Consumer Rating
(220)
2005 Pontiac Vibe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride, unique features, roomy backseat, versatile cargo area, good gas mileage, available stability control.
  • All-wheel-drive version is sluggish, Toyota's version likely to have better resale value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Here's one Pontiac that hits its mark. The Vibe blends performance, practicality and affordability into a tastefully styled, but still fun sport wagon package.

2005 Highlights

New options this year include programmable power locks, OnStar, a tire-pressure monitor, leather seating, stability control and side curtain airbags. The Moon and Tunes Value package now includes an integrated subwoofer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Pontiac Vibe.

5(81%)
4(14%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
220 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 220 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Most reliable vehicle in the world!
hughsbase,01/01/2015
AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
I am extremely happy to announce that my vibe just hit the 300,000 miles mark and still running. I have driving this car around the country all the way to New Mexico and back with barely little maintenance. If you can find this vehicle get it! I promise you will not regret getting this vehicle!
Always there
bmore2rutgers,11/06/2011
I'm sad to say, that my Vibe AWD was totaled a few weeks ago when someone ran into me. The 2005 Vibe AWD was in my family since coming off the production line. We kept up with regular maintenance, and can only remember it being in the shop once for a rear output bearing leaking. The vehicle was great, and very very dependable(toyota powertrain). It lacked some pep when getting on the highway, but other than that handled great. I remember taking it through two foot of snow, and well... it made it without getting stuck. I'll miss the car. I most likely won't look to buy another one, because I felt the interior was put together a little cheaply.
So- So vibe
bridgettg,04/23/2011
I have mixed feelings about my Vibe because there are a lot of good that go with owning a vibe...gas mileage, lots of storage, comfortable. But the things I don't like about my Vibe are....air cond./ heater are very weak, doesn't have a lot of power, Rear vision is poor. I would definitely take these things into consideration.
Wonderful car
shamgar,01/16/2012
Bought this car new based on research into cars that got good mileage. We are extremely happy with it. Current mileage is about 65000 and the car has been dead reliable. It has a five-speed and since teaching my daughter to drive stick I now have to fight her for the car when I need it. Great fun to drive, loads of room for cargo. The only negatives are esthetics. It's not terribly comfortable on long drives and the low profile tires are extremely noisy especially on freeway expansion joints. Now that Pontiac is gone, I would buy a Toyota Matrix without hesitation.
See all 220 reviews of the 2005 Pontiac Vibe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
123 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
173 hp @ 7600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2005 Pontiac Vibe

Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe Overview

The Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe is offered in the following submodels: Vibe Wagon. Available styles include Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M), AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A), and GT Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe Base is priced between $4,300 and$4,300 with odometer readings between 120266 and120266 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Pontiac Vibes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Pontiac Vibe for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 Vibes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,300 and mileage as low as 120266 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe.

Can't find a used 2005 Pontiac Vibes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Vibe for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $12,402.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,836.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Vibe for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $25,523.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,547.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Pontiac Vibe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

