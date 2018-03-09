Used 2018 Porsche Macan for Sale Near Me

The good:Great performance, good handling and very comfortable. The 18 way adjustable seats are excellent. Interior leather overall is high quality. Heated and cooled seats work great. Very low road noise and excellent sound system (I have the premium audio option). The interactive cruise control is a great option. Of course it looks great! The bad: The infotainment interface is poor. Just getting it registered with Porsche is a major headache. The navigation system data entry is useless. It seems the database is not fully updated. Difficult to find addresses and forget searching by point of interest. My 2011 BMW X5 was much better. No real time traffic information even thought it’s supposed to have this feature. The control switches for the info system are more VW than Porsche. Does not feel like it’s high quality. Air con is working OK but does not seem as powerful (cool down) as other cars I have owned. Just about good enough. The ugly: The layout of the switches and in the centre consul is confusing. Forget the buttons in the overhead consul while driving. Just can’t see them. The garage opener is hard to program. I managed to get it working but the instructions are poor. The dealer also tried but it did not work first time. The external temperature sensor is never accurate. Porsche say it’s something to do with the sensor location and you need to drive at least three miles for it to read properly. Never had a car like that! The parking system is very limited. Just a rear camera and audible sensors front and rear. No 360 degree camera. Last but not least the service cost. First service is just an oil change $800!. 2nd service (20,000) is an oil change and some filters $1,200. In three years normal service >$2,400. Since the motor is same as Audi and VW this is just over charging. I got my services included free of charge in the lease. Apple car play is included in the connect services. So to keep it after the first year it will cost $400 per year. Unfortunately more Porsche greed. Do I like the car. No. I love it. Best SUV from a drivers view point and it looks fantastic.

Read more