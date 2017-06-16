This car is very quiet, has excellent acceleration and handles like the Cayman (which I also own). This car replaced a 2017 Mercedes GL250 which I regret purchasing. Front seat comfort is exceptionally comfortable even for my 6’7” neighbor that went for a test drive (however, you wouldn’t want to be sitting in the rear seat behind him). Update 9-30-18: I now have more than 13,000 miles on the Macan, which is primarily used for business. I have not had any issues with the car whatsoever. Even though it’s the base model, the acceleration on the highway for passing is still impressive. Throttle response and grip from a standing start is excellent compliments in part to the all wheel drive. In contrast, the Mercedes GLA 250 was downright annoying; it required careful pressure on the throttle to avoid spinning the front tires and once in motion, the throttle steer was terrible. Porsche exceptional engineering eliminates these annoying factors. July of this year we took one of the grandkids with us on a road trip to the smoky mountains in North Carolina for a wedding. The car had plenty of room even with the plug in refrigerator in the back. Handling on the mountain roads, with a somewhat heavier load than normal, was superb. The 12 hour drive was very comfortable. We both love the seats and interior design. The lane change assist eliminates the blind spot and makes driving much safer and easier. The lane keep assist is something we both could live without, but when active, it’s a rather subtle sound so we’ve just learned to keep it on. I’ve had a few clients mention that “business must be good” when I arrive in the Porsche. My response is usually “don’t let the badge fool you, it’s cheaper than some pick up trucks.” Service: The 10k mile service at Champion Porsche is a pleasure and a striking difference from Pompano Beach Mercedes dealer across the street, which is terrible ( even the service manager doesn’t return calls). What I don’t like- I bought the factory roof racks (which I only install if I need to haul large items) and although they are easy to install and remove, they add considerable wind noise. Update April 1st 2019: The car now has more than 25,000 miles after 13 months. The enjoyment continues. My wife and I both love the handling and comfort of this car. In fact in February, we went to the Porsche 48 hours club race in Sebring; and instead of entering out Cayman in the autocross, we decided to run the Macan. Our goal was simple. We just wanted to see how well the car handled driving fast in a safe autocross environment. Again the Macan surprised both of us with its exceptional handling. At the end of the day we won first place in men’s and ladies stock class. And we drove faster than some 911’s, Caymans and too! The 20K mile service was about $1200.00 or so, which we expected, but could surprise a first time Porsche owner. That included all of the factory recommended service including windshield wipers. The tire wear is very good with no unusual wear. What we don’t like- the rear window and lift gate seems to collect more dust and dirt than other cars. The lift gate can sometimes be finicky when closing with the push buttons (one button closes the gate without locking and the other closes and locks the car). We learned the hard way to watch and make sure it closes all the way before driving away. Update 4-2-20 I now have about 44,650 miles on the Macan. No mechanical issues whatsoever. I did notice however after the 40k mile service the PDK transmission shifted smoother (they changed the transmission fluid) I had to install two new rear tires as a result of nails and I’m on the third windscreen. Road debris (I’m on the interstate highways often) caused cracks. I still love this little SUV.

