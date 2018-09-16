Used 2016 Porsche Macan for Sale Near Me
- 20,198 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,900$9,644 Below Market
- 49,806 miles
$33,998$5,634 Below Market
- 44,045 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$35,000$5,587 Below Market
- 71,539 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,995$2,807 Below Market
- certified
2016 Porsche Macan S29,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,900
- 11,458 miles
$45,900$1,532 Below Market
- 28,905 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$39,991
- 59,888 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,899$3,179 Below Market
- 52,123 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,988$3,714 Below Market
- 41,946 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,450$2,848 Below Market
- 28,272 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,995$3,321 Below Market
- 47,780 miles
$34,870$4,099 Below Market
- certified
2016 Porsche Macan Turbo26,194 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,550$980 Below Market
- 61,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,000$749 Below Market
- 48,844 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$37,595$202 Below Market
- 71,440 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$33,890$1,761 Below Market
- 48,595 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,250$1,282 Below Market
- 42,138 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,990$1,389 Below Market
GK,09/16/2018
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
Fantastic acceleration, incredible handling and a taut ride. This is a fast sports car with a hatch. I have always loved a hatchback, allows easy access, and makes the usually useless backseat into a utility vehicle. This car does everything well, has a million well-thought out features, and is a rocket on the road. It corners without slowing down, and handles like nothing I've ever driven. It ain't cheap, but I purchased a 2016 S with lots of features that someone else paid for, and it only had 13k miles on it. You can't tell the difference between it and a 2018, and I paid under 50K. Its like a brand new car. But beware, I lost the transfer case, which is chronic on this vehicle, but the $7000. repair was covered under the warranty, and now it drives like new. They replaced it in 3 days without a penny out of pocket. But I was told this happens rather often, but a lot more so with the Cayenne. The one thing about Porsche you never hear is that they are second only to Lexus in reliability, and are tops in resale for SUVs. The most fun car you will ever drive !! UPDATE: The power and acceleration can be dampened by having multiple people in the car. Just someone in the passenger seat is enough to feel the difference with a 340 HP engine. And after owning this car for 18 months and having replaced 2 transfer cases @ $7,000 each (covered under warranty) and seeing my resale value drop $20,000 the first year, I'd have to say that value is questionable. Does it blow away other SUV's on paper ? Definitely yes, but $2,200. to replace 2 sets of brakes after just 27,000 miles and $350. oil changes can make your wallet feel the pinch, and it also begs the question, now that the warranty is up, what's next ? A fantastic car that is rather expensive to operate as a daily driver. Losing 40% of the resale value in a single year on a used car is shocking. The driving dynamics and the joy of driving it will be very hard to replace, but this isn't Lexus reliability or resale. I had my LS 430 for 10 years, and basically only changed the oil & tires. And the resale value didn't drop $15,000 in 10 years. It simply changes the game when the specter of large repair bills is in the mix.
