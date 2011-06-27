  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(29)
2017 Porsche Macan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quick acceleration regardless of engine choice
  • Most athletic and engaging to drive SUV in its segment
  • Surprisingly comfortable and composed ride
  • Excellent interior quality makes the cabin feel a step above its competitors
  • New base model is still more expensive than class rivals
  • Must pay for numerous stand-alone options to get a full-featured cabin
  • Less rear seat and cargo space than most other vehicles in the segment
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Owning a car like the 2017 Porsche Macan can constantly remind you of the great automotive adventures you could be having. Sure, you're bound to spend much of your time in it nudging along in traffic, but as you feather the responsive throttle, hear the distant rumbling of the exhaust and feel the meaty, weighted action of the perfectly contoured steering wheel, it's easy to start thinking of what might be.

Instead of staring at the back end of a Pontiac, you could imagine sitting at the base of Pikes Peak. The road is closed to other traffic, there are 12 miles to travel, 156 turns to make, 7,800 feet to climb and you can go as fast as traction and skill will allow. It's the sort of adventure a turbocharged Porsche was made for, and in the case of the Macan, it's a dream scenario that can be undertaken with three people and some luggage along for the ride. It's this inspired potential as much as the Macan's actual, thoroughly impressive capabilities that makes this compact luxury SUV one of the most desirable in its class.   

The Porsche Macan GTS is new for 2017, representing the most engaging and visually arresting version of this compact luxury SUV.

And indeed, that desirability grows even greater for 2017 courtesy of a pair of new trim levels and additional standard equipment. For those who really want to experience that Macan potential, the new GTS trim level might be the way to go. It slots between the S and Turbo, bringing with it a standard, reworked sport version of the otherwise optional air suspension, along with extra power and a variety of aesthetic enhancements.

On the other end of the spectrum is the new Macan base model for those less concerned with all-out power (though its turbocharged four-cylinder engine should still deliver acceleration that's among the class leaders). It brings with it a lower base price for 2017, but it's actually about the same as when the previously entry-level Macan S debuted in 2014. At least you get more standard equipment now, though, with a standard rearview camera and parking sensors (items BMW and Mercedes-Benz annoyingly make you pay extra for) along with a lane-departure warning system that is an option on competitors.

Porsche's touchscreen interface has also been given an overhaul for improved functionality, and the inclusion of Apple CarPlay. Of course, options still tend to be a bit more expensive in the Macan and since they are added &agrave; la carte, you'll likely find that the price moves with eye-popping speed.

Then again, eye-popping speed is literally what you can get from the Macan, and for that it remains one of our top-recommended compact luxury SUVs despite its questionable value and  subpar ability to carry rear passengers and luggage. As such, we would still recommend taking a long look at its highly desirable competitors, including the BMW X3/X4, Jaguar F-Pace and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class -- all of which are available with the sort of high-performance capability that the Macan pioneered for the class. Now, would they inspire a journey to Pikes Peak -- real life or imagined? Perhaps, but it's the Macan that is bound to feel most at home.

Also new for 2017 is the Macan base model. The only notable difference between it and the Macan S is under the hood.

Standard safety equipment on the 2017 Porsche Macan includes antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags, front knee airbags, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors and a lane-departure warning system. Optional safety features include a forward collision warning and mitigation system (bundled with adaptive cruise control), a blind-spot warning system and a lane-keeping assist system (will steer for you should you not heed the standard system's warnings).

In simulated panic stops from 60 mph, Edmunds recorded distances of 121 and 120 feet for the Macan S and Macan Turbo, respectively. These are perfectly acceptable, and average distances for vehicles equipped with all-season tires.

There have been no third-party crash tests performed on the Porsche Macan.

The Macan's cabin is impeccably made and highly customizable.

2017 Porsche Macan models

The 2017 Porsche Macan is a compact luxury SUV that seats five people. It is available in five trim levels that correspond to different engines: base, S, GTS,  Turbo, and Turbo with Performance package. All come standard with all-wheel drive.

The base Macan comes standard with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, 18-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a lane-departure warning system, a power liftgate, automatic bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, foglights, automatic wipers, rear privacy glass, heated mirrors, cruise control, three-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats, partial leather and simulated suede upholstery, a 60/40-split folding rear seat and a cargo cover. Electronic features include the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) 7-inch touchscreen interface, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, two USB ports and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite and HD radios, a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, a media player interface and 11GB of digital music storage.

The Macan S gains a bigger V6 engine, 19-inch wheels, bigger brakes, different exterior trim types and dual twin-pipe exhaust ports.

The GTS has a more powerful version of the S engine plus a sport-tuned adaptive air suspension, 20-inch wheels, bigger brakes with red calipers, unique exterior design elements, a sport exhaust, adaptive headlights, front seat memory functions and heated sport seats unique to the GTS.

The Macan Turbo builds on the Macan S with an even more powerful V6 engine, different 19-inch wheels, LED running lights, brakes and exterior styling elements, adaptive headlights, an upgraded power steering system, 18-way adaptive and heated sport seats, full leather upholstery, simulated suede headliner, a navigation system added to the PCM and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

Porsche is also offering a new Macan Turbo with Performance package trim that adds some engine tweaks for more power, the air suspension with a lower ride height, power-folding mirrors and a heated steering wheel.

Darkened taillights and blacked-out trim and tailpipes are just some of the Macan's many customizable elements.

Apart from the engine and styling elements, all of the Turbo's extras are available on the other trims as part of the Macan's extensive options list. Although virtually all of those options are available as stand-alone items, there are two noteworthy packages that could make ordering or selecting a Macan a little simpler. The Premium package adds the adaptive headlights, auto-dimming mirrors, heated front and rear seats and the 14-speaker Bose system. The Premium Package Plus adds those items plus a panoramic sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, and 14-way power front seats with ventilation and memory functions.

Other options include (and we do mean "include" because there are countless trim, color and material customization choices) LED headlights, different wheels from 18-22 inches, surround-view parking cameras, lane change assist, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, thermally and noise-insulating privacy glass, roof rails, an adaptive suspension (PASM), the adaptive air suspension, a sport exhaust, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (brakes individual wheels around turns to improve handling) and the Sport Chrono package (an enhanced Sport Plus driving mode and launch control). Inside you can get a heated steering wheel, rear side sunshades, extended leather interior trim, a dual-screen rear seat entertainment system, the navigation system functionality, a six-CD changer, Porsche connect smartphone apps and a 16-speaker Burmester sound system. The GTS and Turbo can be equipped with carbon-ceramic disc brakes.

We like the balance of price and performance you get in the Macan S. It has more capability than you'll ever need, yet it doesn't ever feel uncomfortably aggressive. If you find the endless options list overwhelming, keep things simple with the Premium Package Plus, which adds a nice grouping of desirable equipment without getting too fancy with the customization possibilities.

The new 2017 Porsche Macan base model has more power and torque than the turbo four-cylinders of most rivals.

Driving

Quite simply, no other compact luxury SUV is more engaging and fun to drive as the 2017 Porsche Macan. Some may come close, but the degree of capability and driver connection is elevated to a degree that makes its Porsche badge represent more than just a fashion statement.

No matter which engine you opt for, you're going to get acceleration that either matches the class best or utterly blows it away. And while the Macan's steering doesn't communicate as well as what you get from a Porsche 911, it's still better than the majority of cars on the road -- let alone SUVs. The same could be said of the handling in general. Grip is plentiful, and the Macan changes direction with confidence and poise. It encourages the sort of driving you'd expect to experience in a sport sedan rather than an SUV. Note, however, that if you want the full effect and have room in the garage for a set of winter tires, we would highly recommend the summer tires for their added grip.

Thankfully, this impressive handling capability doesn't translate to a stiff-legged ride over bumps and ruts. Indeed, the Macan is quite comfortable and quiet over just about any road surface, something that cannot be said of other athletic SUVs. The optional 20-inch wheels don't upset the ride enough that we would recommend avoiding them if you prefer the looks of a larger wheel.

Interior

The Macan has an exceptionally well-crafted cabin, with materials that have an upscale look and feel to them (which get even nicer should you start opting for some of the extended leather options). The dashboard layout clearly mirrors many other modern Porsche designs, with triple dials for the instruments, a flat dash top and a center console that looks as if it belongs in a Learjet. Although there are many buttons, it doesn't take long to acclimate to them thanks to a logical layout. The new PCM touchscreen interface for 2017 represents a welcome improvement over its predecessor, with better responses, cleaner graphics and easier-to-use menus. You can also pinch, zoom and swipe as on a smartphone.

The cockpit-style layout provides a seating position well suited to spirited driving, and the steering wheel takes inspiration from the company's exotic 918 Spyder sports car. And, as we've come to expect from Porsche, even the base seats are exceptionally well contoured and afford long-haul comfort as well as reassuring side-to-side support for more spirited roads. The two optional seat designs throw in additional adjustments, including those for the cushion and side bolsters.

However, there is a price to pay for this overtly sporty ambience, as the Macan is one of the least practical compact luxury SUVs. Though the backseat isn't that much worse than those of rivals, the cargo area is on the small side. With the rear seats in use, the Macan's cargo capacity is a trunklike 17.7 cubic feet; fold them down and you'll still only have 53.0 cubes. This makes it smaller than all but the fashion-first Range Rover Evoque and a far cry from rivals like the BMW X3 and Jaguar F-Pace.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Porsche Macan.

5(76%)
4(6%)
3(8%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.5
29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

update 2017 vs 2019 Macan S
Pinehurst John,06/12/2016
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
after driving bmw's for the last 25 years, decided to try a Macan S. What a great decision I made....smile.......... Powerful and my Macan S 2017 is a sports car acting machine outdoing most of the bmw's I have owned..........with the possible exception of my 3 series M convertible. It is a truly great combination of practicality and driving excitement. This is a Porsche, no doubt about it, from the sound of the engine to going around 35mph corners at 60...........its a Porsche! The ride and noise in the cabin are muted and comfortable, bumps are a little harsh, but the other attributes of the vehicle are well worth the small aggravation of the semi stiff ride. After all this is not a Lexus RX. Cabin is done very well with great materials and is big enough for me, 6'3", 260lbs. I am not sure what I would do to improve this vehicle, not anything I can come up with right now. 5 stars for sure...........................yippee!!!! UPDATE: 6mo owning the vehicle, 7000 miles. double down on all statements previous. nothing about the vehicle that I can complain about. it is really a blast to drive, so much in fact I find myself taking the long way to almost everywhere I go and going for joyrides very often. I have not had my first ticket yet as I am a careful driver, but the car is so responsive it is hard to drive the speed limits. Whatever speed you are going seems to slow. Get one or test drive one, until you do, you can not possibly know what I know. It is driving heaven. UPDATE, one year later.......... all review items remain at same high levels. I find myself driving places I don't need to go just to be driving. This is truly a great vehicle and it seems priced correctly for the quality and image that you get driving a Porsche. I am very pleased with this vehicle and it will be hard to drive anything else after this experience. update: 18 months owned, 18k miles. no further comments, all of my previous comments stand as written. Great Vehicle. Update, 23k miles. No change, 5+ stars! Yippee!! UPdate, 29k miles, vehicle still meeting all previous comments. I have owned a lot of top end sedans, sports cars and SUV's, this one tops the SUV list by a mile, my X5 was great, but no match for this vehicle. YIPPEE!! 32K miles now June 2019, nothing to add except the transfer case needed to be repaired. Dealer did it under warranty and vehicle is good to go. Thinking of a new one as soon as I get to 40k, next year probably. / Update Nov 2019. Traded in the 2017 Macan S for a 2019 Macan S. I like the Macan 2019 better for one reason, the transmission set up is much better. The 2017 shifted into the higher gears more readily and the 2019 does not. It is slightly a more aggressive engine-transmission set up without having to go to sport mode. The 2019 has increased horse power from the 2017, but you can hardly notice it, they both over perform in acceleration and handling abilities. The 2019 feels a bit heavier, but that is ok with me, it makes the bumps in the road a little less noticeable, this is an SUV not a track vehicle. Heavier or not, it goes through turns and is as sway resistant as the 2017, maybe better. The 2017 steering had a lighter feel and slightly more feedback when driving. The enlarged 2019 Nav screen is a big plus, the 2017 screen was to small. For some reason Porsche quit putting decorative roof rails on the car unless you order the car direct from the factory. Cost cutting??? You can not add the rails after market at the dealership. The vehicle looks better with the rails. Big bummer. Porsche has a winner with the Macan and they have not done much to change it from 2017, rear tail lights, no roof rails, and the bigger Nav screen seem to be the biggies. Some small aesthetic changes to the grill. It is still far and away the best in its class and worth the extra $ it commands.
17,000 miles in a year and I have three other cars
markm,11/29/2016
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
I have a 997.1, a Box S and a high mileage BMW X5. I bought this vehicle as a present for myself after finishing my last Chemo treatment... I've owned Porsche's for over forty years, numerous types including, 911's, 996's, 997's, boxster s, Cayenne and even a 914 in my younger days. The Macan is by far the best balanced SUV-sports car for the money you can find. Mine is not highly optioned. The engine is responsive in all ranges, the braking smooth and intuitive and the handling sublime; that's without any of the pricey suspension options. The base stereo is just fine and I consider myself an audiophile, the added sunroof and lane change assist were my add's along with the premium package.... $59.6k. The Macan has been a pleasure on long drives down the Big Sur coast or through the high Sierras... and the base seats are a lot more comfortable than my 997. The one thing you have to be careful about is the quickness of this car to go from 70 to 95 in a heart beat... its that fast.
Bought it for Performance
Gus,06/21/2018
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
Have a 2016 Macan S with over 40,000 miles. Not one problem so far. Service can be expensive but most service instructions are on the internet : ie, how to change air filters and plugs. Local dealer is excellent. Competition may provide more electronics and other things, but i purchased a Porsche simply for performance and i have not been disappointed. Now have 57,000 miles and still surprised with the cars performance and drivability. Have had no problems with the car. Service can be expensive particularly if you leave everything to the dealer. You can save money from performing simple service such as changing filters and plugs. Always get looks from people!!! Great car
this is the one to get
Wallace Ip,07/15/2018
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
Over the last 15 years I've had an X5 and two X3's, all brilliant SUVs in their own right, but this one is in a class all by itself. The drive and handling are typical Porsche; the more and the harder you drive it, the more confidence it instills. It's simply unflappable. It doesn't handling quite at the level of a 911 or a Boxster, but no other SUV even comes close, the aforementioned bimmers included. It even gets better mileage than either the X5 or the X3's. The Macan's styling is superb, and although it is built on the same platform as the Audi Q5, compared side-by-side it makes the Q5 look like a soap box. Admittedly the Macan S runs a few grands higher than all the other mentioned vehicles, but don't let that deter you from a test drive. It might just change your mind. It did mine. January 2019 - have had the car for almost 8 months now and still think it's the small SUV/crossover to get. Unflappable handling through rain, sleet, snow and everything in between. Fit and finish are also outstanding. I have two 55 lb dogs who ride in the backseat frequently and the Macan more than holds its own. Changes made to the 2019 model are minimal and mostly cosmetic. Will hold on to mine for a while! July 2019 - still have not changed my mind a bit...this is an awesome vehicle. Supremely dependable and fun to drive. January 2020 - this is a keeper for sure. Awesome handling, plenty of power, best-sounding exhaust on the planet!
See all 29 reviews of the 2017 Porsche Macan
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
360 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
252 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
340 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
400 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Porsche Macan features & specs

More about the 2017 Porsche Macan

Used 2017 Porsche Macan Overview

The Used 2017 Porsche Macan is offered in the following submodels: Macan SUV. Available styles include GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), and Turbo 4dr SUV AWD w/Performance Package (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Porsche Macan?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Porsche Macan trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Porsche Macan Base is priced between $34,995 and$42,175 with odometer readings between 23233 and61917 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Porsche Macan GTS is priced between $48,995 and$60,360 with odometer readings between 19747 and59865 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Porsche Macan S is priced between $29,995 and$46,151 with odometer readings between 30245 and99841 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Porsche Macan Turbo is priced between $55,475 and$68,999 with odometer readings between 8759 and49781 miles.

Which used 2017 Porsche Macans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Porsche Macan for sale near. There are currently 30 used and CPO 2017 Macans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,995 and mileage as low as 8759 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Porsche Macan.

