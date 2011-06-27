Used 2008 Pontiac Vibe Consumer Reviews

So good I bought it twice! Breeze , 09/28/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my 1st Vibe in 2003. I loved it. I am a park ranger but grew up in the city, this car was the best of both! It has nice style for the city yet it was perfect when I moved to Yellowstone. The back has ample space to fit all sorts of gear and the roof rack adds extra space. Front pass. seat flips down so when I bought 10 foot 2X4's they fit perfectly. Even if they had been longer I would not worry cause back window pops open! While traveling X country I recharged by AA batt. using the 2 prong outlet in dashboard. After hiking I throw my dirty boots in the trunk & never worry about a mess cause it is durable plastic. Never had a prob. In June I got 2008, gave 2003 to mom- she loves it Report Abuse

best in its class all_pr , 05/24/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I never owned this vehicle but was assigned one of the 4 owned by the place i used to work.I got it with less than 50 miles basically brand new i used to drove 200 up to 500 miles daily and have to say this car was great in every way. First lets call things by their name this is a 4 cylinder economy base car you can't expect great acceleration or killer looks or comforts found in luxury cars.I put 108k miles in 14 months besides oil changes(cheap oil by the way every 7500 miles) and wiper blades it never gave any problem if that is not reliable i don't know what it is.Even the tires it came with lasted for about 13 months.Sometimes i question the ability of some people to review cars. Report Abuse

Who approved the '09 design? Burns1210 , 06/28/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I've had the Vibe for a month and I'm liking it so far. As mentioned in other reviews, it seriously needs a telescoping steering wheel. The despicably low center arm rest can be replaced with a Corolla arm rest for much better comfort. The roof rack- less roof rack makes no sense. The cross bars used to be standard. Have to unscrew the antenna to use it anyway. The upgrade stereo is nice, so are the alloys. I like the head rest positioning, never had a car that I could actually rest my head on the head rest while driving. Plenty of rear seat room, and cargo carpet and bungee tie-downs are a must-have. Getting 32-34 mpg using 10% ethanol. Report Abuse

70k miles, no issues JMWDC , 12/29/2015 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This car is outstanding. We also own a 4 years newer, $10,000 more expensive Subaru and the Vibe blows that car out of the water in nearly every area. Two things that I'd like to see better on the Vibe would be: better snow/ice handling. If you don't have the ABS option and live in a snowy/icy climate it's a little bit of a lightweight car. The second would be acceleration, as the Vibe seems a bit underpowered. When I put the gas to the floor for a quick highway onramp, for example, it's a veryyyy slowwww acceleration. But otherwise it's a fantastic car. The reliability is absurd, especially for what you might hear about Pontiac, I've never had to do any non-routine repairs. I attribute that to the joint-venture with Toyota (all of the guts of this car are Toyota with the superior trimmings/finishing touches of American manufacturers - really the best of both worlds). They redid this car for the 2009 model year and the newer Vibe I found displeasing. The sightlines of my 2008 are outstanding but they shrunk the rear window and some others are harder to see out of in the newer ones. All in all I have no complaints, I could see this being a 150,000+ mile car at the rate it's going. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse