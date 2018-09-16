Used 2016 Porsche Macan for Sale Near Me

782 listings
Macan Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Porsche Macan S in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche Macan S

    20,198 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,900

    $9,644 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Macan S in White
    used

    2016 Porsche Macan S

    49,806 miles

    $33,998

    $5,634 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Macan S in Silver
    used

    2016 Porsche Macan S

    44,045 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $35,000

    $5,587 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Macan Turbo in Gray
    used

    2016 Porsche Macan Turbo

    71,539 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,995

    $2,807 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Macan S in White
    certified

    2016 Porsche Macan S

    29,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,900

  • 2016 Porsche Macan S in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche Macan S

    11,458 miles

    $45,900

    $1,532 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Macan S in White
    used

    2016 Porsche Macan S

    28,905 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $39,991

  • 2016 Porsche Macan S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Porsche Macan S

    59,888 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,899

    $3,179 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Macan S
    used

    2016 Porsche Macan S

    52,123 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,988

    $3,714 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Macan S in White
    used

    2016 Porsche Macan S

    41,946 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $34,450

    $2,848 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Macan S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Porsche Macan S

    28,272 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,995

    $3,321 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Macan S in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche Macan S

    47,780 miles

    $34,870

    $4,099 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Macan Turbo in Gray
    certified

    2016 Porsche Macan Turbo

    26,194 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,550

    $980 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Macan Turbo in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Porsche Macan Turbo

    61,410 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,000

    $749 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Macan S in White
    used

    2016 Porsche Macan S

    48,844 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,595

    $202 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Macan S in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche Macan S

    71,440 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $33,890

    $1,761 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Macan Turbo in White
    used

    2016 Porsche Macan Turbo

    48,595 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,250

    $1,282 Below Market
  • 2016 Porsche Macan Turbo in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche Macan Turbo

    42,138 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $45,990

    $1,389 Below Market
Its a Porsche, and worthy of the name
GK,09/16/2018
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
Fantastic acceleration, incredible handling and a taut ride. This is a fast sports car with a hatch. I have always loved a hatchback, allows easy access, and makes the usually useless backseat into a utility vehicle. This car does everything well, has a million well-thought out features, and is a rocket on the road. It corners without slowing down, and handles like nothing I've ever driven. It ain't cheap, but I purchased a 2016 S with lots of features that someone else paid for, and it only had 13k miles on it. You can't tell the difference between it and a 2018, and I paid under 50K. Its like a brand new car. But beware, I lost the transfer case, which is chronic on this vehicle, but the $7000. repair was covered under the warranty, and now it drives like new. They replaced it in 3 days without a penny out of pocket. But I was told this happens rather often, but a lot more so with the Cayenne. The one thing about Porsche you never hear is that they are second only to Lexus in reliability, and are tops in resale for SUVs. The most fun car you will ever drive !! UPDATE: The power and acceleration can be dampened by having multiple people in the car. Just someone in the passenger seat is enough to feel the difference with a 340 HP engine. And after owning this car for 18 months and having replaced 2 transfer cases @ $7,000 each (covered under warranty) and seeing my resale value drop $20,000 the first year, I'd have to say that value is questionable. Does it blow away other SUV's on paper ? Definitely yes, but $2,200. to replace 2 sets of brakes after just 27,000 miles and $350. oil changes can make your wallet feel the pinch, and it also begs the question, now that the warranty is up, what's next ? A fantastic car that is rather expensive to operate as a daily driver. Losing 40% of the resale value in a single year on a used car is shocking. The driving dynamics and the joy of driving it will be very hard to replace, but this isn't Lexus reliability or resale. I had my LS 430 for 10 years, and basically only changed the oil & tires. And the resale value didn't drop $15,000 in 10 years. It simply changes the game when the specter of large repair bills is in the mix.
