2015 Porsche Macan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spirited performance even in base trim
  • athletic and engaging to drive
  • comfortable and quiet ride
  • highly customizable.
  • Expensive for its class
  • less rear seat/cargo space than some rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Just like the Cayenne before it, the 2015 Porsche Macan should be a hit with luxury crossover shoppers, as it offers similar performance in a smaller, sportier package.

Vehicle overview

Given the great success Porsche has had with its midsize Cayenne crossover SUV, it was just a matter of time before the company expanded the family with a compact crossover offering. But just because it's smaller and less expensive doesn't mean the 2015 Porsche Macan is any less worthy of that iconic crest-shaped hood emblem. Make no mistake, the new Macan comes packed with the speed, handling and engaging driving character one would rightfully expect from the maker of the 911 and Cayenne.

Although it shares some components with the 2015 Audi Q5, the 2015 Porsche Macan (pronounced "Ma-cahn") has its own engines, suspension design and, of course, styling. Furthermore, Porsche has engineered it to drive more like a rear-wheel-drive performance car than most premium-brand crossovers. The Macan's standard all-wheel-drive system normally directs most of the engine's power to the rear wheels, and that power is only redirected to the front wheels when needed to maintain traction.

That power is generated by one of two available V6 engines. For the Macan S, there's a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 rated at 340 horsepower. On the Macan Turbo, a turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 uncorks 400 hp, which is far and away the most power you'll find in a small luxury crossover SUV. Either way, you get a quick-shifting automated manual transmission as standard (Porsche's PDK), just like on the automaker's sports cars. Porsche has also readied the Macan with a sport-tuned suspension and optional features not often found in this class, such as grippy summer-rated performance tires, an adaptive suspension and a torque-vectoring rear differential -- all of which benefit its handling abilities around turns. There's also an optional air suspension that can be used to raise the Macan's ride height to 9.1 inches, thereby bolstering this crossover's capability on dirt trails.

Hardware like this doesn't come cheap, of course, so it shouldn't come as much surprise that the Macan costs more than other compact luxury crossover SUVs. And that's just the base price -- it's easy to boost the bottom line another 30 percent just on optional equipment. The Porsche's closest competitor is the 2015 Audi SQ5, which has a 354-hp supercharged V6 and a similar starting price to the Macan S. Meanwhile, the less costly 2015 BMW X3 is still pretty sporty and arguably a better value, plus it offers more cargo space with the rear seats in use. The 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is another alternative, though its tighter rear quarters and smaller cargo capacity are notable drawbacks.

These are all fine choices. But if you desire the utmost performance from your small crossover luxury SUV, the 2015 Porsche Macan is your best bet in this crowd.

2015 Porsche Macan models

The 2015 Porsche Macan is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV available in base S and higher-performance Turbo trim levels.

Standard equipment on the S includes 19-inch wheels, a power liftgate, power/heated sideview mirrors, auto engine stop-start, active bi-xenon headlights, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, full power accessories, leather/simulated suede upholstery, eight-way power front seats with memory settings, 40/20/40-split-folding rear seats, Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen and an 11-speaker audio system with CD player and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Macan Turbo adds a more powerful engine, adaptive suspension dampers, unique 19-inch wheels, unique front/rear fascias, LED foglights, full leather upholstery, Alcantara headliner, aluminum accents, 18-way power front sport seats with memory settings, heated front seats, a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system (also adds satellite radio and HD radio) and a navigation system.

Some of the features of the Turbo are available on the S as options. Other options (some of which are grouped into packages and are dependent on trim level) include 20- or 21-inch wheels, summer performance tires, variable torque vectoring (Porsche Torque Vectoring) for the rear wheels, an adaptive air suspension, body side skirts, skid plates, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors (with or without a rearview camera), auto-dimming mirrors, adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, and keyless ignition and entry. Inside, Porsche offers triple-zone climate control, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, full leather upholstery, 14-way or 18-way power front seats, ventilated front seats, smartphone app integration (Aha Radio), a 16-speaker Burmester audio system, voice-command functionality and adaptive cruise control. There's also a Sport Chrono package (featuring a dash-top stopwatch, a launch-control feature and selectable sport calibrations for the engine, suspension and transmission) and an "electronic logbook" that automatically records various driving data for subsequent analysis on your computer. Finally, Porsche offers a dizzying array of available color-matched and leather-swathed interior trim pieces.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Porsche Macan is an all-new compact luxury crossover SUV.

Performance & mpg

The Macan S is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 340 hp and 339 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automated manual transmission (PDK) sends the power to all four wheels. At our test track, a Macan S sprinted to 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds. This is quicker than most other compact luxury crossover SUVs. Automatic engine stop-start is standard.

The Macan Turbo is ably propelled by a bigger turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 engine with 400 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. The Turbo also has the seven-speed transmission and all-wheel drive. Again with our instrumented testing, we recorded a launch-controlled 0-60 time of 4.4 seconds, which makes the Macan Turbo the undisputed quickest compact crossover you can buy.

The Macan's EPA estimates rate the two engines' fuel economy identically at 19 mpg combined (17 city/23 highway). Driven over Edmunds' 120-mile evaluation route, the base S returned 20 mpg and the Turbo managed a respectable 22 mpg. Our seat-of-the-pants reasoning for the higher-output Macan eking out slightly better mileage is that the engine didn't have to work as hard to maintain the same pace.

Hauling your Cayman to track days with your Macan seems feasible, too. Properly equipped, the Macan is rated to tow up to 5,291 pounds.

Safety

The 2015 Macan comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a knee airbag for each front passenger. Optional safety features include front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, frontal collision warning and mitigation system (with automatic braking), blind spot monitoring, and lane departure warning and keeping assist.

In simulated panic stops from 60 mph, Edmunds recorded distances of 121 and 120 feet for the Macan S and Macan Turbo, respectively. Both of these test vehicles were equipped with all-season tires (not high-performance summer tires), which contributed to the average distances for compact crossovers.

Driving

The turbo 3.0-liter V6 in the base 2015 Porsche Macan S pulls with plenty of gusto, and the lightning-quick shifts from the PDK transmission don't hurt a bit. Adding to the grin factor is the aggressive but not overbearing exhaust note. Predictably, the 400-hp Turbo model feels quicker and livelier, but we find it hard to justify the price when the base Macan S is already so rewarding and quick.

The Macan's steering doesn't communicate about what the front tires are doing nearly as well as what you get from a 911 or Cayman, but this crossover is still a blast to drive around turns. Grip is plentiful, and the Macan changes direction with confidence and poise. The all-wheel drive also lets you put down the power easily. If you want the full effect and don't require all-season tires, we would highly recommend the summer tires for their added grip.

Thankfully, this impressive handling capability doesn't translate to a stiff-legged ride over bumps and ruts. Indeed, the Macan is quite comfortable and quiet over just about any road surface, something that cannot be said of all similarly athletic SUVs at any price. We even prefer the base suspension setup over the optional air suspension. It's that good.

Interior

The Macan's cabin reflects modern Porsche design themes with triple dials for the instruments, a flat dash top and a center console that looks as if it belongs in a Learjet. Although there are many buttons in here, it doesn't take long to acclimate to them thanks to a logical system-grouped layout. This is also an exceptionally well-crafted cabin, and the interior materials have an upscale look and feel.

The cockpit-style layout provides a seating position well suited to spirited driving, and the steering wheel takes inspiration from the company's exotic 918 Spyder sports car. And, as we've come to expect from Porsche, even the base seats are exceptionally well contoured and afford long-haul comfort as well as reassuring side-to-side support for more spirited roads. There's a price to pay, however, for this overtly sporty ambience, as the Macan gives away some cargo and rear passenger space to its rivals. With the rear seats in use, the Macan's cargo capacity is 17.7 cubic feet, about 10 cubes shy of the SQ5 and X3. Fold them down and you'll have 53.0 cubes, a little less than those two rivals but still better than what you'll get in an Evoque.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Porsche Macan.

5(92%)
4(8%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best handling SUV on the market still going strong
Sam Suen,06/13/2016
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
It might cost a bit more than the competition but its worth every penny. My wife thinks it is luxurious and quiet. My kids think its the most comfortable car we owned and my main attraction to the car is its performance and handling. What kind of black magic is this?! Porsche tunes their base suspension so well that you will be wasting money on PASM or air suspension. You won't need it unless you are chasing seconds on a race track. The S makes plenty power so I wouldn't bother going with the TURBO unless you want to drag race someone all the time. I would recommend getting at least the BOSE stereo upgrade as the base unit sounds horrible. I would also recommend getting the sport seat for its superior support and comfort. If you keep disciplined and not get tempted by all those other options, you can get it at a reasonable price. I have achieved 29 MPG on the highway at 65 MPH for a 30 minutes stretch. But it is so much fun getting on the gas and listen to the exhaust pop with the gear change. The PDK is nothing short of phenomenal. Your real life mileage will be closer to 20 MPG. Three years in, the car is still a delight. A few recalls have not made any difference to my enjoyment. No unbecoming rattles and shakes. Still have plenty treads on tires and brakes are good for more miles. The Porsche dealers’ pricing for service has gone off the deep end, going from a reasonable $300 for the first service to $1600 for the 30k service. That is basically an oil change and new plugs. Thankfully nothing a local garage cannot handle for a fraction of the cost. The only dilemma I face is what to replace it with when I sell it. June 2018 update. Dealer has learned the errors of its ways. Whole Service department has be reorganized. Offering service specials to get its customers back. Front tires still have 4/32 and rears 6/32. Will replace after the summer. Everything still working well. Still don't see anything in the market which could be a worthwhile replacement. December 2019 update. Tires replaced September 18 with same brand as they lasted 38k miles, not bad at all for an SUV. Brakes replaced ar 40k miles. PDK fluids and filters also changed. Car has been super reliable. Everything still works. The market has finally caught up. Newer models have more technology. Everyone has made their SUV faster and better. The last five years has been trouble free with this vehicle. It handled city highways and winding roads with aplomb. I could probably drive it for another five without breaking a sweat. However, my needs have changed and I no longer need an SUV. The SUV craze gripping the country is making some beloved sedans disappear. I finally traded the Macan S in for a sports sedan. Best get one before those are gone.
Best of Both Worlds: Sports Car and Space
Robliski,10/02/2015
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
After owning a Mercedes Benz ML 500 for 6 years, I decided it was time to change. Since we were sort of out of the woods (no more strollers and other junk that the parent of a baby or toddler has to carry around), we were willing to downsize a little bit. We test drove the new ML which was more of the same with a few more bells and whistles and knew that we wanted something different. Something unique. Test drove the Maserati Ghibli and it was very nice but we did not consider buying it; it would have to have been a lease. Considered buying a Porsche Panamera. Test drove the Panamera and I loved the PDK (Porsche Dupple Kupplung; double clutch) transmission. Very smooth, quick, and responsive gear changes. But the Panamera felt like a boat and the standard 6 cylinder did not have enough juice. I read about Macan and began to really research it and decided to take one for a test drive at work and I was sold on the spot. I had just bought a 911 at that time and the Macan felt like a 4 door 911. Took the wife to the dealership for a test drive and she loved it as well. I also test drove the Cayenne. The Cayenne felt more like the ML - felt heavy and wasn't peppy. We ordered the Macan around Holloween and got it March of this year. After 6 months of ownership I cannot find a single flaw with the car. It is amazing in every way. It is very responsive and agile. It handles really well. The PDK transmission is very smooth and shifts great and has real paddle shifters instead of those terrible buttons. Switch it into sport mode and the transmission shifts are even quicker and the entire responsiveness of the car is even better. I truely feel like this car is a 4 door 911. There is also plenty of space for luggage for those trips to the beach and/or for going out of town. I've heard some complaints about the rear seat knee room, but everything has a price in my opinion and there has to be a compromise somewhere between sportiness and space which in concept are opposing principles.
Sport Sedan in an SUV Body
Tom,01/13/2016
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
I had mixed feelings about buying this car because I had a Lexus RX400h with 105,000 miles on it that was still a perfectly good car. I didn't need a new car, however I was so tired of driving the Lexus. And the difference in driving pleasure of the Porsche vs. Lexus is night and day. The Porsche is an SUV that is actually fun to drive. Great handling and acceleration. And while the Lexus was comfortable, the Porsche feels much more special with higher quality fit and finish. I'm partial to Porsche's based on currently owning a Boxster S and having 911's in the past. The Macan is very bit a Porsche. I also test drove the new Volvo XC90 and BMW X5 before deciding on the Macan S. Both have interiors just as nice as the Macan, and in fact I liked the Volvo interior the best. However neither came close to the driving performance and feel of the Macan S. An update: my Macan S now has 41,000 miles on it. It has been rock solid reliable, and continues to be a joy to drive. I also never get tired of how good the engine sounds. However this is an expensive car to maintain. Tires, brakes, transmission service, and spark plugs replaced at 40k miles - Several thousand dollars!
The 911 SUV
george toccalino,11/11/2017
Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
Fun to drive SUV:very close to handling like a 911 in the sport plus mode,A great handling and driving car ;however interior space is small for a SUV;however it has all the space that I really need .Durability is questionable for a 95000.00 vehicle.At 75000 miles the transmission had to be replaced;even though it was far out of my 50000 mile warranty; Porsche covered the replacement 100%. I also had to replace the valve cover gaskets,at this time. I normally try to drive my Porsche vehicles 150000 to 160000 miles before I sell it or trade it ;however I'm a little nervous about the future dependability of this one;therefore I ordered a 2018 Macon GTS and will off this one at 85000 miles.
See all 25 reviews of the 2015 Porsche Macan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
340 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
400 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Porsche Macan features & specs

More about the 2015 Porsche Macan
More About This Model

Porsche considers its 2015 Macan a new kind of compact SUV: the first truly sporty model in the class. Various other luxury brands might suggest otherwise, but there's no doubting Porsche's efforts to provide the Macan with sporting credentials.

It offers a choice of two powerful engines along with a silhouette that's lower and sleeker than those of its rival SUVs. It also has a muscularity that's clearly inspired by both its bigger Porsche Cayenne brother and the sporty 911 coupe, too.

Porsche also says that the Macan's suspension has been developed to provide the driving experience of a sports car. It's a bold claim given that the company's 911 is considered the quintessential sports car. But then again, who better to create the sportiest SUV on record?

2015 Porsche Macan

What Does the Macan Compete With?
The Macan's closest rivals are the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Land Rover's Range Rover Evoque. At 184.3 inches long, the Macan is slightly longer than both the Audi Q5 and BMW X3, and considerably longer than the Range Rover Evoque. In terms of wheelbase, however, the Q5, X3 and Macan are almost identical in size, while the Evoque comes in about half a foot shorter between the wheels.

That the Macan and the Q5 are so close in size is no accident. Both brands are owned by Volkswagen, so the two vehicles share some common parts underneath. Porsche is quick to point out that 75 percent of the Macan's parts are new or revised. The key difference between the two is the fact that Porsche engineered the Macan to provide a sportier drive, but not at the expense of practicality. It offers as much cabin space as the Q5, almost as big a cargo area and a generous array of convenience features as standard.

Although both the Macan and the Audi Q5 provide all-wheel drive, the systems are of differing designs and the Porsche's is set up to provide the characteristics of a sporty rear-wheel-drive car. It does this by channeling nearly all of the engine's power to the rear wheels unless wheel slip is detected, in which case more torque will be sent to the front wheels as required.

2015 Porsche Macan

How Does It Measure Up?
When it comes to power and performance, the Macan has no peers in its class. It offers a choice of two V6 engines, both of which are turbocharged even though only the top model is called the Macan Turbo.

In the base Macan S, the twin-turbo V6 displaces 3.0 liters and is rated at 335 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. The Macan Turbo gets a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 that bumps output to 394 hp and 369 lb-ft. Both engines are equipped with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Porsche has yet to publish EPA numbers for the Macan.

With a base price of $50,895, the Macan S is considerably more expensive than the $44,400 Audi Q5 or the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque that starts at $42,000.

Is This Really the Sports Car of SUVs?
As promised, Porsche's baby SUV delivers one of the most dynamic drives of this breed, but at least as important is that it provides this with real civility. Its ride quality is comfortable over bumpy roads, particularly if the adjustable air suspension is fitted. It's quiet at speed, too, an ambience that stems from a well-crafted cabin constructed from upscale materials.

2015 Porsche Macan

Minuses include slightly clunky gearchanges at lower speeds when it's in Sport mode. We also noticed that at very high speeds, there's some wind noise around the front pillars.

The base Macan S pulls with pleasingly consistent vigor, its engine's smoothness heightened by the slick-shifting transmission whose gearchanges are best confirmed by the subtle but satisfying "blats" from the Porsche's twin exhausts. It's a strong, capable setup, but the Turbo is noticeably livelier in terms of its feel and sound. According to Porsche, the Macan S accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds, while the Turbo needs only 4.6 seconds to reach the same speed.

Overall, it's a better drive than the less expensive Range Rover Evoque, while keen drivers will find it more engaging than Audi's slightly cheaper Q5. That said, the Macan is no substitute for a real sports car even with the bigger engine and most aggressive suspension setup.

2015 Porsche Macan

How Does the Interior Look and Feel?
If you're familiar with modern Porsche interior design, the Macan won't surprise you with its look and feel. While not identical to the larger Cayenne, the Macan features the same triple-dial instrumentation, flat-topped dashboard and a strikingly busy-looking center console. It looks busy because it carries as many as 36 buttons and controls if fully optioned. It doesn't take long to understand their functions because they're logically laid out, but stabbing the right one at speed can be a challenge.

Porsche says it wanted sports car sensations from this compact SUV and has provided a cockpit to match. The tachometer is the most dominant gauge in the instrument panel and the seating position is well-suited to spirited driving. Not many are likely to notice, but its steering wheel design was inspired by Porsche's exotic 918 Spyder sports car.

Despite the sporting nature of the cockpit, the overwhelming impression is of a well-made, convenient and reasonably spacious interior. The rear seats are a bit on the tight side and the cargo space isn't vast, but such is the case with most of the Macan's competitors.

Has It Created a New Category?
As impressive as it is, the Macan isn't quite as groundbreaking as Porsche would like you to believe. It feels more capable than most of its competitors in terms of performance, but we expected that. After all, the larger Porsche Cayenne is already an impressive performer when it comes to SUVs, so it stands to reason that a smaller version of it would be even better.

That said, there's nothing holding the Macan back from becoming a dominant force in its segment. It has the looks, the performance and the luxurious feel that luxury buyers are looking for, along with enough practicality to make it useful as a daily driver. It probably won't deliver great mileage and its backseats are a little tight, but if those are holding you back, this isn't the SUV for you.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2015 Porsche Macan Overview

The Used 2015 Porsche Macan is offered in the following submodels: Macan SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), and Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 7AM).

