- The Rivian R1T is named Edmunds Top Rated Truck 2025.
- The updated R1T has great range, solid tech and it's lovely to drive.
- Our highly recommended runner-up is the Ford F-150 Lightning.
Rivian R1T: Edmunds Top Rated Electric Truck 2025
The refreshed R1T proves that beauty (and brilliance) are truly more than skin-deep
Why did the R1T win?
Rivian has spent the last few years refining its flagship with little software updates here and there, but the result of its major update for the 2025 model year was the most transformative by far. Though it doesn't look like it from the outside, updated powertrains, improved software, new features, and more options at more price points mean the R1T is an honest-to-goodness all-rounder. There are now more trims to pick from, far more maximum range than before, and an easier-to-use interface. The R1T's inherent sharp handling and brisk acceleration from every trim, regardless of power output, make piloting this truck a joy. It isn't just a more competitive offering; it is simply the best electric truck you can buy, bar none.
"A light refresh gave us features we've longed for and even more impressive range. The R1T stands head and shoulders above every other electric pickup on sale right now."
— Nick Yekikian, senior news editor
What stood out?
The better question is what didn't stand out. If we had to pick one thing, it would be the updated truck's luxury ride and handling balance. We've already said there isn't a better-handling electric pickup on the road, and we wouldn't shy away from extending that comparison to gas-powered trucks too. But it's also plenty capable off-road thanks to clever all-wheel drive, short overhangs, and buttery smooth electric torque.
Highly recommended: Ford F-150 Lightning
Why is the Ford F-150 Lightning highly recommended?
The Ford F-150 Lightning brings plenty of range, a hushed cabin, styling F-150 fans will be deeply familiar with, and a cabin that feels like home whether you're on the long haul or in the school pickup line. Its huge front trunk means this F-150 has room for more gear than any of its gas-powered siblings; its independent suspension means the ride is more composed than that of nearly any other pickup out there; and it's still an honest-to-goodness pickup that can tow up to 10,000 pounds and haul a maximum 2,235 pounds of gear in the bed.
What stood out?
The reason we like the Lightning so much is because it isn't some cross-eyed vision of the future. It's an earnest machine with real pickup truck credentials. You can still order plenty of F-150-specific accessories for the Lightning; its bed has plenty of power outlets that make it useful for work and play alike; and it can literally power your house. It isn't allergic to hard work and makes no bones about its blue-collar status. The Lightning knows exactly what it is and what it wants to do, and that honesty alone is refreshing in 2025.