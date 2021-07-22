  1. Home
Release Date: Winter-Spring 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $56,250 (including destination)
  • Base four-cylinder is more powerful than last year
  • Macan S gets last year's GTS engine, and GTS gets last year's Turbo engine
  • Turbo trim is no more
  • Revised interior with a new center stack design
  • Part of the first Macan generation introduced in 2015
2022 Porsche Macan Review
More power across the range, but it'll cost you
by the Edmunds Experts
7/22/2021
What is the Macan?

The 911 represents Porsche's undying commitment to sports cars, while the Taycan is the bold leap into the electrified future. But it's really the automaker's SUV lineup that keeps the lights on in Stuttgart. That's a lot of pressure for just two vehicles — the compact Porsche Macan reviewed here and the midsize Cayenne — to bear, so each has to be superlative to keep buyers coming through dealership doors.

Not surprisingly, Porsche's crossovers are up to the challenge, delivering exceptional handling and performance relative to the competition. Even so, the automaker is not one to rest on its laurels. This year's Porsche Macan gets its second significant refresh since its 2015 introduction, and although 2015 was a long time ago, we expect the 2022 Macan to maintain its place near the head of its highly competitive class.

What's under the Macan's hood?

One major reason we're eyeing the 2022 Porsche Macan is that each trim level is more powerful than last year's model. The base Macan's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine now makes 261 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque — 13 hp and 22 lb-ft more than the 2021 Macan. With the Sport Chrono package, which includes launch control, Porsche says the Macan accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds, or 0.3 second quicker than a comparable 2021 version.

The turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 from last year's Macan S is gone from the lineup entirely, so S buyers now enjoy the turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 that previously drove the next-level GTS. Boasting 375 hp and 383 lb-ft, the 2022 Macan S gets a boost of 27 hp and 29 lb-ft compared to its predecessor. Porsche says the replacement engine is good for a 0-60 mph sprint of 4.4 seconds.

At the top of the performance heap is the Macan GTS, which enjoys the uprated 2.9-liter V6 from last year's discontinued Macan Turbo. With 434 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, Porsche claims the Macan GTS can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds. The GTS also enjoys some of the old Turbo's add-ons, such as upgraded sport brakes. The newly available GTS Sport package bundles some of the most popular go-fast bits — including the Sport Chrono package, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and summer performance tires — in addition to sporty faux-suede trimmings and carbon-fiber veneers on the inside.

Unfortunately, the upgrades aren't free. While the base Macan is only slightly more expensive than last year's equivalent, the S and GTS are more expensive than their 2021 counterparts. The 2022 Macan S starts between the 2021 S and GTS pricewise, while the 2022 Macan GTS' price tag is between those of the 2021 GTS and Turbo models.

How's the Macan's interior?

The 2021 Macan was the last vehicle in Porsche's lineup to feature the waterfall-of-hard-buttons center console design. This year, the Macan adopts Porsche's newest design philosophy, which might be described as "waterfall-of-haptic-buttons." While we don't generally prefer a haptic touch panel to actual buttons, Porsche now at least groups the controls in logical clusters. As a plus, you also won't have a sea of blank buttons if you don't check every option box. Also on deck are a selection of new steering wheels taken from the 911 portfolio and a lower-profile transmission shifter.

EdmundsEdmunds says

Each 2022 Porsche Macan is more powerful than its 2021 counterpart, but the price is bumped to match. Still, the Macan is one of the finest small crossovers on the market, and performance enthusiasts might not accept any substitutes.

