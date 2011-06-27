Close

AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida

Preferred Package Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Smokers Package 1Sa Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Cruise Control; Electronic With Set And Resume Speed Cyber Cloth Seat Trim Engine; 1.8L Vvt-I 4-Cylinder Mirror; Inside Rearview Manual Day/Night With Dual Reading Lights Seats; Front Bucket Solid Paint Tires; P205/55R16 All-Season; Blackwall Wheels; 16" (40.6 Cm) Steel With Bolt-On Wheel Covers This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2007 Pontiac Vibe comes with a rigorous 50 pt. safety inspection which insures you and your family have a safe and reliable vehicle. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Pontiac Vibe , The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. The interior of this Pontiac Vibe has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. More information about the 2007 Pontiac Vibe: The 2007 Pontiac Vibe continues to offer a youthful mix of versatility and practicality. There is nearly 20 cubic feet of space behind the rear seat, with 54 cubic feet available with the rear seat folded down. And at 30 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway, the Vibe rates as one of General Motors' most efficient vehicles. Reliability has been good enough over its lifetime for the Vibe to be a recommended pick by Consumer Reports. Interesting features of this model are contemporary feel, Versatility, and fuel economy. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5Y2SL65857Z406671

Stock: 7Z406671

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-25-2020