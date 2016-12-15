Used 2003 Pontiac Vibe for Sale Near Me
60 listings
- 184,422 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 199,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,367
- 203,163 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 205,692 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,421
- 187,522 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500$772 Below Market
- 62,055 miles
$5,999$732 Below Market
- 111,086 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,495
- 191,017 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000$292 Below Market
- 22,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000
- 151,156 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 220,498 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,775
- 151,876 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 104,133 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,975
- 196,726 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,899
- 120,266 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,300
- 141,503 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$5,595
- 33,970 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495$1,785 Below Market
- 118,397 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,477$1,551 Below Market
Pravin Shah,12/15/2016
GT Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
Big enough for my sons to sit in the back. Great cargo room. Handles excellent, fast, good visibility. I take it winter camping with its 9 inch ground clearance. Can put a tent on the back and easily sleep in it. Got it at 25,000, it now has 263,000. Replaced water pump clutch and starter. That's it. Engine starts on first key turn even at -10f. Runs like a top...best engine I ever had in a car. I'll NEVER find one this fast, this economical and this utilitarian, even to the roof rack. Just a fantastic car. (Update June 2018) 276,000 mi. Runs so strong it's uncanny. I haved used valvoline full synthetic for 225,000 mi, and it runs like it did 15 years ago. This winter it sat outside in -5f for three weeks, started on first turn in 5 seconds. (Update Jan 2019) 290,000 mi. Runs great, engine sounds eager and ready and just broken in. Great GREAT car. And fast as bejeezus for a little old beer can. Love this vehicle. Tent on its hatch, 9 inch ground clearance... it's camping season. (Jan 2020) Drove width of U.S. a couple times in 2019... Wisconsin to Niagara Falls via Ontario, to Wisconsin, - to Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Wash State, to Wisconsin, - to Colorado, to Wisconsin. Drove Glacier Park, Yellowstone, Tetons, Rocky Mt Park... and took it up to 14000 feet on Mt Evans. Slept in it, camped in it, drove 4x4 mountain roads in The Grand Tetons. 310,000 miles on car so far. It won't die.
