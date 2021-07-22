The turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 from last year's Macan S is gone from the lineup entirely, so S buyers now enjoy the turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 that previously drove the next-level GTS. Boasting 375 hp and 383 lb-ft, the 2022 Macan S gets a boost of 27 hp and 29 lb-ft compared to its predecessor. Porsche says the replacement engine is good for a 0-60 mph sprint of 4.4 seconds.

At the top of the performance heap is the Macan GTS, which enjoys the uprated 2.9-liter V6 from last year's discontinued Macan Turbo. With 434 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, Porsche claims the Macan GTS can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds. The GTS also enjoys some of the old Turbo's add-ons, such as upgraded sport brakes. The newly available GTS Sport package bundles some of the most popular go-fast bits — including the Sport Chrono package, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and summer performance tires — in addition to sporty faux-suede trimmings and carbon-fiber veneers on the inside.

Unfortunately, the upgrades aren't free. While the base Macan is only slightly more expensive than last year's equivalent, the S and GTS are more expensive than their 2021 counterparts. The 2022 Macan S starts between the 2021 S and GTS pricewise, while the 2022 Macan GTS' price tag is between those of the 2021 GTS and Turbo models.