Estimated values
2016 Porsche Macan Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,592
|$40,271
|$42,048
|Clean
|$37,460
|$39,074
|$40,753
|Average
|$35,196
|$36,679
|$38,164
|Rough
|$32,932
|$34,285
|$35,574
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Macan S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,853
|$29,720
|$31,662
|Clean
|$27,036
|$28,837
|$30,687
|Average
|$25,402
|$27,070
|$28,737
|Rough
|$23,768
|$25,303
|$26,787