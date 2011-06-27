Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe for Sale

  • $5,595Good Deal

    2006 Pontiac Vibe Base

    141,503 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jeff Haas Mazda - Houston / Texas

    FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Vibe trim, Neptune (Blue) exterior and Graphite interior. Very Nice. CD Player, Edmunds.com explains "A supple ride makes the Vibe a good companion.", Non-Smoker vehicle, Local trade, LOW MILES CLICK NOW!EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Child Safety Locks, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks Pontiac Vibe with Neptune (Blue) exterior and Graphite interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 126 HP at 6000 RPM*.VEHICLE FEATURESBucket Seats, Luggage RackEXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com explains "The Vibe's running gear and most of its cabin design is from Toyota, which bodes well for long-term reliability and durability. Build quality is also excellent, as most of the interior bits and pieces are sourced from Toyota.". Great Gas Mileage: 36 MPG Hwy.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5Y2SL65896Z420605
    Stock: 26074A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $7,495Fair Deal | $1,785 below market

    2006 Pontiac Vibe Base

    33,970 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio

    *ONLY 33,000 MILES* EXTREMELY CLEAN VEHICLE! THIS 2006 PONTIAC VIBE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION IN AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! CD PLAYER/CASSETTE PLAYER! CLEAN CARFAX! NEVER BEEN WRECKED! VERY SOLID CAR! DRIVES LIKE A NEW VIBE! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! QUICK! QUICK! HURRY IN,THIS GREAT DEAL WON'T LAST LONG! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VIBE VISIT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK OR TROY!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5Y2SL65846Z400438
    Stock: 14490
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,477Fair Deal | $1,551 below market

    2006 Pontiac Vibe Base

    118,397 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Castle Buick GMC - North Riverside / Illinois

    CASTLE BUICK GMC, **NORTH RIVERSIDE ILLINOIS, **CLOTH SEATS, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER WINDOWS. Odometer is 61662 miles below market average! Platinum (Silver) 2006 Pontiac Vibe FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-i29/34 City/Highway MPGWelcome to Castle Buick GMC Welcome to Castle Buick GMC! At Castle Buick GMC, we take pride in being a locally-owned, trusted member of the North Riverside community. For many years, North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago neighbors have come to us for a trustworthy and attentive car buying event. To see why hundreds buy their Buick GMC from us every year, stop by our Castle Buick GMC or experience our Buick GMC car inventory digitally. Castle Buick GMC is a quality used dealership that's proud to have a huge selection of used, certified and pre-owned vehicles for North Riverside customers to test drive. Whether you are looking for an used car under $10,000 or a certified pre-owned vehicle that looks and feels like new, Castle Buick GMC is the place to find it. We are a one-stop shop for your automotive needs! People from all over North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago come to Castle Buick GMC for the best deals on new Buick GMC, used cars, and more. Come in today and see why! You may also contact one of our fine sales representatives at (877) 917-9559!!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5Y2SL65896Z414013
    Stock: k1322
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • $3,900Fair Deal | $868 below market

    2006 Pontiac Vibe Base

    166,640 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia

    KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Pontiac Vibe also includes Clock, Tachometer, Roof Rack, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, 115V Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Power Mirrors, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 115V Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5Y2SL65866Z407293
    Stock: 122037
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-09-2020

  • $2,999

    2006 Pontiac Vibe Base

    203,039 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota

    All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665. Runs and drives great,

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5Y2SM65886Z428630
    Stock: 4264
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $3,599

    2006 Pontiac Vibe Base

    229,674 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Honda of Abilene - Abilene / Texas

    MOONSTONE exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior. PREFERRED PACKAGE, CD Player, ENGINE, 1.8L VVT-I, 4-CYLINDER, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC..., Edmunds.com explains "A supple ride makes the Vibe a good companion." CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Luggage Rack, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (AU0) Keyless Entry, remote, (AU3) Door locks, power (Base and GT), (AU4) Door locks, power programmable (Base and AWD), (A31) Windows, power, (K34) Cruise control, (DC4) Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night and Lighting, interior, includes illuminated entry with delay (Includes (AU3) Door locks, power only when (MM5) Transmission, 5-speed manual is ordered.), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, ENGINE, 1.8L VVT-I, 4-CYLINDER (FWD-126 HP [93.9 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 122 lb.-ft. [164.7 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (AWD-118 HP [88.8 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 115 lb.-ft. [155.3 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD). Pontiac Vibe with MOONSTONE exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 126 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "The Vibe's running gear and most of its cabin design is from Toyota, which bodes well for long-term reliability and durability. Build quality is also excellent, as most of the interior bits and pieces are sourced from Toyota.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Honda of Abilene sells new and used Honda cars, Honda trucks & Honda SUVs in Abilene, TX. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus TT&L and fees. See dealer for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5Y2SL65846Z450532
    Stock: 19506HV
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-20-2020

  • $5,999

    2006 Pontiac Vibe Base

    229,744 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan

    Recent Arrival! 4D Hatchback, 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-i, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Abyss (Black), Graphite Cloth, 16' Steel Wheels w/Bolt-On Covers, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Antilock Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control, Cyber Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Interior Lighting, Manual Day/Night Rear-View Mirror w/Reading Lights, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Programmable Door Locks, Power steering, Power Windows, Preferred Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-i

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5Y2SL65876Z455269
    Stock: 6-22597BF
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • New Listing
    $14,200

    2006 Pontiac Vibe Base

    44,330 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    DCH Toyota of Oxnard - Oxnard / California

    Frosty (White) 2006 Pontiac Vibe FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-iWE'LL BUY YOUR CAR OR TRUCK EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY FROM US! Recent Arrival! 29/34 City/Highway MPG This vehicle comes with the following: 125-point Inspection and Quality Guarantee, 90-Day/Unlimited Mileage $0-Deductible Platinum Warranty, CARFAX® Vehicle History Report, Fair Market Price and Competitive Validation, Complimentary 12-month Motor Club Membership *See dealer for details.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5Y2SL65856Z437031
    Stock: TXP14949
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-29-2020

  • $4,997Fair Deal

    2006 Pontiac Vibe Base

    193,172 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan

    Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive! Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Salsa (Dark Red) 2006 Pontiac Vibe Base FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-i 16' Cast Aluminum Wheels, 16' Steel Wheels w/Bolt-On Covers, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cyber Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Programmable Door Locks, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Preferred Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Sun & Sound Package, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5Y2SL65836Z448593
    Stock: P23459A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • Price Drop
    $4,931Great Deal | $1,397 below market

    2007 Pontiac Vibe Base

    94,579 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lithia Toyota of Missoula - Missoula / Montana

    STEALTH exterior and GRAPHITE interior. JUST REPRICED FROM $5,968, EPA 34 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! PREFERRED PACKAGE, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL... ENGINE, 1.8L VVT-I 4-CYLINDER, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: . Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Luggage Rack, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (AU0) Remote Keyless Entry, (AU3) power door locks, (A31) power windows, (K34) cruise control, (DC4) inside rearview manual day/night mirror with dual reading lights and illuminated entry interior lighting with delay (Includes (AU4) power programmable door locks only when (MX0) 4-speed automatic transmission is ordered.), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER digital clock, Radio Data System (RDS), TheftLock, programmable equalizer and (UW4) 4-speaker system (STD), ENGINE, 1.8L VVT-I 4-CYLINDER (126 hp [93.9 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 122 lb-ft of torque [164.7 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD). Pontiac Vibe with STEALTH exterior and GRAPHITE interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 126 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $5,968. WHY BUY FROM US: Lithia Toyota of Missoula sells new and used Toyota cars, Toyota trucks & Toyota SUVs in Missoula. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Price does not include title, license, or $399 dealer doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5Y2SL65877Z433628
    Stock: 9482
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-09-2020

  • Price Drop
    $5,000Fair Deal | $823 below market

    2007 Pontiac Vibe Base

    162,346 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Markley Honda - Fort Collins / Colorado

    Our unique and ready to go 2007 Pontiac Vibe is a sporty Hatchback shown proudly in Silver! Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder delivers up to 126hp while mated to the 4 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth shifts. Our Front Wheel Drive delivers near 33mpg on the open road. Our Vibe sports cloth seats, reclining front seats, rear 60/40 split-bench seat, AM/FM stereo with CD player, power accessories and other must-have features. Standard safety features form Pontiac include daytime running Lamps, safety belts, and multiple airbags. This Vibe stands out for its practicality and versatility, providing outstanding cargo and storage capacity and strong fuel efficiency for budget-minded commuters. Fun gas-savers like this don't last long on our lot - you need to act fast! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We Value You As A Customer And Look Forward To Showing You What The MARKLEY DIFFERENCE Is All About. We've Been In Business For 82 Years For A Reason! Call Us Now At MARKLEY MOTORS At 1-970-226-2213. USED VEHICLES MAY BE SUBJECT TO UNREPAIRED MANUFACTURER RECALLS. PLEASE CONTACT THE MANUFACTURER OR DEALER FOR THAT LINE MAKE FOR RECALL ASSISTANCE/QUESTIONS OR CHECK THE NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION WEBSITE FOR CURRENT RECALL INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASING.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5Y2SL658X7Z435843
    Stock: G95098A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $3,395

    2007 Pontiac Vibe Base

    210,765 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida

    Preferred Package Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Smokers Package 1Sa Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Cruise Control; Electronic With Set And Resume Speed Cyber Cloth Seat Trim Engine; 1.8L Vvt-I 4-Cylinder Mirror; Inside Rearview Manual Day/Night With Dual Reading Lights Seats; Front Bucket Solid Paint Tires; P205/55R16 All-Season; Blackwall Wheels; 16" (40.6 Cm) Steel With Bolt-On Wheel Covers This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2007 Pontiac Vibe comes with a rigorous 50 pt. safety inspection which insures you and your family have a safe and reliable vehicle. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Pontiac Vibe , The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. The interior of this Pontiac Vibe has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. More information about the 2007 Pontiac Vibe: The 2007 Pontiac Vibe continues to offer a youthful mix of versatility and practicality. There is nearly 20 cubic feet of space behind the rear seat, with 54 cubic feet available with the rear seat folded down. And at 30 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway, the Vibe rates as one of General Motors' most efficient vehicles. Reliability has been good enough over its lifetime for the Vibe to be a recommended pick by Consumer Reports. Interesting features of this model are contemporary feel, Versatility, and fuel economy. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5Y2SL65857Z406671
    Stock: 7Z406671
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-25-2020

  • $3,000Fair Deal | $292 below market

    2005 Pontiac Vibe Base

    191,017 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    TLC Motors - Moore / South Carolina

    1.8L I4 DOHC VVT-i 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 29/34 City/Highway MPGSouth Carolina's High Volume, Low Profit dealer.Must see!! Why pay more?? ***MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT OUR HOME PAGE VISIT WWW.TLCMOTORS.COM***Come in for a test drive today. CARFAX report available. Buy with confidence from a reputable home town dealer that has been in business 25+ years! For immediate inquiry call TLC Motors at 864-595-0777 Visit TLC Motors Inc. Online at www.tlcmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 864-595-0777 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5Y2SL63815Z402472
    Stock: 402472
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • $4,490Good Deal | $632 below market

    2007 Pontiac Vibe Base

    141,956 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Baumann Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Fremont / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5Y2SL65867Z411345
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,000

    2005 Pontiac Vibe Base

    22,199 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Salt Lake Valley Buick GMC - Salt Lake City / Utah

    Odometer is 126948 miles below market average!29/34 City/Highway MPGCARFAX One-Owner.To see more quality vehicles like this one http://www.SLVBUICKGMC.com/ or dial 801-265-1511.. Sales Tax, Title, Registration, License Fee's and Dealer Documentary Fee's are additional to the advertised price. Any purchase negotiated with someone other than the Internet Sales Department will NOT be renegotiated after the sale.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5Y2SL63835Z438339
    Stock: B37909B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-16-2020

  • $4,500Fair Deal

    2005 Pontiac Vibe Base

    151,156 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Rinaldi Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Shenandoah / Pennsylvania

    Other features include: Air conditioning, 1.8 liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, 130 hp horsepower, Power mirrors, Tilt steering wheel...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5Y2SL63845Z425163
    Stock: 1886B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-02-2019

  • $3,775

    2005 Pontiac Vibe Base

    220,498 miles
    3 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    McDonald Chevrolet - Millington / Michigan

    Recent Arrival! Budget lot special....Runs and drives great!! http://www.realdeal.com/b74sc FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L I4 DOHC VVT-i 29/34 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5Y2SL638X5Z473721
    Stock: 30473721
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-08-2020

  • Price Drop
    $4,777

    2007 Pontiac Vibe Base

    Not provided
    Delivery available*

    Subaru City of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin

    2007 Pontiac Vibe Base Brown FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-i Sunroof/Moonroof, 4-Speaker Audio System Feature, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering. Schlossmann Subaru City of Milwaukee in Milwaukee, WI treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 888-864-8183. This vehicle also may include the following 4-Speaker Audio System Feature, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering, 16 Steel Wheels w/Bolt-On Covers, 4 Speakers, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cyber Cloth Seat Trim, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front wheel independent suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio Please confirm actual equipment at the time of inspection.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5Y2SL65897Z431797
    Stock: J6667
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-23-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 60 listings
