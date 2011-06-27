Used 2010 Porsche Panamera Consumer Reviews

An old Man's wheelchair Paul Michaelis , 06/05/2016 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Be prepared to spend money, the initial price is high, any maintenance is costly and good tires don't come cheaply. On the other hand, driving it is a blast, even after 10 years of ownership I look forward to driving it. Of the 4 previous Porsche' I've owned, this one has met all my criteria. The previous Porsche' included 994, 911 Cab, 911 Targa, and 993 wide body....each had its unique features and was enjoyable, but the Pany incorporates all of the enjoyments of the previous cars sans the ability to lower the roof. It's quick, agile, comfortable and different in appearance from all the other cars on the road, still gets thumbs up signals. After 10 years of ownership, several new car issues, I still enjoy it immensely. There were claims that the aluminum block had bore scoring wear issues so I have been diligently having oil analysis done with each change and found the wear characteristics are excellent. One important thing I did was research Porsche's choice of oil. The recommended oil ( Mobil1 0W40 ) has a special additive wear-blend that isn't found in so-called equivalent oils. I stick with Porsche's up front recommendation, period. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Test drive sold the car! safeman , 02/03/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful So I looked at everything from Cadillac, Maserati, Aston Martin, BMW M5 & M6, MB CLS 63 AMG. I drive a lot and I like to be able to take people out and throw the "just have to buy it" items at Costco in my car without having to run home for my truck. I wanted something dependable, sporty, comfortable, packed with luxury, with some power, and unique. I found everything I was looking for in the Panamera. It is perfect as one reviewer wrote. It is not the fastest this is true but I'm not a racer. It is just a great car to drive

panamera 4s gene , 11/11/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful just delivered and absolutely the best car I have ever owned. Will update later. Past cars were many but mostly bmws with a couple of mbs and an infinity and quite a while ago some lexus's. The MB's transmission awful and will not ever buy another. last car was a bmw 335 coupe a truly great car. The panamera beats its performance and balance and is much more lush and sophisticated albeit much more expensive.

Awesome! Mark , 05/28/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful "There is no substitute" What an experience! This car is a dream. I have test driven just about everything out there in this class. From Maserati to Jaguar to BMW. The Panamera has them all beat! Luxury, power, comfort, looks. Amazing experience. I look forward to the ride in to work and going home. A real attention getter.