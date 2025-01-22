Rivian R1T: Edmunds Top Rated Electric Truck 2025

Highly recommended: Ford F-150 Lightning

Why is the Ford F-150 Lightning highly recommended?

The Ford F-150 Lightning brings plenty of range, a hushed cabin, styling F-150 fans will be deeply familiar with, and a cabin that feels like home whether you're on the long haul or in the school pickup line. Its huge front trunk means this F-150 has room for more gear than any of its gas-powered siblings; its independent suspension means the ride is more composed than that of nearly any other pickup out there; and it's still an honest-to-goodness pickup that can tow up to 10,000 pounds and haul a maximum 2,235 pounds of gear in the bed.

What stood out?

The reason we like the Lightning so much is because it isn't some cross-eyed vision of the future. It's an earnest machine with real pickup truck credentials. You can still order plenty of F-150-specific accessories for the Lightning; its bed has plenty of power outlets that make it useful for work and play alike; and it can literally power your house. It isn't allergic to hard work and makes no bones about its blue-collar status. The Lightning knows exactly what it is and what it wants to do, and that honesty alone is refreshing in 2025.