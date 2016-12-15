Used 2003 Pontiac Vibe for Sale Near Me

60 listings
Vibe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 60 listings
  • 2003 Pontiac Vibe in Purple
    used

    2003 Pontiac Vibe

    184,422 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Vibe GT in Dark Red
    used

    2003 Pontiac Vibe GT

    199,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,367

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Vibe in Silver
    used

    2003 Pontiac Vibe

    203,163 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Vibe GT
    used

    2003 Pontiac Vibe GT

    205,692 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,421

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Vibe in Purple
    used

    2004 Pontiac Vibe

    187,522 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,500

    $772 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Vibe in Purple
    used

    2004 Pontiac Vibe

    62,055 miles
    Good Deal

    $5,999

    $732 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Vibe in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Pontiac Vibe

    111,086 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Silver
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    191,017 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,000

    $292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Gray
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    22,199 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Red
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    151,156 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Gray
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    220,498 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,775

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    151,876 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Orange
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    104,133 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,975

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Gray
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    196,726 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,899

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Orange
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    120,266 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,300

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Vibe in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Vibe

    141,503 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Good Deal

    $5,595

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Vibe in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Pontiac Vibe

    33,970 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,495

    $1,785 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Vibe in Silver
    used

    2006 Pontiac Vibe

    118,397 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,477

    $1,551 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Vibe

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7353 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Swiss Army Car
Pravin Shah,12/15/2016
GT Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
Big enough for my sons to sit in the back. Great cargo room. Handles excellent, fast, good visibility. I take it winter camping with its 9 inch ground clearance. Can put a tent on the back and easily sleep in it. Got it at 25,000, it now has 263,000. Replaced water pump clutch and starter. That's it. Engine starts on first key turn even at -10f. Runs like a top...best engine I ever had in a car. I'll NEVER find one this fast, this economical and this utilitarian, even to the roof rack. Just a fantastic car. (Update June 2018) 276,000 mi. Runs so strong it's uncanny. I haved used valvoline full synthetic for 225,000 mi, and it runs like it did 15 years ago. This winter it sat outside in -5f for three weeks, started on first turn in 5 seconds. (Update Jan 2019) 290,000 mi. Runs great, engine sounds eager and ready and just broken in. Great GREAT car. And fast as bejeezus for a little old beer can. Love this vehicle. Tent on its hatch, 9 inch ground clearance... it's camping season. (Jan 2020) Drove width of U.S. a couple times in 2019... Wisconsin to Niagara Falls via Ontario, to Wisconsin, - to Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Wash State, to Wisconsin, - to Colorado, to Wisconsin. Drove Glacier Park, Yellowstone, Tetons, Rocky Mt Park... and took it up to 14000 feet on Mt Evans. Slept in it, camped in it, drove 4x4 mountain roads in The Grand Tetons. 310,000 miles on car so far. It won't die.
