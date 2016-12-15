Used 2003 Pontiac Vibe for Sale Near Me

Big enough for my sons to sit in the back. Great cargo room. Handles excellent, fast, good visibility. I take it winter camping with its 9 inch ground clearance. Can put a tent on the back and easily sleep in it. Got it at 25,000, it now has 263,000. Replaced water pump clutch and starter. That's it. Engine starts on first key turn even at -10f. Runs like a top...best engine I ever had in a car. I'll NEVER find one this fast, this economical and this utilitarian, even to the roof rack. Just a fantastic car. (Update June 2018) 276,000 mi. Runs so strong it's uncanny. I haved used valvoline full synthetic for 225,000 mi, and it runs like it did 15 years ago. This winter it sat outside in -5f for three weeks, started on first turn in 5 seconds. (Update Jan 2019) 290,000 mi. Runs great, engine sounds eager and ready and just broken in. Great GREAT car. And fast as bejeezus for a little old beer can. Love this vehicle. Tent on its hatch, 9 inch ground clearance... it's camping season. (Jan 2020) Drove width of U.S. a couple times in 2019... Wisconsin to Niagara Falls via Ontario, to Wisconsin, - to Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Wash State, to Wisconsin, - to Colorado, to Wisconsin. Drove Glacier Park, Yellowstone, Tetons, Rocky Mt Park... and took it up to 14000 feet on Mt Evans. Slept in it, camped in it, drove 4x4 mountain roads in The Grand Tetons. 310,000 miles on car so far. It won't die.

Read more