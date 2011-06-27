Estimated values
2005 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic AWD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,932
|$4,610
|$4,978
|Clean
|$3,636
|$4,260
|$4,598
|Average
|$3,044
|$3,560
|$3,838
|Rough
|$2,453
|$2,859
|$3,079
Estimated values
2005 Porsche Cayenne AWD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,547
|$4,756
|$5,410
|Clean
|$3,280
|$4,395
|$4,997
|Average
|$2,746
|$3,672
|$4,171
|Rough
|$2,213
|$2,949
|$3,346
Estimated values
2005 Porsche Cayenne Turbo AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,951
|$11,172
|$12,913
|Clean
|$7,353
|$10,323
|$11,928
|Average
|$6,156
|$8,626
|$9,957
|Rough
|$4,960
|$6,928
|$7,985
Estimated values
2005 Porsche Cayenne S AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,008
|$6,769
|$7,722
|Clean
|$4,632
|$6,255
|$7,132
|Average
|$3,878
|$5,226
|$5,954
|Rough
|$3,124
|$4,198
|$4,775