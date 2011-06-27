2005 Pontiac Vibe Review
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable ride, unique features, roomy backseat, versatile cargo area, good gas mileage, available stability control.
- All-wheel-drive version is sluggish, Toyota's version likely to have better resale value.
Other years
List Price
$4,300
Used Vibe for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Here's one Pontiac that hits its mark. The Vibe blends performance, practicality and affordability into a tastefully styled, but still fun sport wagon package.
2005 Highlights
New options this year include programmable power locks, OnStar, a tire-pressure monitor, leather seating, stability control and side curtain airbags. The Moon and Tunes Value package now includes an integrated subwoofer.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Pontiac Vibe.
Most helpful consumer reviews
hughsbase,01/01/2015
AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
I am extremely happy to announce that my vibe just hit the 300,000 miles mark and still running. I have driving this car around the country all the way to New Mexico and back with barely little maintenance. If you can find this vehicle get it! I promise you will not regret getting this vehicle!
bmore2rutgers,11/06/2011
I'm sad to say, that my Vibe AWD was totaled a few weeks ago when someone ran into me. The 2005 Vibe AWD was in my family since coming off the production line. We kept up with regular maintenance, and can only remember it being in the shop once for a rear output bearing leaking. The vehicle was great, and very very dependable(toyota powertrain). It lacked some pep when getting on the highway, but other than that handled great. I remember taking it through two foot of snow, and well... it made it without getting stuck. I'll miss the car. I most likely won't look to buy another one, because I felt the interior was put together a little cheaply.
bridgettg,04/23/2011
I have mixed feelings about my Vibe because there are a lot of good that go with owning a vibe...gas mileage, lots of storage, comfortable. But the things I don't like about my Vibe are....air cond./ heater are very weak, doesn't have a lot of power, Rear vision is poor. I would definitely take these things into consideration.
shamgar,01/16/2012
Bought this car new based on research into cars that got good mileage. We are extremely happy with it. Current mileage is about 65000 and the car has been dead reliable. It has a five-speed and since teaching my daughter to drive stick I now have to fight her for the car when I need it. Great fun to drive, loads of room for cargo. The only negatives are esthetics. It's not terribly comfortable on long drives and the low profile tires are extremely noisy especially on freeway expansion joints. Now that Pontiac is gone, I would buy a Toyota Matrix without hesitation.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe features & specs
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
123 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
173 hp @ 7600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Vibe
Related Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons