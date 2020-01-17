Used 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 12,230 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$140,000
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot.Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row. ** $276K ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE loaded with $51K+ of added options see photo # 2 for copy of the original sticker** 4 BRAND NEW TIRES INSTALLED AND RECENTLY ENGINE OIL HAS BEEN CHANGED. THIS VEHICLE WAS CHECKED BY 3rd PARTY FERRARI TECHNICIAN AT INTERNATIONAL AUTO SPECIALIST LOCATED IN FREDERICKSBURG VA NO ISSUE FOUND WHATSOEVER** FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.75% ON APPROVED CREDIT** **Vehicle shipping service offered across the country inquire for more details. Ask your salesperson for up to additional 6 years or 100k miles extended warranty for under $2000 on qualified vehicles. Ceiling DVD and dual headrest DVD’s available on applicable vehicles. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $999.00 dealer processing fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state county city taxes and fees as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING IS BASED ON DEDUCTING ALL ADVERTISED DISCOUNTS AS WELL AS A ONE TIME PAYMENT OF CASH CERTIFIED FUNDS MONEY ORDER AND EFT's. TOTAL PRICES ON VEHICLES FINANCED MAY VARY. WE FINANCE PEOPLE WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. AVAILABLE DISCOUNTS: ACTIVE/RETIRED MILITARY STUDENT VA RESIDENT AND GOVERNMENT WORKER ASK YOUR SALESPERSON FOR MORE DETAILS. Discounts are for cash deals only. Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS MISPRINTS ON EQUIPMENT VOIDED MANUFACTURER WARRANTY due to previous accident(s). Customers must confirm all the options with the manufacturer and the remaining warranty with the manufacturer prior to purchasing the vehicle. We print Carfax history on the same day that we buy the vehicle from different sources Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for any changes to Carfax history in the future Please print your own most updated Carfax history from www.carfax.com** date modified 1/17/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA2A0174643
Stock: F4643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2010 Ferrari 458 Italia8,722 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$179,900
Ferrari Lake Forest - Lake Bluff / Illinois
Ferrari of Lake Forest is Proud to Present this 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia Finished in Stunning Nero Exterior over Nero Full Leather Interior. This 458 Italia is Optionally Equipped with "AFS" Advanced Front Headlights, Yellow Brake Calipers, Suspension Lifter, "SF" Scuderia Ferrari Shields, 20" Forged Dark Painted Rims, Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED's, Carbon Fiber Central Bridge, Exterior Sill Kick in Carbon Fiber, Daytona Style Seats, Interior/Exterior Auto Dimming Mirrors, Yellow Rev Counter, Leather Headliner in Nero, Leather Rear Shelf in Nero, Colored Standard Stitching in Giallo. Call one of our Ferrari Sales Specialists today at 847.295.6560.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA4A0175132
Stock: 175132
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-16-2020
- 10,636 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$149,995
Gold Coast Chicago - Chicago / Illinois

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA9A0175904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$159,500
Luxury Auto Collection - Scottsdale / Arizona

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA2A0175520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,322 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$152,900$7,948 Below Market
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing this tastefully optioned out 2011 Ferrari 458 Coupe equipped with the dual clutch paddle shifted F1 transmission. Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Ferrari but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this Ferrari at a huge discount to a new one and without the stress! This esteemed vehicle is the true definition of power, speed, precision, and dependability. Options on this 2011 Ferrari 458 Coupe include: Yellow Brake Calipers Bianco Italia Pearl White Exterior Black Odometer Tach Scuderia Ferrari Shields Gloss Black Roof Wrap Diamond Stitched Seats (White) White Ferrari Logo on Headrest Gloss Black Multispoke Wheels White Stitching Ciocollato Floor Mats USB Power Everything AND MORE! This eye-catching 2011 Ferrari 458 Coupe is a gorgeous Bianco Italia exterior exterior and a Ciocollato leather Interior. The color combination is stunning, as this vehicle waits to take you anywhere in style. You will also have a piece of mind as this 2011 Ferrari 458 Coupe is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle, with no accident or damage history and extended warranty programs are available. YOU CAN OWN THIS 2011 FERRARI 458 COUPE FOR $1199 A MONTH WITH $30000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. The payments advertised are based on a 144 month finance at 6.50% rate, with approved credit! Please call us with any questions regarding the vehicle at: 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 Evenings. We hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA5B0182186
Stock: 182186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 4,270 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$172,979$10,008 Below Market
Cedar Rapids Toyota - Hiawatha / Iowa
CEDAR RAIPIDS TOYOTA IS COMMITTED TO ADAPTING TO AN EVER-CHANGING SITUATION AND MAKING ADVANCEMENTS IN THE WAY CAR BUYING IS DONE. AT OUR DEALERSHIP, OUR EMPLOYEES ARE TAKING EVERY PRECAUTION TO MAINTAIN A CLEAN AND SAFE ENVIRONMENT DURING YOUR VISIT. AT CEDAR RAPIDS TOYOTA IS FOLLOWING EVERY CDC GUIDELINE. IT'S A 4K MILE FERRARI; NEED WE SAY MORE?. Clean CARFAX. 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia Base Black RWD 7-Speed Manual Dual Clutch 4.5L V8 DI DOHCOdometer is 7625 miles below market average!Cedar Rapids Toyota: A Trusted Brand From A Trusted Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA4B0176900
Stock: P10387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 7,571 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$173,900$3,600 Below Market
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA2B0177589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,394 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$169,995$908 Below Market
European Exotic Center - Clearwater / Florida
This 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia 2dr 2dr Coupe features a 4.5L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed F1 Dual-clutch transmission. The vehicle is Nero Daytona Metallic with a Nero interior. - This stunning 458 is perfectly optioned with the following: Scuderia Shields 20 Forged Painted Wheels Yellow Brake Calipers Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel with LED's Full Electric Seats Auto Dim Mirror with Homelink Yellow Stitching This Ferrari like all used vehicles here at EEC went through our own rigorous 101 point inspection performed by our Master Technicians. Call to schedule your appointment today! European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Our service facility in beautiful St. Pete and our showroom is in Largo, Florida. We service all of Florida including Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. 30 European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Please call or text us with any questions you have in regard to this vehicle at 888-352-8237. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact Sales Dept at 727-201-0447 or sales@europeanexoticcenter.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA4B0182437
Stock: 82437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 8,414 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$174,950$1,008 Below Market
Fusion Luxury Motors - Chatsworth / California

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFAXB0180725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$179,995
Dow Autoplex - Mineola / Texas
Please click the Autocheck Link and get this vehicles history report on us. Want to stretch your purchasing power? Well take a look at this captivating Performance Vehicle** Very Low Mileage: LESS THAN 7k miles!! This car sparkles!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Passenger Airbag - Cancellable, Daytime running lights, Self-leveling headlights - Self-leveling, Dusk sensing headlights...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Auto-shift manual Transmission, Climate control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door, 570 hp horsepower... For more information about new or pre-owned vehicles go to www.dowautogroup.com or Call Ted Ackley @ (903) 569-7515 call or Text
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA3B0182445
Stock: B0182445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 10,357 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$169,800$2,862 Below Market
Chicago Motor Cars - West Chicago / Illinois

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA0B0180278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,384 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$189,759
Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona
2011 FERRARI 458 ITALIA EXTERIOR COLOR ROSSO CORSA INTERIOR COLOR CUOIO CARPET COLOR NERO 4,384 MILES OPTIONS AFS SYSTEM YELLOW BRAKE CALIPERS CARBON FIBRE DRIVER ZONE+LEDS LEATHER/ALCANTARA INTERIOR SUSPENSION LIFTER IPOD CONNECTION 'SCUDERIA FERRARI' SHIELDS FULL OPTIONAL MIRRORS/HOMELINK RADIONAVI SYSTEM + BLUETOOTH INTERNAL USE FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS SPORT SILL COVER 20 FORGED DARK PAINTED RIMS YELLOW REV. COUNTER FULL ELECTRIC SEATS SPECIAL FEATURES COLOURED STANDARD STITCHING TYRES PRESSURE MEASUREMENT MICHELIN TYRES UPPER PART IN COLORED LEATHER - Visit www.scottsdaleferrari.com for more photos and even custom video tours of our vehicles! YES! We take trade-ins! YES! We can help arrange financing and nationwide shipping! CALL US NOW to find out how easy it is to purchase from us! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA8B0178598
Stock: FP4339A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 17,297 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$159,999
Net Car Showroom - Houston / Texas

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA5B0178896
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,654 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$174,900
Alfa Romeo of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari 458 Italia- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Bianco Avus over Rosso - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers -Factory Options:- Two-Tone Body Painting- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Suspension Lifter- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Yellow Brake Calipers- Electric Seats- Special Stitching in Nero- Seatbelts in Rosso- Leather Central Tunnel in Rosso- Colored Upper Dashboard in Rosso- Front Dashboard Trim in Rosso- Leather Headliner in Rosso- Leather Rear Shelf in Rosso- Colored Steering Wheel in Rosso- Leather Upper Part in Rosso- Interior Speaker Grids in Rosso- iPod Connection- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Parking Camera- Front and Rear Parking Sensors- Yellow Rev Counter- Tire Pressure Management SystemIf you are in the market for a 458 Italia, please call or email us about this Ferrari today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA3B0182400
Stock: F251357J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 10,595 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$174,995
Gulf Coast Motorworks - Bonita Springs / Florida

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA4B0178596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,317 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$174,995
Gulf Coast Motorworks - Bonita Springs / Florida

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA0B0178367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$159,900
Black Horse Motors LLC - Naples / Florida

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA6B0176820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,850 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$189,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
Only 12K Miles On This Beautiful 458 Italia Coupe Equipped With 758 Horsepower Dallas Performance Stage 1 Twin Turbo ($49K Cost) . Factory Options Include: Carbon Fiber Driver Zone, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Electric Seats, Tachometer In Yellow, Red Contrast Stitching, Red Brake Calipers, 20in. Forged Diamond Wheels In Black, High Power JBL Stereo System, Cruise Control, Navigation, Rear View Camera, AFS Adaptive Lighting.. This Awesome 458 Is In Exceptional Condition, The Exterior Is Completely Covered With 3M Clear, No Nicks Or Scratches On This One. It Looks And Sounds Incredible And Is A Blast To Drive! Call Us For More Information........... We Have Low Interest Rates With Long Terms Financing Available For This 450 Italia Coupe As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now.......................... ......................................................... Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA3C0183502
Stock: 3334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2020
