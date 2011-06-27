Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe for Sale Near Me
- $5,595Good Deal
2006 Pontiac Vibe Base141,503 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jeff Haas Mazda - Houston / Texas
FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Vibe trim, Neptune (Blue) exterior and Graphite interior. Very Nice. CD Player, Edmunds.com explains "A supple ride makes the Vibe a good companion.", Non-Smoker vehicle, Local trade, LOW MILES CLICK NOW!EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Child Safety Locks, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks Pontiac Vibe with Neptune (Blue) exterior and Graphite interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 126 HP at 6000 RPM*.VEHICLE FEATURESBucket Seats, Luggage RackEXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com explains "The Vibe's running gear and most of its cabin design is from Toyota, which bodes well for long-term reliability and durability. Build quality is also excellent, as most of the interior bits and pieces are sourced from Toyota.". Great Gas Mileage: 36 MPG Hwy.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65896Z420605
Stock: 26074A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $7,495Fair Deal | $1,785 below market
2006 Pontiac Vibe Base33,970 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
*ONLY 33,000 MILES* EXTREMELY CLEAN VEHICLE! THIS 2006 PONTIAC VIBE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION IN AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! CD PLAYER/CASSETTE PLAYER! CLEAN CARFAX! NEVER BEEN WRECKED! VERY SOLID CAR! DRIVES LIKE A NEW VIBE! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! QUICK! QUICK! HURRY IN,THIS GREAT DEAL WON'T LAST LONG! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VIBE VISIT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65846Z400438
Stock: 14490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,477Fair Deal | $1,551 below market
2006 Pontiac Vibe Base118,397 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Castle Buick GMC - North Riverside / Illinois
CASTLE BUICK GMC, **NORTH RIVERSIDE ILLINOIS, **CLOTH SEATS, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER WINDOWS. Odometer is 61662 miles below market average! Platinum (Silver) 2006 Pontiac Vibe FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-i29/34 City/Highway MPGWelcome to Castle Buick GMC Welcome to Castle Buick GMC! At Castle Buick GMC, we take pride in being a locally-owned, trusted member of the North Riverside community. For many years, North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago neighbors have come to us for a trustworthy and attentive car buying event. To see why hundreds buy their Buick GMC from us every year, stop by our Castle Buick GMC or experience our Buick GMC car inventory digitally. Castle Buick GMC is a quality used dealership that's proud to have a huge selection of used, certified and pre-owned vehicles for North Riverside customers to test drive. Whether you are looking for an used car under $10,000 or a certified pre-owned vehicle that looks and feels like new, Castle Buick GMC is the place to find it. We are a one-stop shop for your automotive needs! People from all over North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago come to Castle Buick GMC for the best deals on new Buick GMC, used cars, and more. Come in today and see why! You may also contact one of our fine sales representatives at (877) 917-9559!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65896Z414013
Stock: k1322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $3,900Fair Deal | $868 below market
2006 Pontiac Vibe Base166,640 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Pontiac Vibe also includes Clock, Tachometer, Roof Rack, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, 115V Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Power Mirrors, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 115V Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65866Z407293
Stock: 122037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $2,999
2006 Pontiac Vibe Base203,039 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665. Runs and drives great,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SM65886Z428630
Stock: 4264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$3,599
2006 Pontiac Vibe Base229,674 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Honda of Abilene - Abilene / Texas
MOONSTONE exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior. PREFERRED PACKAGE, CD Player, ENGINE, 1.8L VVT-I, 4-CYLINDER, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC..., Edmunds.com explains "A supple ride makes the Vibe a good companion." CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Luggage Rack, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (AU0) Keyless Entry, remote, (AU3) Door locks, power (Base and GT), (AU4) Door locks, power programmable (Base and AWD), (A31) Windows, power, (K34) Cruise control, (DC4) Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night and Lighting, interior, includes illuminated entry with delay (Includes (AU3) Door locks, power only when (MM5) Transmission, 5-speed manual is ordered.), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, ENGINE, 1.8L VVT-I, 4-CYLINDER (FWD-126 HP [93.9 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 122 lb.-ft. [164.7 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (AWD-118 HP [88.8 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 115 lb.-ft. [155.3 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD). Pontiac Vibe with MOONSTONE exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 126 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "The Vibe's running gear and most of its cabin design is from Toyota, which bodes well for long-term reliability and durability. Build quality is also excellent, as most of the interior bits and pieces are sourced from Toyota.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Honda of Abilene sells new and used Honda cars, Honda trucks & Honda SUVs in Abilene, TX. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus TT&L and fees. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65846Z450532
Stock: 19506HV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- $5,999
2006 Pontiac Vibe Base229,744 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Recent Arrival! 4D Hatchback, 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-i, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Abyss (Black), Graphite Cloth, 16' Steel Wheels w/Bolt-On Covers, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Antilock Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control, Cyber Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Interior Lighting, Manual Day/Night Rear-View Mirror w/Reading Lights, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Programmable Door Locks, Power steering, Power Windows, Preferred Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-i
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65876Z455269
Stock: 6-22597BF
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- New Listing$14,200
2006 Pontiac Vibe Base44,330 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DCH Toyota of Oxnard - Oxnard / California
Frosty (White) 2006 Pontiac Vibe FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-iWE'LL BUY YOUR CAR OR TRUCK EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY FROM US! Recent Arrival! 29/34 City/Highway MPG This vehicle comes with the following: 125-point Inspection and Quality Guarantee, 90-Day/Unlimited Mileage $0-Deductible Platinum Warranty, CARFAX® Vehicle History Report, Fair Market Price and Competitive Validation, Complimentary 12-month Motor Club Membership *See dealer for details.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65856Z437031
Stock: TXP14949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- $4,997Fair Deal
2006 Pontiac Vibe Base193,172 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive! Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Salsa (Dark Red) 2006 Pontiac Vibe Base FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-i 16' Cast Aluminum Wheels, 16' Steel Wheels w/Bolt-On Covers, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cyber Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Programmable Door Locks, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Preferred Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Sun & Sound Package, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65836Z448593
Stock: P23459A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- Price Drop$4,931Great Deal | $1,397 below market
2007 Pontiac Vibe Base94,579 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Toyota of Missoula - Missoula / Montana
STEALTH exterior and GRAPHITE interior. JUST REPRICED FROM $5,968, EPA 34 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! PREFERRED PACKAGE, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL... ENGINE, 1.8L VVT-I 4-CYLINDER, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: . Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Luggage Rack, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (AU0) Remote Keyless Entry, (AU3) power door locks, (A31) power windows, (K34) cruise control, (DC4) inside rearview manual day/night mirror with dual reading lights and illuminated entry interior lighting with delay (Includes (AU4) power programmable door locks only when (MX0) 4-speed automatic transmission is ordered.), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER digital clock, Radio Data System (RDS), TheftLock, programmable equalizer and (UW4) 4-speaker system (STD), ENGINE, 1.8L VVT-I 4-CYLINDER (126 hp [93.9 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 122 lb-ft of torque [164.7 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD). Pontiac Vibe with STEALTH exterior and GRAPHITE interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 126 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $5,968. WHY BUY FROM US: Lithia Toyota of Missoula sells new and used Toyota cars, Toyota trucks & Toyota SUVs in Missoula. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Price does not include title, license, or $399 dealer doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65877Z433628
Stock: 9482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- Price Drop$5,000Fair Deal | $823 below market
2007 Pontiac Vibe Base162,346 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Markley Honda - Fort Collins / Colorado
Our unique and ready to go 2007 Pontiac Vibe is a sporty Hatchback shown proudly in Silver! Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder delivers up to 126hp while mated to the 4 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth shifts. Our Front Wheel Drive delivers near 33mpg on the open road. Our Vibe sports cloth seats, reclining front seats, rear 60/40 split-bench seat, AM/FM stereo with CD player, power accessories and other must-have features. Standard safety features form Pontiac include daytime running Lamps, safety belts, and multiple airbags. This Vibe stands out for its practicality and versatility, providing outstanding cargo and storage capacity and strong fuel efficiency for budget-minded commuters. Fun gas-savers like this don't last long on our lot - you need to act fast! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We Value You As A Customer And Look Forward To Showing You What The MARKLEY DIFFERENCE Is All About. We've Been In Business For 82 Years For A Reason! Call Us Now At MARKLEY MOTORS At 1-970-226-2213. USED VEHICLES MAY BE SUBJECT TO UNREPAIRED MANUFACTURER RECALLS. PLEASE CONTACT THE MANUFACTURER OR DEALER FOR THAT LINE MAKE FOR RECALL ASSISTANCE/QUESTIONS OR CHECK THE NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION WEBSITE FOR CURRENT RECALL INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASING.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL658X7Z435843
Stock: G95098A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $3,395
2007 Pontiac Vibe Base210,765 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
Preferred Package Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Smokers Package 1Sa Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Cruise Control; Electronic With Set And Resume Speed Cyber Cloth Seat Trim Engine; 1.8L Vvt-I 4-Cylinder Mirror; Inside Rearview Manual Day/Night With Dual Reading Lights Seats; Front Bucket Solid Paint Tires; P205/55R16 All-Season; Blackwall Wheels; 16" (40.6 Cm) Steel With Bolt-On Wheel Covers This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2007 Pontiac Vibe comes with a rigorous 50 pt. safety inspection which insures you and your family have a safe and reliable vehicle. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Pontiac Vibe , The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. The interior of this Pontiac Vibe has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. More information about the 2007 Pontiac Vibe: The 2007 Pontiac Vibe continues to offer a youthful mix of versatility and practicality. There is nearly 20 cubic feet of space behind the rear seat, with 54 cubic feet available with the rear seat folded down. And at 30 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway, the Vibe rates as one of General Motors' most efficient vehicles. Reliability has been good enough over its lifetime for the Vibe to be a recommended pick by Consumer Reports. Interesting features of this model are contemporary feel, Versatility, and fuel economy. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65857Z406671
Stock: 7Z406671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- $3,000Fair Deal | $292 below market
2005 Pontiac Vibe Base191,017 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TLC Motors - Moore / South Carolina
1.8L I4 DOHC VVT-i 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 29/34 City/Highway MPGSouth Carolina's High Volume, Low Profit dealer.Must see!! Why pay more?? ***MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT OUR HOME PAGE VISIT WWW.TLCMOTORS.COM***Come in for a test drive today. CARFAX report available. Buy with confidence from a reputable home town dealer that has been in business 25+ years! For immediate inquiry call TLC Motors at 864-595-0777 Visit TLC Motors Inc. Online at www.tlcmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 864-595-0777 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL63815Z402472
Stock: 402472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $4,490Good Deal | $632 below market
2007 Pontiac Vibe Base141,956 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Baumann Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Fremont / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65867Z411345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,000
2005 Pontiac Vibe Base22,199 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Salt Lake Valley Buick GMC - Salt Lake City / Utah
Odometer is 126948 miles below market average!29/34 City/Highway MPGCARFAX One-Owner.To see more quality vehicles like this one http://www.SLVBUICKGMC.com/ or dial 801-265-1511.. Sales Tax, Title, Registration, License Fee's and Dealer Documentary Fee's are additional to the advertised price. Any purchase negotiated with someone other than the Internet Sales Department will NOT be renegotiated after the sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL63835Z438339
Stock: B37909B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $4,500Fair Deal
2005 Pontiac Vibe Base151,156 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rinaldi Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Shenandoah / Pennsylvania
Other features include: Air conditioning, 1.8 liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, 130 hp horsepower, Power mirrors, Tilt steering wheel...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL63845Z425163
Stock: 1886B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2019
- $3,775
2005 Pontiac Vibe Base220,498 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
McDonald Chevrolet - Millington / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Budget lot special....Runs and drives great!! http://www.realdeal.com/b74sc FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L I4 DOHC VVT-i 29/34 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL638X5Z473721
Stock: 30473721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- Price Drop$4,777
2007 Pontiac Vibe BaseNot providedDelivery available*
Subaru City of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
2007 Pontiac Vibe Base Brown FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-i Sunroof/Moonroof, 4-Speaker Audio System Feature, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering. Schlossmann Subaru City of Milwaukee in Milwaukee, WI treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 888-864-8183. This vehicle also may include the following 4-Speaker Audio System Feature, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering, 16 Steel Wheels w/Bolt-On Covers, 4 Speakers, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cyber Cloth Seat Trim, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front wheel independent suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio Please confirm actual equipment at the time of inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65897Z431797
Stock: J6667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020