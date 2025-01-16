Rivian R1T vs. Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro: Is an EV or Hybrid Better Off-Road?

Climb on up ... if you can

We started with an articulation test. Driving one front wheel up a steep rock until the rear wheel loses contact with the ground shows us how each truck's chassis flexes. More flexibility means the tires can stay in contact with terra firma, which is what you want when off-roading. OK, you probably want your tires on the ground at all times, but I digress.

Both trucks have similar wheelbase lengths, although the Rivian has a better approach angle, allowing it to climb steeper obstacles without fear of scraping the front bumper. We expected the contest here to be close, but the Toyota easily bested the Rivian as the R1T refused to climb our makeshift ziggurat. We tried it twice but the dual-motor truck just let the rear wheel with less weight on it spin while the other rear wheel remained steadfastly still. There is definitely some flex in the chassis, as we’ve performed this test with the quad-motor R1T, but we couldn’t exploit it with the dual-motor truck.

Next up was a hill climb, which the Tacoma conquered easily. The Rivian, however, struggled and couldn’t drive all the way to the top, merely spinning its wheels when the going got steep and loose. This confirmed our suspicions about the dual-motor setup.

Rivian's tri- and quad-motor trucks both have more power, but they also distribute that power differently than the dual-motor setup. The more expensive trucks can modulate their traction by both adding and deleting torque, acting like a mechanical differential locker. The dual-motor truck, however, has a brake-based torque-vectoring system rather than a traditional locker. While that’s fine when hustling the truck through corners on the pavement, shuffling power side to side across the rear axle, it does not help in off-road scenarios.