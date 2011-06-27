Used 2005 Porsche Cayenne Consumer Reviews

Loved this car for 4 years and then... roy_taylor , 01/23/2012 51 of 54 people found this review helpful I absolutely loved everything about my Cayenne GTS and have been thrilled with it, until this weekend. On a ski trip to Mammoth from LA the transmission has gotten stuck in low range. It wont move up to give me a limited differential and it wont move down to road mode. If I try the 307 mile journey home I have to do it at 50mph. I googled the issue and now find that its a common problem. Porsche roadside assistance is coming tomorrow to get it but wont tow it back to LA only to Fresno. Porsche have totally let ,me down. Report Abuse

2005 Porsche Cayenne 6 Cyl. Review Greg Wolfner , 12/12/2004 31 of 34 people found this review helpful My Porsche Cayenns is an awesome SUV, I have the 6 cylinder model and would love to try the turbo. Make sure your Cayenne has the best headlights made. I'm very disappointed in the standard headlights. This is not a very large SUV, the interior room is only fair. Keep in mind if you look to go off road that the stock tires are not designed for it. My final conclusion is that this is a 911 with a SUV Body. It is a lot of fun to drive! Report Abuse

Great performance, poor reliability Gustavo , 09/26/2009 20 of 23 people found this review helpful This SUV is a dream to drive. The handling is superb and the feeling of comfort and security are incredible. However, I had to: 1. Reprogram the software several times, 2. Replace a solenoid in the transmission (hard painful "clunk" when decelerating), 3. Replace crankshaft because of defective rubber housing, 4. cheap plastic parts in the interior keep braking at minor touch, 5. PCM2 system screen went bad after 60,000 miles. According to the dealer and my mechanic, all of the above problems seem to be common for the 2005 model. I hope that Porsche is listening. Would I buy another Cayenne again? Absolutely yes. The pleasure of driving one far exceeds the pain of repairing it. Report Abuse

Ultimate Sport "Utility" Vehicle Ethan , 12/17/2006 15 of 17 people found this review helpful The Porsche Cayenne Turbo is the ultimate "utility" vehicle, being extremely capable on the road, offering good performance off-road, a good towing capacity of 7,700 lbs., and feeling good doing it all. Nothing else really compares to it. If you are not planning on taking advantage of this superb technology, I would suggest getting a BMW X5, Lexus RX350, or an Audi Q7. Most SUV owners never tow or take the vehicle off road, so save your money and shop elsewhere. Also, the Cayenne Turbo is equipped with high performance, soft Pirelli tires that wear quickly...something the customer needs to understand. Report Abuse