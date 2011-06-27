  1. Home
2021 Porsche Macan

MSRP from $52,100 - $84,600
Porsche Macan Turbo 4dr SUV Exterior
MSRP$53,450
Edmunds suggests you pay$53,450
2021 Porsche Macan Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Quick acceleration regardless of engine choice
  • Most athletic and engaging SUV in the class
  • Surprisingly comfortable and composed ride
  • Easy to customize thank to a long list of options
  • Less rear legroom and cargo capacity than many competitors
  • Options and packages boost the price quickly
  • Four-cylinder engine is much thirstier than those in rivals
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay is now standard
  • Part of the first Macan generation introduced in 2015
2021 Porsche Macan pricing

    Features & Specs

    Turbo 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Turbo 4dr SUV AWD
    2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$84,600
    MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower434 hp @ 5700 rpm
    4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$52,100
    MPG 19 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
    S 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    S 4dr SUV AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$60,200
    MPG 18 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower348 hp @ 5400 rpm
    GTS 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    GTS 4dr SUV AWD
    2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$72,100
    MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower375 hp @ 5200 rpm
    FAQ

    Is the Porsche Macan a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Macan both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Porsche Macan fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Macan gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg to 21 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Macan has 17.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Porsche Macan. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Porsche Macan?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Porsche Macan:

    Is the Porsche Macan reliable?

    To determine whether the Porsche Macan is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Macan. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Macan's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Porsche Macan a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Porsche Macan is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Macan is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Porsche Macan?

    The least-expensive 2021 Porsche Macan is the 2021 Porsche Macan 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,100.

    Other versions include:

    • Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $84,600
    • 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $52,100
    • S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $60,200
    • GTS 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $72,100
    What are the different models of Porsche Macan?

    If you're interested in the Porsche Macan, the next question is, which Macan model is right for you? Macan variants include Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), and GTS 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of Macan models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2021 Porsche Macan Overview

    The 2021 Porsche Macan is offered in the following submodels: Macan SUV. Available styles include Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), and GTS 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2021 Porsche Macan?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Porsche Macan and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Macan.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Porsche Macan and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Macan featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    2021 Porsche Macan Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

    2021 Porsche Macan GTS 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

    2021 Porsche Macan S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

