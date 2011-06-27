  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Vibe
  4. Used 2008 Pontiac Vibe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Pontiac Vibe Base Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Vibe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,855
See Vibe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,855
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,855
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/429 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,855
Torque122 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,855
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,855
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,855
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,855
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,855
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,855
Front head room40.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,855
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,855
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.3 cu.ft.
Length171.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height62.2 in.
EPA interior volume118 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track58.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,855
Exterior Colors
  • Salsa
  • Neptune
  • Moonstone
  • Abyss
  • Platinum
  • Wave
  • Frosty
  • Stealth
Interior Colors
  • Slate, cloth
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,855
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,855
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,855
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Vibe Inventory

Related Used 2008 Pontiac Vibe Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles