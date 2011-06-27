Used 2010 Porsche Panamera Consumer Reviews
An old Man's wheelchair
Be prepared to spend money, the initial price is high, any maintenance is costly and good tires don't come cheaply. On the other hand, driving it is a blast, even after 10 years of ownership I look forward to driving it. Of the 4 previous Porsche' I've owned, this one has met all my criteria. The previous Porsche' included 994, 911 Cab, 911 Targa, and 993 wide body....each had its unique features and was enjoyable, but the Pany incorporates all of the enjoyments of the previous cars sans the ability to lower the roof. It's quick, agile, comfortable and different in appearance from all the other cars on the road, still gets thumbs up signals. After 10 years of ownership, several new car issues, I still enjoy it immensely. There were claims that the aluminum block had bore scoring wear issues so I have been diligently having oil analysis done with each change and found the wear characteristics are excellent. One important thing I did was research Porsche's choice of oil. The recommended oil ( Mobil1 0W40 ) has a special additive wear-blend that isn't found in so-called equivalent oils. I stick with Porsche's up front recommendation, period.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Test drive sold the car!
So I looked at everything from Cadillac, Maserati, Aston Martin, BMW M5 & M6, MB CLS 63 AMG. I drive a lot and I like to be able to take people out and throw the "just have to buy it" items at Costco in my car without having to run home for my truck. I wanted something dependable, sporty, comfortable, packed with luxury, with some power, and unique. I found everything I was looking for in the Panamera. It is perfect as one reviewer wrote. It is not the fastest this is true but I'm not a racer. It is just a great car to drive
panamera 4s
just delivered and absolutely the best car I have ever owned. Will update later. Past cars were many but mostly bmws with a couple of mbs and an infinity and quite a while ago some lexus's. The MB's transmission awful and will not ever buy another. last car was a bmw 335 coupe a truly great car. The panamera beats its performance and balance and is much more lush and sophisticated albeit much more expensive.
Awesome!
"There is no substitute" What an experience! This car is a dream. I have test driven just about everything out there in this class. From Maserati to Jaguar to BMW. The Panamera has them all beat! Luxury, power, comfort, looks. Amazing experience. I look forward to the ride in to work and going home. A real attention getter.
One week after delivery...
I picked up my Panamera on a sunny late afternoon in Carlsbad CA and took off home as the sun set over the Pacific and wow, this car will capture your heart quickly ! The interior is sumptuous ...my car has the black leather with the anthracite birch wood and it is unreal ! Accelerating to pass, the Panamera is awesome as it tracks flawlessly and you will not believe the acceleration. Pull in to gas up and every car fan can't wait to see the vehicle ! I traded in a Bentley Flying Spur and never looked back...if you are considering the Panamera please know you won't be disappointed!!
Sponsored cars related to the Panamera
Related Used 2010 Porsche Panamera info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan