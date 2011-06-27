Vehicle overview

Making inexpensive and practical transportation cool is not an easy task, somewhat akin to asking the president of a high school math club to get freaky at a hip-hop dance club. But unlike President Poindexter, though, the 2008 Pontiac Vibe manages to be both smart and edgy at the same time.

When it debuted five years ago, the Vibe was one of the first entries in the tall, sport compact wagon segment. Combining SUV, minivan and compact sport sedan themes, it featured qualities such as an elevated driving position, generous passenger room, a versatile cargo area and sporty design. Impressive fuel economy along with an easy-to-handle price tag furthered this Pontiac's allure.

The Vibe also benefited from good family genes. A platform twin to the Toyota Matrix, the Vibe's running gear and most of its cabin design is from Toyota, which bodes well for long-term reliability and durability. The exterior styling is where the two differ, and to our eyes the Vibe is the more handsome of the two with its chiseled lines and distinctive trademark grille as opposed to the Matrix's bland nose and bulbous body.

Being shorter than the typical compact sedan, the Vibe is a snap to parallel park and maneuver in tight spots. Also driver-friendly is the "command of the road" view out the windshield afforded by this Pontiac's taller seating design. The upward architecture with its elevated seating makes for a spacious cabin, especially for rear-seat passengers. The cargo area is versatile too, with a plastic load floor that can be quickly wiped clean, along with a fold-flat front passenger seat that allows long items to be carried inside.

Though the 2008 Pontiac Vibe is now one of the oldest compact wagons in terms of design, we feel it's still a good choice. Rivals such as the Chevrolet HHR, Dodge Caliber, Mazda 3 and Scion xB share many of the Vibe's attributes, most notably remarkable space-efficiency. All have their strengths -- the Chevy boasts cool retro styling, the Caliber offers all-wheel drive, the Mazda is known for its sporty handling and the redesigned Scion has edgy youth appeal -- but the Vibe makes no apologies here. Even now, in the twilight of its lifecycle, the 2008 Pontiac Vibe offers an appealing mix of practicality, affordability and fun.