is in the seconds, like 1-2 maybe. Collision avoidance and lane keeping assist work wonderfully as well. Hard to talk to the reliability right now but so far so good. Really the only downside (reason for not giving this 5 stars) is knowing it is being built in China. Hopefully Buick brings the assembly line for US sold vehicles to the US someday, I guess it is nice to know your employing Americans with your American brand vehicle.
Related Buick Envision info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Buick Enclave Spartanburg SC
- Used Buick Cascada Murfreesboro TN
- Used Buick Cascada Kansas City MO
- Used Buick Envision Charleston SC
- Used Buick Verano Tyler TX
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Sioux Falls SD
- Used Buick Enclave Durham NC
- Used Buick Rendezvous Athens GA
- Used Buick Verano Bakersfield CA
- Used Buick Enclave Rockville MD
Shop used model years by city
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2017 West Palm Beach FL
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2011 San Jose CA
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015 Bronx NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.