Consumer Rating
(153)
2009 Pontiac Vibe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy backseat, comfortable ride, versatile cargo area, peppy performance, generous standard safety features, reliable Toyota powertrain.
  • Lackluster acceleration in base model with automatic, Toyota's version is likely to have better resale value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Pontiac Vibe remains a smart choice for an affordable, practical and sporty compact wagon.

Vehicle overview

In the past, small wagons were practical and affordable and not much more. If you wanted driving excitement, you were pretty much out of luck. The Pontiac Vibe, however, was one of the first entries in a new class of tall, compact sport wagons to change all that. Sure, it had the practical parts covered via an elevated driving position, remarkable passenger room, a versatile cargo area and impressive fuel economy. But it also had sporty styling, respectable performance and a cool-looking interior.

Once again a semi-identical twin to the Toyota Matrix, the redesigned-for-2009 Pontiac Vibe shares the Toyota's interior and mechanical components -- a genealogy that promises long-term reliability and durability. Unlike the identical cabins (furnished by Toyota), the exterior styling is unique to each model, with the Pontiac retaining its trademark dual grille theme. Pontiac says the steering and suspension were also specifically tuned for the Vibe.

In addition to the new styling, the '09 Vibe (available in base, AWD and GT trims) brings a new engine for all but the base trim. Replacing the high-revving but ill-suited 1.8-liter engine in previous GTs is a torquey 2.4-liter four-cylinder. It's the same one that's used in the Toyota Camry and Scion xB and is perfect in the real world for cut-and-thrust city traffic and freeway merging. The previous base-level 1.8-liter inline-4 carries over, though it's been heavily updated to provide a bit more power. All-wheel drive is available again, as well.

Other changes this year include a full complement of standard safety features and a newly standard telescoping steering wheel. Combined with increased front seat track travel, the new Vibe promises a more comfortable driving position for a greater range of body types. The interior retrains its driver-oriented layout and design, though now updated with easier-to-use controls, better materials and improved fit and finish.

If you're shopping for a small wagon or hatchback, there are more choices than ever, including the Chevrolet HHR, Mazda 3, Subaru Impreza and Scion xB. They share many of the Vibe's attributes, most notably an impressive amount of passenger/cargo space within a small footprint. The Chevy boasts cool retro styling and an available high-performance SS variant, the Mazda is known for its sporty handling and the boxy Scion has edgy youth appeal and the most interior space. If you don't dig the Vibe's styling vibe but appreciate its other attributes, Toyota's near-identical Matrix may fit your fancy. But the 2009 Pontiac Vibe makes no apologies here. With its peppy performance, solid handling, low price and high level of practicality, the Vibe is a smart choice.

2009 Pontiac Vibe models

The 2009 Pontiac Vibe is a compact four-door hatchback/wagon that essentially comes in two trim levels: base and GT, though the base can also be had with all-wheel drive (AWD).

The base Vibe features include 16-inch wheels, a four-speaker audio system (with satellite radio, a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack) and a tilt/telescoping steering column. Most buyers will probably want the base with the 1SB package, which adds a more powerful engine, a rear cargo organizer and a fold-flat front passenger seat. The AWD version adds all-wheel drive, sport suspension (with independent rear setup), a luggage rack and air-conditioning. The GT is outfitted like the AWD minus the all-wheel drive and adds a rear spoiler, 18-inch alloy wheels, an upgraded 320-watt audio system with MP3 playback, full power accessories, cruise control, keyless entry, leather/cloth sport seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls) and shift knob.

For all but the GT there is the available Preferred Package, which provides full power accessories, cruise control and keyless entry. A Sun and Sound package is available for the two middle trims and includes a sunroof, the GT's audio system and the leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. À la carte options for the lower trims include air-conditioning, the rear cargo organizer and an anti-theft system.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Pontiac Vibe receives a complete makeover. The result is a more stylish, better-performing compact sport wagon.

Performance & mpg

The base 2009 Pontiac Vibe is powered by a 1.8-liter 132-horsepower four-cylinder engine. All other trims feature a 2.4-liter four with 158 hp. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on all but the AWD, which comes with a four-speed automatic. The latter is optional on the base Vibe, while the 1SB and the GT offer an available five-speed automatic.

With the smaller engine coupled to the manual gearbox, acceleration is respectable as long as you don't mind winding the engine up past 4,000 rpm. The new 2.4-liter delivers solid, useful throttle response off idle and through the midrange, and the engine revs smoothly and quietly. With the 2.4, the run to 60 mph is estimated at around 8 seconds, about average in its class.

Safety

The Vibe comes with antilock disc brakes, OnStar, stability control and a full complement of airbags (front-seat side and full-length side curtain).

Driving

Through the turns, the 2009 Pontiac Vibe (especially in AWD and GT form with their sport suspensions) is responsive and composed, if not quite as entertaining as the decidedly sporty Mazda 3. Body roll is minimal, steering is nicely weighted and turn-in is fairly crisp. A supple ride makes the Vibe a good companion whether handling commuting duty or road tripping, and freeway cruising is unstrained at higher speeds.

Interior

All displays and controls are simple and intuitive, including those for the often-used climate control and audio systems. Build quality is also very good, with most of the interior bits and pieces sourced from Toyota. Thanks to the Vibe's tall architecture, there's plenty of room for passengers. The rear seat is split 60/40 and all but the base trim feature a flat-folding front passenger seat to allow long items to be carried inside. Max cargo capacity is 49.4 cubic feet, which is about mid-pack in the segment. All trims but the base also feature a rear cargo organizer that's handy for holding grocery bags upright and secure.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Pontiac Vibe.

5(78%)
4(17%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
153 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Vibes!
goodvibes,04/05/2011
I was looking for a luxurious sporty car, and test drove the Vibe on a whim because it caught my eye. I fell in love with this car and could not be more happy with my purchase. The Vibe is well built for a car of it's class. I feel confidant that I will be driving my Vibe for many years. Mine had 36k on it when I bought her. I was able to buy a GMAC warranty for a whopping $1100. due to the low miles. I have my oil changes done at the dealership due to the type of oil the Vibe requires. I have my dogs kennel tethered to the child seat restraint hooks in the back seat.
2009 Vibe 1.8 automatic
brisan,11/20/2014
I bought this car with 8000 miles on it and put on an additional 60,000 miles before it was totalled out in a crash with a 4 wheel drive pickup truck. We were driving almost 50 mph when the truck turned into us from the turn lane. We hit drivers side bumpers and came to an instant stop. My wife and I were banged up and bruised but able to walk away. We found out it had 4 and 5 stars in crash tests. We loved this car and got between 32 and 36 mpg depending on driving habits and time of the year. We never had a single problem with it and are now in the process of finding another one to purchase.
Delivers On Target For Its Design!
pearlsport03,08/16/2010
Ok, I bought this as a lease return with 15k. But it's GM Certified. Now, review for what it is, not for what is not. It delivers on every aspect of its designed mission. It's an AWD AT SUV/5 door lift back, with comfortable seating for 4 (5 if you have kids). Great space to load stuff with seats down. Peppy, quiet, nice handling, not too stiff or spongy, and fuel economy is pretty darn good for an AWD. It's easy to get between 25 and 30 mpg normal driving. Sound system/CD/MP3/XM is very nice, and On Star is a plus. Mostly Toyota Matrix twin, so I know it's gonna be durable and last (parts will always be around). AWD w/AT will use more gas than 2WD, but that's expected. 2 Thumbs Up!
Great car for great price!
blargal,02/24/2011
I was on the search for a car for two weeks and almost bought a Mazda3 so glad I didn't! This little car is very well made and i've always loved pontiacs as my first car was one and never had an issue with it till it got in an accident. I thought i couldn't afford this car when I first test drove it but I got it right in my price range per month had great credit and apr and I knocked them down to 13grand :) basicly for the price you just can't beat the deal on a reliable car like this. Oh I chose the GT model cause thats what I have...but its an auto but has the option to switch to manual sooo 5 speed manual? only option they had lol.
See all 153 reviews of the 2009 Pontiac Vibe
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
158 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
158 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Pontiac Vibe

Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe Overview

The Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe is offered in the following submodels: Vibe Hatchback. Available styles include GT 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe Base is priced between $10,995 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 106587 and106587 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Pontiac Vibes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Pontiac Vibe for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 Vibes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,995 and mileage as low as 106587 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe.

Can't find a used 2009 Pontiac Vibes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Vibe for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,366.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,734.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Vibe for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $11,634.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,736.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Pontiac Vibe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

