Used 2005 Porsche Cayenne Consumer Reviews
Loved this car for 4 years and then...
I absolutely loved everything about my Cayenne GTS and have been thrilled with it, until this weekend. On a ski trip to Mammoth from LA the transmission has gotten stuck in low range. It wont move up to give me a limited differential and it wont move down to road mode. If I try the 307 mile journey home I have to do it at 50mph. I googled the issue and now find that its a common problem. Porsche roadside assistance is coming tomorrow to get it but wont tow it back to LA only to Fresno. Porsche have totally let ,me down.
2005 Porsche Cayenne 6 Cyl. Review
My Porsche Cayenns is an awesome SUV, I have the 6 cylinder model and would love to try the turbo. Make sure your Cayenne has the best headlights made. I'm very disappointed in the standard headlights. This is not a very large SUV, the interior room is only fair. Keep in mind if you look to go off road that the stock tires are not designed for it. My final conclusion is that this is a 911 with a SUV Body. It is a lot of fun to drive!
Great performance, poor reliability
This SUV is a dream to drive. The handling is superb and the feeling of comfort and security are incredible. However, I had to: 1. Reprogram the software several times, 2. Replace a solenoid in the transmission (hard painful "clunk" when decelerating), 3. Replace crankshaft because of defective rubber housing, 4. cheap plastic parts in the interior keep braking at minor touch, 5. PCM2 system screen went bad after 60,000 miles. According to the dealer and my mechanic, all of the above problems seem to be common for the 2005 model. I hope that Porsche is listening. Would I buy another Cayenne again? Absolutely yes. The pleasure of driving one far exceeds the pain of repairing it.
Ultimate Sport "Utility" Vehicle
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo is the ultimate "utility" vehicle, being extremely capable on the road, offering good performance off-road, a good towing capacity of 7,700 lbs., and feeling good doing it all. Nothing else really compares to it. If you are not planning on taking advantage of this superb technology, I would suggest getting a BMW X5, Lexus RX350, or an Audi Q7. Most SUV owners never tow or take the vehicle off road, so save your money and shop elsewhere. Also, the Cayenne Turbo is equipped with high performance, soft Pirelli tires that wear quickly...something the customer needs to understand.
The Ultimate SUV
I purchased a used but untitled Porsche Cayenne Turbo about 8 months ago. I have put approximately 10,000 miles on it (it previously had 5,000). It has had absolutely no problems. Its acceleration and handling are on par with most sport cars. Its off-road handling is also excellent. The adjustable ride height is a must if you plan to do any significant off-road driving. However, this option also improves daily driving, allowing you to set a fairly low, more car-like ride height.
Sponsored cars related to the Cayenne
Related Used 2005 Porsche Cayenne info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan