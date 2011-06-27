  1. Home
Used 2005 Porsche Cayenne Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,100
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,100
Torque229 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower247 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,100
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,100
72 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,100
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
beverage cooleryes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,100
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,100
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,100
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,100
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,100
Front track65.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4762 lbs.
Gross weight6493 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.38 cd.
Angle of approach29.1 degrees
Maximum payload1731 lbs.
Angle of departure25.7 degrees
Length188.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height66.9 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track65.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,100
Exterior Colors
  • Prosecco Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Sand White
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Metallic
  • Jarama Beige Metallic
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Dark Sea Blue
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Carmon Red Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Stone Grey/Steel
  • Havanna/Sand Beige
  • Stone/Steel Grey
  • Black
  • Palm Green
  • Black
  • Palm Green
  • Havanna/Sand Beige
  • Sand Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,100
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
