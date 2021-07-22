The 911 represents Porsche's undying commitment to sports cars, while the Taycan is the bold leap into the electrified future. But it's really the automaker's SUV lineup that keeps the lights on in Stuttgart. That's a lot of pressure for just two vehicles — the compact Porsche Macan reviewed here and the midsize Cayenne — to bear, so each has to be superlative to keep buyers coming through dealership doors.
2022 Porsche Macan
- Base four-cylinder is more powerful than last year
- Macan S gets last year's GTS engine, and GTS gets last year's Turbo engine
- Turbo trim is no more
- Revised interior with a new center stack design
- Part of the first Macan generation introduced in 2015
One major reason we're eyeing the 2022 Porsche Macan is that each trim level is more powerful than last year's model. The base Macan's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine now makes 261 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque — 13 hp and 22 lb-ft more than the 2021 Macan. With the Sport Chrono package, which includes launch control, Porsche says the Macan accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds, or 0.3 second quicker than a comparable 2021 version.
The 2021 Macan was the last vehicle in Porsche's lineup to feature the waterfall-of-hard-buttons center console design. This year, the Macan adopts Porsche's newest design philosophy, which might be described as "waterfall-of-haptic-buttons." While we don't generally prefer a haptic touch panel to actual buttons, Porsche now at least groups the controls in logical clusters. As a plus, you also won't have a sea of blank buttons if you don't check every option box. Also on deck are a selection of new steering wheels taken from the 911 portfolio and a lower-profile transmission shifter.
Each 2022 Porsche Macan is more powerful than its 2021 counterpart, but the price is bumped to match. Still, the Macan is one of the finest small crossovers on the market, and performance enthusiasts might not accept any substitutes.
