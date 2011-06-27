  1. Home
2016 Porsche Macan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spirited performance even in base trim
  • athletic and engaging to drive
  • comfortable and quiet ride
  • highly customizable.
  • Less rear seat and cargo space than most rivals
  • expensive for its class.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
List Price
$51,983
Edmunds' Expert Review

With performance worthy of the Porsche name and enough seating for five, the 2016 Macan isn't just an excellent luxury crossover. It's one of our favorites.

Vehicle overview

While the Porsche badge has a long history of being tacked onto the hoods of sports cars, the 2016 Porsche Macan is proof positive that a small crossover with seating for five, a tall ride height and a hatchback cargo area can still have all the performance necessary to warrant the Stuttgart Coat of Arms at the front.

In the compact luxury crossover segment, the Porsche Macan is the fastest and most rewarding vehicle available. With 340 and 400 horsepower available in the Macan S and Macan Turbo, respectively, acceleration is not only tops among compact SUVs, but matches many high-performance sport sedans. The Macan also possesses nimble handling characteristics that will put a smile on your face as you wind your way along a twisting road. While it's not as nimble as Porsche's two-door sports cars, the Macan is certainly more engaging than other rivals or even its bigger brother, the Cayenne. Also impressive is the ride quality, which doesn't seem to suffer much despite the focused performance.

In recent Porsche tradition, the Macan also has an excellent interior whether you go with a base model or decide to check off option boxes to your heart's content (and your wallet's pain). All-around build quality is top-notch, and the combination of physical buttons and a touchscreen interface works very well once you get past the initial learning curve. If you're looking for a refined and high-class feel, the Macan certainly has it.

It's worth noting, though, that the backseat and cargo area are smaller than those in most other competitors. The Macan is also pricier, especially if you sample from that aforementioned options list. So, if you're more interested in luxury equipment than performance, one of the Macan's top rivals may be a better choice. These include the Audi Q5 and SQ5, with their high-quality interior trimmings and wide variety of engine options (including Audi's fuel-efficient TDI engine in the Q5). The BMW X3 is an equally luxurious rival to the Macan, and it offers more cargo space and several drivetrains as well. You might also consider the Range Rover Evoque if you're looking for something with similar style and flair, but with an off-road bent rather than a high-powered one.

In the end, it comes down to a decision about what you want. And if what you want is the fastest, best-to-drive small luxury crossover on the market, the Edmunds "A" rated Porsche Macan should be an easy choice.

2016 Porsche Macan models

The 2016 Porsche Macan is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV available in two trim levels: S and Turbo.

Standard equipment on the S includes a no-cost choice of 18- or 19-inch wheels, a power liftgate, privacy glass, automatic bi-xenon headlights (with auto-leveling and cleaners), LED running lights, foglights, automatic wipers, cruise control, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather/simulated suede upholstery, eight-way power front seats with memory settings, 40/20/40-split-folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen and an 11-speaker audio system with a CD player and an iPod/USB audio interface.

With the Macan Turbo you get a more powerful engine, bigger brakes, adaptive suspension dampers, unique 19-inch wheels, unique front and rear fascias, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, LED foglights, full leather upholstery, a simulated suede headliner, aluminum accents, heated 10-way power front sport seats (with four-way power lumbar and power-adjustable side and bottom bolsters), a heated steering wheel, a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system (also adds satellite radio and HD radio) and a navigation system.

Apart from the engine and styling elements, most of the Turbo's extra features are available on the S as options. There are also a multitude of other options, some of which are grouped into packages and are dependent on trim level. These include a variety of 20- or 21-inch wheels, high-performance ceramic brakes, variable torque vectoring (Porsche Torque Vectoring) for the rear wheels, an adaptive and height-adjustable air suspension, a dual-note sport exhaust, skid plates, adaptive cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, thermal and noise-insulating privacy glass, several roof rail choices, front and rear parking sensors (with or without a rearview camera), a surround-view camera, auto-dimming mirrors and keyless ignition and entry.

Inside, Porsche offers full leather seat upholstery and/or cabin trim, 10-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar), ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, rear side sunshades, smartphone app integration (including Aha Radio), a 16-speaker Burmester audio system, a rear-seat entertainment system, voice-command functionality, satellite radio and HD radio. There's also a Sport Chrono package (featuring a dash-top stopwatch, a launch-control feature and selectable sport calibrations for the engine, suspension and transmission) and an "electronic logbook" that automatically records various driving data for subsequent analysis on your computer. Finally, Porsche offers a dizzying array of available color-matched and leather-swathed interior trim pieces.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, tri-zone climate control is now standard on every Porsche Macan, and the Macan Turbo gets a heated steering wheel as standard. A surround-view (360-degree) camera is now available as well.

Performance & mpg

The Macan S is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 340 hp and 339 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automated manual transmission (PDK) and all-wheel drive are standard. At our test track, a Macan S sprinted to 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds. This is at least a second quicker than other compact luxury crossover SUVs.

The Macan Turbo has a turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 engine putting out 400 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. The Turbo also has the seven-speed transmission and all-wheel drive. With its launch control system, it recorded a 0-60 time of 4.4 seconds. That makes it the undisputed quickest compact crossover on the market and puts it on par with some seriously quick two-seat sports cars as well.

The Macan's EPA estimates rate the two engines' fuel economy identically at 19 mpg combined (17 city/23 highway). Automatic engine stop-start is standard with both powertrains. We confirmed these numbers on the Edmunds 116-mile evaluation route, as both achieved around 20 mpg.

Properly equipped, the Macan is rated to tow up to 4,409 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2016 Porsche Macan S includes antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. The Porsche Macan Turbo gets the same equipment, as well as larger front and rear brake rotors. Optional safety features include front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a 360-degree parking camera, adaptive cruise control with a frontal collision warning and mitigation system (with automatic braking), blind spot monitoring, and lane departure warning and keeping assist.

In simulated panic stops from 60 mph, Edmunds recorded distances of 121 and 120 feet for the Macan S and Macan Turbo, respectively. These are perfectly acceptable and average distances for vehicles equipped with all-season tires.

Driving

The turbo 3.0-liter V6 in the base 2016 Porsche Macan S pulls with plenty of gusto, and the lightning-quick shifts from the PDK transmission make for a lively driving experience as well. The 400-hp Turbo model is definitely livelier, but it is a bit hard to justify the price when the base Macan S is already so rewarding, and we learned as much during our year-long test of a 2015 Macan S.

While the Macan's steering doesn't communicate as well as what you get from a 911 or Cayman, it's still better than the majority of cars on the road -- let alone SUVs. The same could be said of the handling in general. Grip is plentiful, and the Macan changes direction with confidence and poise. The all-wheel drive also lets you put down the power easily. If you want the full effect and don't require all-season tires, we would highly recommend the summer tires for their added grip.

Thankfully, this impressive handling capability doesn't translate to a stiff-legged ride over bumps and ruts. Indeed, the Macan is quite comfortable and quiet over just about any road surface, something that cannot be said of all similarly athletic SUVs at any price. The optional 20-inch wheels don't upset the ride enough that we would recommend avoiding them if you prefer the looks of a larger wheel, and we even prefer the base suspension setup over the optional air suspension. It's that good.

Interior

From the Porsche Macan's driver seat, the dashboard layout clearly mirrors many other modern Porsche designs, with triple dials for the instruments, a flat dash top and a center console that looks as if it belongs in a Learjet. Although there are many buttons, it doesn't take long to acclimate to them thanks to a logical layout. This is also an exceptionally well-crafted cabin, and the interior materials have an upscale look and feel.

The cockpit-style layout provides a seating position well suited to spirited driving, and the steering wheel takes inspiration from the company's exotic 918 Spyder sports car. And, as we've come to expect from Porsche, even the base seats are exceptionally well contoured and afford long-haul comfort as well as reassuring side-to-side support for more spirited roads. The two optional seat designs throw in additional adjustments, including those for the cushion and side bolsters.

However, there is a price to pay for this overtly sporty ambience, as the Macan gives away some cargo and rear passenger space to its rivals. With the rear seats in use, the Macan's cargo capacity is 17.7 cubic feet, about 10 cubes shy of the Audi SQ5 and BMW X3. Fold them down and you'll still only have 53.0 cubes, making it smaller than most rivals apart from the Range Rover Evoque.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Porsche Macan.

5(89%)
4(0%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
19 reviews
See all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Its a Porsche, and worthy of the name
GK,09/16/2018
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
Fantastic acceleration, incredible handling and a taut ride. This is a fast sports car with a hatch. I have always loved a hatchback, allows easy access, and makes the usually useless backseat into a utility vehicle. This car does everything well, has a million well-thought out features, and is a rocket on the road. It corners without slowing down, and handles like nothing I've ever driven. It ain't cheap, but I purchased a 2016 S with lots of features that someone else paid for, and it only had 13k miles on it. You can't tell the difference between it and a 2018, and I paid under 50K. Its like a brand new car. But beware, I lost the transfer case, which is chronic on this vehicle, but the $7000. repair was covered under the warranty, and now it drives like new. They replaced it in 3 days without a penny out of pocket. But I was told this happens rather often, but a lot more so with the Cayenne. The one thing about Porsche you never hear is that they are second only to Lexus in reliability, and are tops in resale for SUVs. The most fun car you will ever drive !! UPDATE: The power and acceleration can be dampened by having multiple people in the car. Just someone in the passenger seat is enough to feel the difference with a 340 HP engine. And after owning this car for 18 months and having replaced 2 transfer cases @ $7,000 each (covered under warranty) and seeing my resale value drop $20,000 the first year, I'd have to say that value is questionable. Does it blow away other SUV's on paper ? Definitely yes, but $2,200. to replace 2 sets of brakes after just 27,000 miles and $350. oil changes can make your wallet feel the pinch, and it also begs the question, now that the warranty is up, what's next ? A fantastic car that is rather expensive to operate as a daily driver. Losing 40% of the resale value in a single year on a used car is shocking. The driving dynamics and the joy of driving it will be very hard to replace, but this isn't Lexus reliability or resale. I had my LS 430 for 10 years, and basically only changed the oil & tires. And the resale value didn't drop $15,000 in 10 years. It simply changes the game when the specter of large repair bills is in the mix.
Buy One Buy Two
Inka,06/01/2016
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
I drive a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8....470 hp Hemi a blast to drive.....right up until I bought my wife a Macan S. I trimmed it out to my liking so suffice it to say it's a bad azz all around vehicle. The power is plenty, the handling is insane and I love the look of this car....Agate gray with black wheels. When I have a choice to take a car out it is now always the Macan.....always. The Jeep is 4 years old now and guess what I did? I ordered a Macan Turbo for me. 120 more days and I'll have no more envy issues. I looked at the GLE 63S and other bigger Performance SUV's but afer a year of looking I was afraid whatever I Bought wouldn't equal the Macan. Why fight it? If I hear one more time the Macan is the baby brother to the Cayenne I'm gonna lose it. The Cayenne to the Macan is like a Cessna to a Gulfstream. Please.
One of the best SUV's on the market
David,08/02/2017
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
This is one of the best SUV's you can buy at the 52-55K price point. Performance wise, it feels like you driving an larger sports car. Acceleration is on point, and handling is very tight for a car this size. When you hit the brakes you feel it. Aesthetically the outside of the car is beautiful, with curves and design that make it look very elegant and sporty. It looks like a traditional Porsche. Personally I'm not a fan of the interior, the cockpit layout of the buttons is too much for me and makes it feel like your in a 747. Also not a fan of the navigation system, but if Porsche is able to incorporate the new nav systems they have for the 718 for newer editions then that problem is solved. Overall great car, would take this over a BMW X4 any day.
When performance meets luxury, beauty & co
Girish Gudla,11/01/2015
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
For me, this is one of those beautiful looking cars with Porsche's classic design elements and luxury embedded. Performance is the soul of this car with amazing braking & acceleration. Pros: Luxurious, sound of the exhaust pipes, performance, good options which cover most of the use-cases & requirements, leather seats, panoramic roof, PDLS(this is a worth feature) Cons: the infotainment system looks pretty old though when compared to Audi/BMW. Expensive options which adds significant cost to the final price. Mileage is not great(340hp V6 engine). Rear seats leg room is not super great.
See all 19 reviews of the 2016 Porsche Macan
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
340 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
400 hp @ 6000 rpm
