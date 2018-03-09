Used 2018 Porsche Macan for Sale Near Me

782 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Macan Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 782 listings
  • 2018 Porsche Macan in Gray
    certified

    2018 Porsche Macan

    9,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $45,000

    $7,269 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Macan in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Porsche Macan

    5,316 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $49,891

    $5,749 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Macan in Gray
    certified

    2018 Porsche Macan

    11,197 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $46,000

    $4,676 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Macan S in Black
    certified

    2018 Porsche Macan S

    14,463 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $50,695

    $5,859 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Macan in Black
    used

    2018 Porsche Macan

    22,247 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $41,014

    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Macan in White
    used

    2018 Porsche Macan

    12,405 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $44,981

    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Macan S in Black
    used

    2018 Porsche Macan S

    18,099 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $50,788

    $6,937 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Macan S
    used

    2018 Porsche Macan S

    4,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $50,250

    $6,126 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Macan Turbo in White
    used

    2018 Porsche Macan Turbo

    9,540 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $70,098

    $5,906 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Macan in Gray
    used

    2018 Porsche Macan

    7,125 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $48,499

    $7,577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Macan in White
    used

    2018 Porsche Macan

    26,451 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $40,000

    $5,040 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Macan Sport Edition in Black
    used

    2018 Porsche Macan Sport Edition

    12,684 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $42,995

    $6,970 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Macan S in Gray
    certified

    2018 Porsche Macan S

    44,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $47,534

    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Macan in Black
    used

    2018 Porsche Macan

    45,871 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,949

    $7,335 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Macan S in Black
    used

    2018 Porsche Macan S

    26,561 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $44,900

    $5,247 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Macan in Gray
    used

    2018 Porsche Macan

    9,496 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $46,990

    $4,645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Macan in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Porsche Macan

    7,659 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $42,755

    $3,806 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Macan in Gray
    certified

    2018 Porsche Macan

    7,588 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $45,000

    $3,506 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche Macan searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 782 listings
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Macan
  4. Used 2018 Porsche Macan

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Macan

Read recent reviews for the Porsche Macan
Overall Consumer Rating
4.524 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Great SUV but it’s not perfect
Steve Morley,09/03/2018
Sport Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The good:Great performance, good handling and very comfortable. The 18 way adjustable seats are excellent. Interior leather overall is high quality. Heated and cooled seats work great. Very low road noise and excellent sound system (I have the premium audio option). The interactive cruise control is a great option. Of course it looks great! The bad: The infotainment interface is poor. Just getting it registered with Porsche is a major headache. The navigation system data entry is useless. It seems the database is not fully updated. Difficult to find addresses and forget searching by point of interest. My 2011 BMW X5 was much better. No real time traffic information even thought it’s supposed to have this feature. The control switches for the info system are more VW than Porsche. Does not feel like it’s high quality. Air con is working OK but does not seem as powerful (cool down) as other cars I have owned. Just about good enough. The ugly: The layout of the switches and in the centre consul is confusing. Forget the buttons in the overhead consul while driving. Just can’t see them. The garage opener is hard to program. I managed to get it working but the instructions are poor. The dealer also tried but it did not work first time. The external temperature sensor is never accurate. Porsche say it’s something to do with the sensor location and you need to drive at least three miles for it to read properly. Never had a car like that! The parking system is very limited. Just a rear camera and audible sensors front and rear. No 360 degree camera. Last but not least the service cost. First service is just an oil change $800!. 2nd service (20,000) is an oil change and some filters $1,200. In three years normal service >$2,400. Since the motor is same as Audi and VW this is just over charging. I got my services included free of charge in the lease. Apple car play is included in the connect services. So to keep it after the first year it will cost $400 per year. Unfortunately more Porsche greed. Do I like the car. No. I love it. Best SUV from a drivers view point and it looks fantastic.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
Macan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Porsche Macan info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings