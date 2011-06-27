  1. Home
2004 Pontiac Vibe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride, unique features, roomy backseat, versatile cargo area, good gas mileage.
  • All-wheel-drive version is sluggish, Toyota's version is likely to have better resale value.
List Price
$4,575
Used Vibe for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Here's one Pontiac that hits its mark. The Vibe blends performance, practicality and affordability into a tastefully styled, but still fun, sport wagon package.

2004 Highlights

All-season tires are now included with the 17-inch aluminum wheels, and XM radio is now available as part of the "Moon and Tunes" package. A dealer-installed supercharger will be available for the base engine starting later in the model year.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Toyota made GM car.
orywigington@gmail.com,05/12/2016
Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
We have had our vibe since it had about 60,000 miles. She is at 273,000 and we haven't had the first issue other than it uses a little oil. Which is to be expected out of a high mileage car. If you see one of these for cheap with low miles snatch it up! Outstanding commuter car.
Vanessa, my vivacious Vibe
Kile,01/19/2016
Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
I have had this car for 5 years now. Bought it used with 40,000 miles on it, and it now as 204,000 and still drives like it always has! I used it to commute to and from college (approx. 1-1.5hr highway) for 2 years, took it from PA to FL once, and PA to NC probably 30 times. I'm a big traveler, and this car is great in all situations. First let me start by saying the AWD is unbeatable. I've driven trucks and SUV's that handle worse in the snow than this little beast. I used to live up in a mountainous area, where we always got at least 6 more inches of snow than the surrounding areas, and it does just fine going up and down steep hills in the snow, and yes, even ice. I am an avid snowboarder, so not only does it have ample room in the back with the wagon-like set up and the seats folding down for all of me and my friends' gear, but any time a snowstorm is coming in we PREFER to take my vehicle out just because its capability and reliability in a snowstorm situation. I've driven this on Interstate 80 through a PA snowstorm up in the Poconos with 10inches of snow (at least) on the highway and never had any trouble or loss of traction (keep in mind, some good all-season tires are worth their weight in $ too!). As far as non-inclement weather trips go, I average about 33mpg on highway trips, with a record of 39mpg over 500miles. Not bad for this car! City is like they rate it for, right around 26-28mpg. On our trip to Florida for spring break one year, my friends and I used the handy little 115v two-prong outlet in the front to run an Xbox to keep us busy and entertained on our trip down! It has neat little features like that. I have also moved a series of 5 times, and filled that car up to the brim. The seats fold down in the back (and the passenger), and they actually fold FLAT, and have a hard back so it's almost like having a mini truck. This has been useful soooooo many times, and the interior holds up to this abuse. Nothing is damaged save for a few minor scratches on "the bed liner", and the seats are suuupper comfy even for a guy like me (im 6'2"). Being a childish college student, I have not always driven this car easy as well. One of my favorite things to do with it back in the day would be reverse donuts in a wet or snow-filled empty parking lot (not recommended). That kind of beating would wear on most cars, but I've never had any issues with the transmission or engine or anything for that matter. That being said, I love this car, and I have always been very meticulous with the maintenance. The manual recommends an oil change every 4-6,000 miles. I change it every 3. I rotate the tires and check the fluid levels. They say with Toyotas, as long as you keep up with the maintenance, the car will last you forever. I can attest to this! (being that it is the sister car of the toyota matrix). The toyota transmission has handled hill after hill and beating after beating with no trouble. Still shifts like the day I got it. smooooottthhh. I wish I owned the GT so I had a little more acceleration, but it still does great in high traffic, high speed, merging situations. My only complaint, and I have seen this in a toyota matrix, is the gear lights next to the shifter had gone out and that some idiot biker ran into my passenger door and left a little dent. If you're looking into this car and want something reliable, useful, and long-lasting, look no further. Do yourself a favor and pick one up for super cheap.
Vibe one of the top 2 most reliable cars in decade
Kim Business,07/06/2016
GT Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
Vibe owners love our Vibes. Reliable, good acceleration, good mileage. Engine (same as Toyota Corolla) built by Toyota with Pontiac styling. Awesome killer sound system. Moonroof slides open, and can tilt vent too. I have owned my VIBE for 15 yrs. Wish they were still making new ones! Comfy ride (I am a very large person, and seats fit and feel great!). Nice feature...back of fold down seats is hard quality plastic which makes cargo compartment very durable and washable. D rings in cargo area for tie downs. Great visibility with all the windows. Sporty, spunky, practical and fun! (make sure airbags have been "fixed" on recall, check your VIN to see if "complete, there were 2 recalls on the same repair like most vehicles in U.S). No worries though GM dealers will fix in a snap. Still love my Vibe for all the reasons mentioned! Oh, the driver and passenger's seats fold all the way back in case you need to take a nap on a long trip etc. Cool sporty instrumentation too! Good handling around corners, if you get good tires, great handling in snow, and rain. Gas mileage is very good (ave. 29mpg city and highway together) Best in it's class! Come on Pontiac/GM/Toyota - please start making new Vibe's. Love'em, Love'em, want more of 'em!!!
Audi to Vibe
notloyal,07/01/2011
Traded an Audi Quattro for this 2004 Vibe, best trade I've ever made. The Audi was a well built vehicle, but not reliable and expensive to repair, and there were lots of repairs. The Vibe is reliable, excellent gas mileage, easy to drive and half the cost of the Audi. Will be getting another Vibe soon.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
123 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
173 hp @ 7600 rpm
See all Used 2004 Pontiac Vibe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2004 Pontiac Vibe

Used 2004 Pontiac Vibe Overview

The Used 2004 Pontiac Vibe is offered in the following submodels: Vibe Wagon. Available styles include Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M), AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A), and GT Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Pontiac Vibe?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Pontiac Vibe trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Pontiac Vibe Base is priced between $4,575 and$4,575 with odometer readings between 129844 and129844 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Pontiac Vibes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Pontiac Vibe for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Vibes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,575 and mileage as low as 129844 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Pontiac Vibe.

Can't find a used 2004 Pontiac Vibes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Vibe for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,106.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,506.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Vibe for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,195.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,147.

