Used 2016 Porsche Macan Consumer Reviews

Its a Porsche, and worthy of the name GK , 09/16/2018 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful Fantastic acceleration, incredible handling and a taut ride. This is a fast sports car with a hatch. I have always loved a hatchback, allows easy access, and makes the usually useless backseat into a utility vehicle. This car does everything well, has a million well-thought out features, and is a rocket on the road. It corners without slowing down, and handles like nothing I've ever driven. It ain't cheap, but I purchased a 2016 S with lots of features that someone else paid for, and it only had 13k miles on it. You can't tell the difference between it and a 2018, and I paid under 50K. Its like a brand new car. But beware, I lost the transfer case, which is chronic on this vehicle, but the $7000. repair was covered under the warranty, and now it drives like new. They replaced it in 3 days without a penny out of pocket. But I was told this happens rather often, but a lot more so with the Cayenne. The one thing about Porsche you never hear is that they are second only to Lexus in reliability, and are tops in resale for SUVs. The most fun car you will ever drive !! UPDATE: The power and acceleration can be dampened by having multiple people in the car. Just someone in the passenger seat is enough to feel the difference with a 340 HP engine. And after owning this car for 18 months and having replaced 2 transfer cases @ $7,000 each (covered under warranty) and seeing my resale value drop $20,000 the first year, I'd have to say that value is questionable. Does it blow away other SUV's on paper ? Definitely yes, but $2,200. to replace 2 sets of brakes after just 27,000 miles and $350. oil changes can make your wallet feel the pinch, and it also begs the question, now that the warranty is up, what's next ? A fantastic car that is rather expensive to operate as a daily driver. Losing 40% of the resale value in a single year on a used car is shocking. The driving dynamics and the joy of driving it will be very hard to replace, but this isn't Lexus reliability or resale. I had my LS 430 for 10 years, and basically only changed the oil & tires. And the resale value didn't drop $15,000 in 10 years. It simply changes the game when the specter of large repair bills is in the mix.

Buy One Buy Two Inka , 06/01/2016 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I drive a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8....470 hp Hemi a blast to drive.....right up until I bought my wife a Macan S. I trimmed it out to my liking so suffice it to say it's a bad azz all around vehicle. The power is plenty, the handling is insane and I love the look of this car....Agate gray with black wheels. When I have a choice to take a car out it is now always the Macan.....always. The Jeep is 4 years old now and guess what I did? I ordered a Macan Turbo for me. 120 more days and I'll have no more envy issues. I looked at the GLE 63S and other bigger Performance SUV's but afer a year of looking I was afraid whatever I Bought wouldn't equal the Macan. Why fight it? If I hear one more time the Macan is the baby brother to the Cayenne I'm gonna lose it. The Cayenne to the Macan is like a Cessna to a Gulfstream. Please.

One of the best SUV's on the market David , 08/02/2017 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is one of the best SUV's you can buy at the 52-55K price point. Performance wise, it feels like you driving an larger sports car. Acceleration is on point, and handling is very tight for a car this size. When you hit the brakes you feel it. Aesthetically the outside of the car is beautiful, with curves and design that make it look very elegant and sporty. It looks like a traditional Porsche. Personally I'm not a fan of the interior, the cockpit layout of the buttons is too much for me and makes it feel like your in a 747. Also not a fan of the navigation system, but if Porsche is able to incorporate the new nav systems they have for the 718 for newer editions then that problem is solved. Overall great car, would take this over a BMW X4 any day.

When performance meets luxury, beauty & co Girish Gudla , 11/01/2015 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 11 of 14 people found this review helpful For me, this is one of those beautiful looking cars with Porsche's classic design elements and luxury embedded. Performance is the soul of this car with amazing braking & acceleration. Pros: Luxurious, sound of the exhaust pipes, performance, good options which cover most of the use-cases & requirements, leather seats, panoramic roof, PDLS(this is a worth feature) Cons: the infotainment system looks pretty old though when compared to Audi/BMW. Expensive options which adds significant cost to the final price. Mileage is not great(340hp V6 engine). Rear seats leg room is not super great.